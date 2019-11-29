Walmart Black Friday 2019: the final sales including iPads and PowerBeats Pro

The Walmart Black Friday sale of 2019 has been going for a couple of days with incredible savings on TVs, iPads, smartwatches, gaming consoles, kitchen appliances, and so much more that you can shop right now at Walmart.

Walmart is offering some of the best Black Friday deals of any major retailer, and we've rounded them all up for you, right here. You can score fantastic savings on a number of best-selling items and get a head start on your holiday shopping.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals 2019 Jump to deals section at Walmart:

1: TV: big 4K TVs at small prices

2: Laptops: casual, study and gaming options covered

3: iPhones: discounts on Apple's best phones

4: iPads: get the world's best tablets for less

5: Apple Watches: low prices on older models today

6: Headphones: in-ear or over-ear, the prices are down 'ear

7: Nintendo Switch: the most popular console right now

8: PS4: the price is set to tumble on Sony's console

9: Xbox: Game Pass has made Xbox very attractive this year

10: Appliances: Instant Pots, blenders and more

11: Robot Vacuums: Give the robo uprising a helping hand

12: Beauty: make-up, straighteners and more inside

13: Toys: the gifts kids crave right here

To help you sort through the maze of deals, we've rounded up the best Black Friday offers and divided them into categories. We've also highlighted Walmart's standout discounts still available.

These door-busting deals include the all-new Apple iPad on sale for $249, the Xbox One S All Digital Edition Bundle on sale for $149, $50 off the Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch, and the Sceptre 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $359.

You can also find popular household appliances on sale like the Instant Pot Duo on sale for $49 and the Dyson V7 vacuum on sale for $129.

Many of today's deals expire soon, so this might be your last chance to snag these items at a record low price. Walmart is also offering free next-day delivery for orders over $25 on thousands of eligible items – and unlike Amazon, this requires no membership fee paid upfront.

Shop the best of Walmart's Black Friday sale below – and make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be continuously updating it with all the top Black Friday deals leading up to Cyber Monday and beyond.

Walmart's best Black Friday deals:

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329 $249 at Walmart

The all-new Apple iPad gets an $80 price cut during Black Friday. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 10.2-inch tablet which features 32GB of storage and provides 10 hours of battery life.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: 527.99 $327.99 at Walmart

You can save over $200 on the LG 55-inch 4K TV during the Walmart Black Friday sale. The 4K UHD TV features an ultra-slim design and includes smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Black Friday Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.95 at Walmart

The Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Google Home Mini: $49 $19 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale for $19 at Walmart. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, for just $19 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $279 $179 at Walmart

The powerful Dyson V7 gets a $100 price cut at Walmart. The cord-free vacuum features a V7 motorhead to deep clean carpets and hard floors and includes a convenient hand-held vac.

Roku SE Streaming Media Player: $18 at Walmart

A streaming device for $18? Yes, please! Just plug the Roku SE into your TV with the included High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows in HD.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $197 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $197. That's a $130+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum.

Theragun G3Pro Portable Deep Tissue Massager: $599 $399 at Walmart

Save a huge $200 on Theragun's professional handheld percussive therapy device. The G3Pro provides treatments that can enhance physical performance, release muscle tension, instantly relieve pain, and treat a variety of ailments.

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: 599.99 $327.99 at Walmart

You can save $272 on the LG 55-inch 4K TV during the Walmart Black Friday sale. The 4K UHD TV features an ultra-slim design and includes smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Element 40-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $250 $179.99 at Walmart

A fantastic budget TV option, the Element 40-inch 4K TV is on sale for $179.99. The Ultra HD smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

You can grab a 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $199.99 during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $227.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $227.99. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $549.99 $278 at Walmart

Get the feature-rich Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $278 during Walmart's Black Friday sale. That's a $270 discount and the lowest price we've found for Ultra HD smart TV.



Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $428 $330 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV, the Hisense Ultra HD TV is on sale for just $330. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, change the channel, adjust the volume, and more.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $359 at Walmart

You can score a massive $520 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Sanyo 65-inch 4K Ultra HDR Roku Smart TV: $498 $399.99 at Walmart

You can get the 65-inch Sanyo 4K TV on sale for $399.99. That's a $118 discount and the best price we've found for the smart TV has the Roku experience built-in.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $699.99 $477.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $477.99. The 2019 Ultra HD TV includes smart capabilities and features a curved screen for an enhanced viewing experience.

Element 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $798 $529.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a big-screen bargain, then look no further than the Element 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $529.99. The UHD TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows.

Walmart Black Friday Roku deals

Roku SE Streaming Media Player: $18 at Walmart

A streaming device for $18? Yes, please! Just plug the Roku SE into your TV with the included High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows in HD.

Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player 4K/HD/HDR with Premium JBL Headphones: $48 at Walmart

A fantastic bundle deal, Walmart has the Roku Ultra and JBL headphones on sale for $49. The Roku Ultra streaming player normally retails for $124, so with this deal, you're saving $24 and getting a pair of free premium JBL headphones.

Walmart Black Friday Google deals

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $19 at Walmart

Frozen fans can get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $19. As you read the book out loud, the smart speaker will play relevant sound effects and music to bring the story to life.

View Deal

Google Home Mini: $49 $19 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale for $19 at Walmart. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, for just $19 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Google Home Smart Speaker: $129 $49 at Walmart

You can save $80 on the Google Home smart speaker. The powerful speaker is powered by the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to check the weather, play music, and control other smart home devices.

Google Smart Light Starter Kit: $55 $25 at Walmart

A great gift idea, get the Google Smart Light Start kit on sale at Walmart for $25. The kit includes the Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb which allows you to turn on your lights using just your voice.

Google Nest Hub: $149 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Nest Hub at Walmart. The smart display has the Google Assistant built-in and includes free three months of YouTube Music ad-free.

Google Home Max: $399 $199 at Walmart

The Google Home Max speaker gets a $200 price cut at Walmart. The smart speaker produces a powerful sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs and works with the Google Assistant for voice control.

Walmart Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm, Sport Loop: $529 $429 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed $100 off the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and Cellular. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $379 at Walmart

You can get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale at Walmart for $384. The smartwatch is available in a black, white or pink sport band and includes GPS technology and an ECG app that continuously monitors your heart rate.

Walmart Black Friday Fitbit deals

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch: $159.95 $99 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

Save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Walmart. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $199 $153.29 at Walmart

Get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $153. The swim-proof Versa tracks 15+ workouts, calories burned, and sleep and can store up to 300+ songs.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $148.99 at Walmart

You can get the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 on sale at Walmart for $148.99. That's a $50 price cut for the smartwatch that includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring and features Fitbit pay, which allows you to make payments on your wrist.

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch: $299 $199.78 at Walmart

You can get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $199.78. That's the best price we've found for the water-resistant Fitbit which features GPS technology and includes a built-in NFC chip which allows you to make secure payments on your wrist.

Walmart Black Friday headphone deals

Powerbeats3 wireless headphones: $199.95 $89 at Walmart

You can save $110.95 on these Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones in this amazing Beats Black Friday deal. These earbuds have just gone below $100 at Walmart, so if you're looking for comfortable wireless earbuds with excellent fit, punchy bass, and all the benefits of Apple's W1 chip, you better snap up this deal quick.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.95 at Walmart

The Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones: $349.95 $279.95 at Walmart

You can get the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones on sale for $279.95 at Walmart. A fantastic price for a set of high-quality headphones with incredible battery, wireless range, and Apple device pairing.

Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $119 at Walmart

Get the newly released Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale for $119. The earbuds feature Ambient Aware technology which lets you control how much surrounding noise you want to hear.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $299.95 $129 at Walmart

You can save $170 on the best-selling Beats Solo3 wireless headphones. This deal is for the Beats Pop Collection which includes four different fun color combinations.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349 $279 at Walmart

Get the top-rated Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones on sale for $279. That's a $70 discount for the wireless headphones which feature noise-canceling technology and work with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: $99 $59 at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale has the HyperX Cloud II Gaming headset on sale for just $59. Perfect for serious gamers, the headset includes a premium USB sound card, a digitally enhanced microphone, and 7.1 virtual surround sound.

Walmart Black Friday iPhone deals

iPhone 6s | 32GB | Space Gray | Straight Talk Prepaid | $299 $99 at Walmart

This is the cheapest you'll get an iPhone that can still run iOS 13 this Black Friday. At just $99, Walmart have cut the price on its 32GB iPhone 6s by two thirds - an amazing price if you're looking for a cheap Apple device. The 6s itself has held up well since its release, and still powers through recent apps and software updates like a champ.

Walmart Black Friday iPad deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329 $249 at Walmart

The all-new Apple iPad gets an $80 price cut during Black Friday. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 10.2-inch tablet which features 32GB of storage and provides 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi: $429 $349 at Walmart

You can save $80 on the 6th generation Apple iPad at Walmart. The 9.7-inch silver tablet packs 128GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad (6th gen) 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: $559.99 $429 at Walmart

If you're interested in a cellular plan with your tablet, you can get the 2019 iPad with Wi-Fi on sale for $429. That's a $160 discount for the tablet that includes 128GB of storage.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro: $999 $699 at Walmart

The Apple iPad Pro gets a massive $300 price cut at Walmart's early access sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 10.5-inch tablet which packs 512GB of storage.

Walmart Black Friday speaker deals

JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth Speaker: $50 at Walmart

A crazy-good Black Friday deal - get the JBL Flip 3 Stealth speaker on sale for $50. The Bluetooth speaker features a waterproof design and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.



Anker Rave Mini Speaker: $149 $100 at Walmart

Feel the bass and save $50 on the Anker Rave speaker at Walmart. The mini speaker provides 18 hours of playtime and features a custom Rave Part Lighting that syncs to the rhythm of your music.

Walmart Black Friday tablet deals

RCA Galileo Pro 2-in-1 Tablet: $179.99 $87.99 at Walmart

A great budget tablet option, the RCA Galileo Pro on sale for $87.99 at Walmart. The 11.5-inch 2-in-1 tablet features 32GB of storage and includes a detachable keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet: $227.99 $149 at Walmart

A fantastic budget tablet option, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A on sale for $149. Perfect for watching movies and shows, the 10.1-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and provides 13 hours of battery life.

Walmart Black Friday laptop deals

Samsung Chromebook 3: $229 $99 at Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 gets a $130 price cut during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The 11.6-inch laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and provides up to 11 hours of battery life.

HP Chromebook Touch 15 laptop: $469 $299 at Walmart

Sure to sell out fast, the HP Chromebook 15 is on sale at Walmart for $299. The touchscreen laptop which packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U processor.

Lenovo Ideapad 330s Laptop: $449 $299 at Walmart

You can save $150 on on the Lenovo Ideapad at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-Core Processor.

HP Pavilion Horizon Blue R5 Laptop: $599 $399 at Walmart

The powerful HP Pavilion gets a temporary $200 price cut at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, advanced graphics and includes 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: $899 $499 at Walmart

The HP Pavilion gaming laptop is 50% off during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The 15.6-inch laptop features 8GB of SDRAM, 256GB of storage, a 9th generation Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics.

HP 14 Ryzen 3 Laptop: $349 $239 at Walmart

Get the HP 14-inch Ryzen 3 laptop on sale for $239 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Gamers can enjoy 128GB of storage, 4GB of Ram, and an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor.

