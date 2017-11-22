Get ready to save: Here are all the eBay Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Ready to save on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017? Good news: if you shop on eBay, you'll find deep discounts on top tech throughout the entire Black Friday weekend.
[Update: Some of eBay's Cyber 5 deals have gotten even lower in the last few hours. We've update the prices below. Many deals are live now, with more opening up at 5am PT on their respective days.]
The full slate of eBay Black Friday deals and eBay Cyber Monday deals in the US has been revealed, giving shoppers a head start in planning just what they'll be able to save on come the biggest shopping days of the year.
But it's not just the official Black Friday date and Cyber Monday date of November 24 and November 27, respectively, when eBay is offering huge savings. The retail site is opening up new deals every day at 5am PT/8am ET beginning on November 23 (Thanksgiving) all the way through Cyber Monday.
It's the Cyber 5, as this time period is called, and that means five full days for you to save. Whether you're looking for deals on iPhone 8 Plus, iPad Pro 12.9, 4K TVs, GoPro cameras, or Dell laptops, eBay has something for everyone – and you never even have to leave the house.
Below you'll find all the tech deals eBay has planned beginning at 5am PT on Thanksgiving Day. Happy shopping!
eBay deals on Thanksgiving Day
iPhone 8 Plus, iPad Pro 12.9, Microsoft Surface and some great audio products are all seeing their prices slashed many hours before you've put the turkey in the oven.
Remember, these deals go live at 5am PT/8am ET on Thanksgiving Day (November 23), so you won't find the listed sale price on most of the items when you click on the links until Thursday.
- iPhone 8 Plus 64GB unlocked is $769 ($30 off list price)
- iPad Pro 12.9 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular is $649.99 ($230 off list price)
- Intel Core i7-7700K Kaby Lake processor is $279.99 (44% off MSRP)
- Microsoft Surface Pro + SPro Type Cover is $899.99 (25% off MSRP)
- Bose QuietComfort 3 headphones are $139.95 ($110 off list price)
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 wireless speaker is $69.99 (53% off MSRP)
- GoPro Hero6 Black + $50 eBay gift card and 16GB microSD card is $449.99 (10% off MSRP)
- Sony a6300 Mirrorless Digital Camera + 16-50 Lens Kit is $779.99 (16% off MSRP)
- Asus ROG GL502VM-DS74 gaming laptop is $1,099.99 ($400 off list price)
- Dell i5577-5328BLK-PUS Inspiron gaming laptop is $609.99 ($290 off list price)
- Dyson Am09 Fan Heater is $239.99 (47% off MSRP)
- RemoBell Wi-Fi video doorbell is $99.99 (50% off MSRP)
eBay deals on Black Friday
On the official Black Friday date of November 24, eBay is offering up deals on an even bigger storage option for iPhone 8 Plus, plus deals on Google Home Mini and a bushel of cameras. And you don't even have to get out of bed to beat the crowds in order to buy any of them.
Remember, these deals go live at 5am PT/8am ET on Black Friday (November 24), so you won't find the listed sale price on most of the items when you click on the links until Friday.
- iPhone 8 Plus 256GB unlocked is $908 ($41 off list price)
- Samsung Curved 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is 35% off its $599.99 list price
- LG 24-inch 16:9 4K UHD monitor is 40% off its $449.99 list price
- HP ProBook 455 G4 notebook is $399.99 (20% off list price)
- DJI Mavic Pro + free hard drive, microSD, carry case and prop guard is $899 (10% off list price)
- Google Home Mini (chalk or charcoal) + $10 eBay gift card is $29 (41% off MSRP)
- LG 49-inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV is $359.99 (43% off list price)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 32GB refurbished is $424.99 (29% off list price)
- Bose QuietComfort 3 headphones are $139.95 (44% off list price)
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Digital SLR Camera (Body Only) is $2,549.99 (27% off list price)
- Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera Body is $1,499.99 (25% off MSRP)
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera (Body Only) is $1,499.99 (33% off list price)
- Sony a7S II 12.2MP WIFI 4K Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Body a7sII / A7S 2 is $2,079.99 (31% off MSRP)
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 wireless speaker is $1,499.99 (33% off MSRP)
- Garmin Fenix 3 HR Sapphire GPS MultiSport Watch is $279.99 (53% off MSRP)
- iTunes $100 gift cars is $85 (15% off)
eBay deals on Cyber Weekend
eBay's Black Friday deals roll right into Cyber Weekend, helping you save on 4K TVs, headphones, and more on Saturday and Sunday. These sales take you right into eBay's Cyber Monday deals, which we detail below.
Remember, these deals go live at 5am PT/8am ET on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26, so you won't find the listed sale price on most of the items when you click on the links until then.
- Samsung 55-inch 4K TV is $549 (39% off MSRP)
- HyperX Cloud Silver gaming headset is $59.99 (40% off list price)
- Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds refurbished is $89.99 (64% off MSRP)
- Klipsch R6 Neckband Earbuds are $59.99 (61% off MSRP)
- Philips Hue Personal Wireless Lighting Bloom Single Bulb refurbished is $39.99 (50% off list price)
- Dyson DP01 Pure Cool Link Desk Air Purifier and Fan is $249.99 (40% off list price)
eBay Cyber Monday deals
eBay is finishing the Cyber 5 with whopping discounts on iPhone 8, laptops, monitors, iPad Pro, cameras ... the list goes on.
Remember, these deals go live at 5am PT/8am ET on Cyber Monday (November 27), so you won't find the listed sale price on most of the items when you click on the links until next Monday.
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Touch laptop is $579.99 (32% off list price)
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air (2017) is $744.99 (25% off list price)
- Microsoft 13.5-inch Surface Book 2-in-1 is $729.99 (51% off list price)
- iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular (2015) is $749.99 (13% off MSRP)
- iPhone 8 64GB unlocked is $669 (4% off)
- Samsung 40-inch LED 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV (2017) is $299 (40% off MSRP)
- LG 32UD59-B 32-inch 4K monitor is $379.99 (37% off)
- DJI Spark Camera Drone + $50 eBay gift card is $399 in five colors - Alpine White, Lava Red, Meadow Green, Sky Blue, and Sunrise Yellow (20% off MSRP)
- HP 27er 27-inch LED computer monitor is $129.99 (32% off MSRP)
- LG 34UM88C-P 34-inch 21:9 monitor is $489.99 (30% off MSRP)
- LG 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide monitor is $379.99 (37% off list price)
- Bose QuietControl 30 wireless headphones are $149.95 (50% off list price)
- Bose Solo 5 TV sound system factory renewed is 52% off
- Sony Alpha a7R II 42.4 MP Full Frame Mirrorless Camera - Black Body Only is $1,999.99 (31% off MSRP)
- GoPro HERO4 Silver Edition Camera refurbished is $169.99 (58% off MSRP)
- Nikon D750 Digital SLR Camera Body 24.3MP FX-format is $1,229.99 (59% off list price)
- Canon EOS 6D Digital SLR Camera Body is $979.99 (18% off MSRP)
- iRobot Roomba 980 is $759.99 (11% off list price)
- Philips Hue 2nd Gen Starter Kit is $114.99 (36% off MSRP)
- Garmin Vivosmart HR Activity Tracker is $76.99 (49% off MSRP)
- GameStop $100 digital gift card is $90
