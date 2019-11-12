Today's Best Buy Black Friday doorbuster knocks $250 off a Dell Inspiron laptop

Best Buy's Black Friday doorbuster deals continue, with each day bringing a tempting new offer on some fantastic tech. Today's doorbuster deal sees the price of the 15-inch Dell Inspiron laptop cut by $250 – so it's now just $349.99.

Dell's Inspiron line of laptops are dependable workhorses that offer solid performance for day-to-day tasks, while offering excellent value for money.

So, they're not the most stylish of laptops, nor can they play games, but for working on, browsing the internet or binging Disney+.

The Dell Inspiron on offer at Best Buy features some decent specs, including an Intel 8th generation Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. This is plenty of power to run Windows 10 and apps like Microsoft Office. It also features a 15.6-inch touchscreen, which makes navigating Windows easier, though the resolution is only 1,366 x 768, so you won't get to watch Disney+ or Netflix shows in 1080p or 4K.

Still, it's a very solid performer, and at this price it's an excellent Black Friday laptop deal.

As a Best Buy Black Friday doorbuster deal, this deal is only live for today - so make sure you jump on it before midnight tonight (CT), November 12.

Also, make sure you check out our collection of Best Buy Black Friday deals that have already gone live, for some more great savings.

If this isn't the deal for you, don't worry because Best Buy will have another doorbuster deal tomorrow.