Acer Aspire 1 Laptop: $199 $149 at Walmart

A fantastic option for a budget laptop, you can get the Acer Aspire on sale for just $149. The 15.6-inch laptop includes 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an Intel Celeron N4000 processor.

MSI 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $ 249.99 $178 at Walmart

Walmart has the MSI 27-inch gaming monitor on sale for $178. The curved monitor features a 178-degree wide view angle and packs a 165Hz refresh rate.

Walmart Black Friday PS4 deals

PS4 Slim 1TB Console: $299.99 $253.79 at Walmart

Walmart has a slight discount on the popular PS4 Slim 1TB console. The console includes a matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and comes with 1TB of storage, which is a must-buy compared to the standard 500GB version.

PlayStation 4 controller - black | Fortnite Neo Versa bundle | $59.99 $39 at Walmart

If you're at all interested in Fortnite, or know anyone who is, you'll be better off getting this bundle instead of the controller by itself below. You're getting some Fortnite DLC included in the same price tag, and saving $20!

PlayStation 4 controller - black | $59.99 $39 at Walmart

The standard black controller is on sale at Walmart this weekend for $39. If you're just looking to replace an aging gamepad without anything too fancy, this is the deal for you but you should know that there are other far more adventurous options available at the same price.

PlayStation 4 controller - Glacier White | $64.99 $39 at Walmart

This Glacier White PS4 controller is usually about $5 more than the standard black version, but this weekend you can pick it up at the same $39 price tag. That's a great deal on a fantastic looking controller.

Sonic Team Racing: $39.99 $20 at Walmart

Looking for a fun kart racer without a famous plumber for a change? Then get a piece of this half-price discount at Walmart. Sonic and friends are back for another super colorful dose of multiplayer or solo kart racing with new weapons and team-tactics to enjoy. Also available for the same price on Xbox One.

Walmart Black Friday Xbox deals

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Black Friday Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $299 $199 at Walmart

For just $50 more than the deal above you can get an Xbox One S that supports physical games and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new release worth $60 by itself. This is an amazing Black Friday Xbox One deal that also comes with a month of EA Access.

1TB Xbox One S | NBA 2K20 Bundle | $299 $199 at Walmart

Take on the best NBA 2K20 players in the world with this bundle deal from Walmart. On sale for $199, this is the best price we've seen for this Xbox One S console bundle.

Xbox One X 1TB | Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Bundle| $499.99 $349 at Walmart

Typically this bundle costs around $400 so, considering how much it packs in, it's fantastic value for Gears fans at just $349. However, it's worth noting this is not the limited edition Gears 5 console.

1TB Xbox One S | Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Bundle| $299 $199 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the Forza Horizon 4 bundle at Walmart. The Xbox One S console includes a full-game download of Forza Horizon 4 with the LEGO Speed Champions add-on and one-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and Game Pass.

Xbox Live 3‑Month Subscription: $24.99 $15 at Walmart

You won't find this subscription for under $20 right now. While prices may come down and be matched around Black Friday, $15 is still especially good for this subscription. Although, it's worth noting it may be more worthwhile picking up a deal on a longer membership.

Walmart Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle | $424.96 $299 at Walmart

This Black Friday deal will go fast! You can get the Nintendo Switch console and a full game download of the popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game on sale for $299 at Walmart.

Walmart Black Friday printer deals

HP OfficeJet All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer: $129 $39 at Walmart

HP OfficeJet All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer: $129 $39 at Walmart

A crazy good deal! You can get the HP OfficeJet All-in-One printer on sale for $39 during Walmart's Black Friday sale. That's an amazing $90 discount for the color inkjet printer which can print, copy, scan, and fax at ultra-fast speeds.



Kodak Mini 2 Wireless Mobile Instant Photo Printer: $73 $49 at Walmart

Instantly print photos from your phone with the Kodak Mini 2 wireless printer. Compatible on iOS and Android, the printer works with the Kodak app to edit, crop and filter your favorite photos.

Walmart Black Friday camera deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Bundle: $50 at Walmart

Sure to be a popular Christmas gift idea, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s is on sale for $50. The bundle includes a pack of film with 10 exposures, two photo holders, a camera case, and a photo album.

GoPro Hero7 White | $199 $139 at Walmart

This GoPro Black Friday deal is not to be missed if you're looking to get into action photography for cheaper than it's ever been before. The entry-level Hero7 White model is now available for just $139, saving you $70 on a starter action camera made for all-terrain adventures.

Kodak Pixpro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera: $149 $99 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Kodak Pixpro Bridge Digital camera at Walmart. The Pixpro features 16-megapixel resolution to produce high-quality still images and video recordings.

Arlo 3-Camera Security System: $249 $179 at Walmart

Secure your home with the Arlo 3-camera security system at Walmart. The indoor/outdoor cameras include three wire-free cameras that offer night vision and come with three additional wall mounts.

Walmart Black Friday appliance deals

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $67 $40 at Walmart

A great Christmas gift idea, the Keurig K-compact is on sale for just $40. The sing-sever coffee maker can brew a cup joe in under a minute and comes in five different color choices.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Instant Vortex 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer: $99 $49 at Walmart

You can save 50% on the Instant Vortex air fryer at Walmart. The six-quart air fryer can do it all - fries, roasts, bakes, and reheats and includes four built-in smart programs.

Farberware 1.9-Quart Compact Oil-Less Fryer: $44.48 $29.88 at Walmart

Get the Farberware oil-less Fryer on sale at Walmart for just $29.88. The compact fryer uses little to no oil to bake, grill, toast and fry your favorite foods up to 30% faster.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $69 $39 at Walmart

A perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list, you can get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale for $39. That's a $20 price cut for the 3.2-quart fryer that allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $99 $49 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $49 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor: $169.99 $89 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Ninja Supra blender on sale for $89. That's an $80 discount for the powerful blender that includes a food processor, two Nutri Ninja cups with to-go lids, and a 72-oz blending jar.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker: $99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the versatile Keurig K-Duo Essentials coffee maker. The Keurig combines a single serve k-cup pod and 12 cup carafe brewer so you can have the best of both worlds and brew a cup for you or your family in minutes.

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker: $229 $149.99 at Walmart

The Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp does it all - the crisping lid allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil all in one pot while giving your food that tasty crisp. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for $149.99.

KitchenAid Classic 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer: $259.99 $199 at Walmart

Always a bestseller, the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer is on sale for $199 at Walmart. The 4.5-quart mixer features ten different speeds so you can whip up any recipe or task.

Blue Diamond Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set: $129.99 $49.99 at Walmart

A great Christmas gift idea and fantastic deal, you can get the Blue Diamond non-stick cookware set on sale for just $49.99. The 10-piece set includes a 5.5-inch mini egg pan, 9.5-inch fry pan, 11-inch fry pan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart casserole with lid, silicone tongs and nylon slotted turner.

Walmart Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75: $349 $149 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Shark ION Robot Vacuum on sale for $149 during Black Friday. The Alexa-enabled vacuum has a compatible app so you can clean and schedule your floors from anywhere.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $197 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $197. That's a $130+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $279 $179 at Walmart

The powerful Dyson V7 gets a $100 price cut at Walmart. The cord-free vacuum features a V7 motorhead to deep clean carpets and hard floors and includes a convenient hand-held vac.

Shark Navigator Lift‑Away Pet Vacuum: $84 at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale has the Shark Navigator Lift-Away pet vacuum on sale for $84. The upright vacuum deep cleans carpets and hard floors and features a lift-away mode so you can clean easily clean stairs and crevices.

Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum: $59 at Walmart

Get the powerful Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet on sale for $59 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Designed for pet owners, the upright vacuum comes with special tools for pet hair removal and a carbon media filter to absorb pet odors.

iRobot Braava Jet Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop: $499 $399 at Walmart

Who doesn't want a robot mop!?! The iRobot Braava Jet mop gets a $100 price cut at Walmart. The Wi-Fi-enabled mop can sweep or mop and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Walmart Black Friday DNA kit deals

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Walmart. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder.

23andMe DNA Test: $199 $99 at Walmart

A unique Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

Walmart Black Friday beauty deals

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: $58 $37.49 at Walmart

Join the craze and get the Revlon one-step hair dryer on sale for $37.49. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

CHI Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener: $79.99 $53.49 at Walmart

The best-selling Chi hair straightener is on sale for $53.49 at Walmart. A great gift idea for any lady in your life, the flat iron uses Ionic technology and ceramic plates for silky-smooth hair every time.

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6850: $129.99 $59.95 at Walmart

A great Christmas gift idea, the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver gets a massive price cut at Walmart. The Philips Norelco includes a precision trimmer and nose trimmer attachment and an additional $10 coupon will be applied at checkout.

Braun Series 5 Men’s Electric Foil Shaver: $149.94 $104.99 at Walmart

Apply an additional $15 coupon at checkout! The Braun Series 5 electric shaver features an autoSensing motor for efficient shaving and includes a clean and charge station that cleans, lubricates and dries your shaver hygienically.

Oral-B 1000 Crossaction Electric Toothbrush: $64.94 $29.94 at Walmart

A terrific Christmas gift idea, the Oral-B 100 Crossaction is on sale for $29.94. The electric toothbrush removes 300% more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush and the sensors will let you know when you brush too hard.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips: $89.76 $49.98 at Walmart

Make your pearly whites shine with the Crest 3D Whitestrips which are on sale at Walmart for $49.98. That's a $40 discount for the kit that includes 40 Treatments.

Walmart Black Friday toy deals

Lego Classic Creative Fun: $39.99 $20 at Walmart

A great stocking stuffer, the Lego Classic Creative Fun set is on sale for $20 at Walmart. The set includes 900 pieces which include bright and colorful LEGO bricks and pieces that allow for open-ended creative play.

Frozen 2 iTime Interactive Smart Kids Watch: $65 $35 at Walmart

Perfect for Frozen fans, you can save $30 on the Frozen 2 smartwatch for kids. The interactive watch features a step counter, alarm, timer, stopwatch, games, selfie photo & video camera, voice recorder and calculator.

Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter: $348 $198 at Walmart

Sure to be a popular gift this year, the Hover-1 electric scooter is on sale for just $198 during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The electric folding scooter can cruise up to 16 miles at a max speed of 14 mph!



Fluxx FX3 LED Hoverboard Electric Scooter: $199 $89 at Walmart

Save over $100 on the Fluxx FX3 hoverboard that includes fun LED lights. The hoverboard features 400 WATTS of power, and the self-balancing mode makes it easier to ride.



Official Sky Zone x Vuly 14-Foot Trampoline: $679 $299 at Walmart

Just in time for Christmas, you can save a whopping $380 on the Sky Zone x Vuly trampoline at Walmart. The 14-foot trampoline features a self-closing door and a tall enclosure for safety.

Sky Rider Thunderbird Quadcopter Drone: $39.99 $19.97 at Walmart

Enjoy doing 360-degree flips & tricks with the Sky Rider Thunderbird drone that's on sale for $19.97. The quadcopter drone features a built-in WiFi camera so you can capture every flight.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9: $69.99 $49.95 at Walmart

The perfect stocking stuffer, the popular Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera is $20 off. The retro camera produces credit card-sized prints and comes in six colors to choose from.

Kid Trax Fun Chaser 6V Ride-On: $149 $98 at Walmart

A present any kid would love to receive, you can get the Kid Trax Fun Chaser on sale for $98 during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The battery-powered ride-on tops out at 2.5 MPH for a safe and fun ride.

