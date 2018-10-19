Black Friday iPhone X deals 2018: the best prices this year

When the iPhone X launched, its $999 price tag was staggering. And, that was just for the base model, never mind if you wanted increased storage. Now, with the iPhone XS and XS Max on the market, last year's iPhone X should be a bit more affordable. And, when Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 roll around, we expect the iPhone X to be even easier on the wallet.

While Apple has dropped the iPhone X from its product offering, mobile carriers and retailers are still offering the phone. Most current iPhone X deals see the price come down to $899, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday ought to lower that base price or throw in some nice extras to make the deal that much sweeter.

So, as you prepare for the Black Friday shopping season, be sure you know what you're getting into and what to look out for. That way, you can get the best iPhone X Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday technically starts on November 23, the day after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday follows the week after Thanksgiving on November 26. That said, retailers and mobile carriers have been treating these dates more like suggestions than hard and fast rules.

Early Black Friday deals have started launching from the moment calendars turn over to November. If you're on the hunt for an iPhone X or any other product, keep an eye on early Black Friday deals, and you might just a discount. And, while it can be smart to snatch up a good deal quickly, know that many deals will carry on through the full week of Cyber Monday.

Is the iPhone X still worth it?

The iPhone X may be a year old, but that doesn't mean much. The hardware inside the iPhone X is still powerful, the cameras are still capable performers, and the design isn't noticeably different from the newer iPhone XS. It might perform a little slower, and have slightly different battery life, but with an update to iOS 12, it will still feel plenty new.

How can I get the best Black Friday iPhone X deals?

You've got two options for getting the best iPhone X Black Friday deals:

The first option is to go with carriers. Mobile carriers are constantly offering incentives for the most popular phones, and the iPhone X is no exception. You can expect discounts and installment plans to help lower the bar for purchase. Optional trade-ins can further lower the cost you pay. We've already seen some buy-one-get-one deals on the iPhone X, so we'd expect similar discounts during the shopping event.

Retailers will have more straightforward deals, with no complex contracts, trade-ins, or service requirements. While discounts would be great, we don't expect any substantial cuts in price ($50 off would be on the big side). However, some stores, like Best Buy, may offer gift cards for customers, which can help if you're also planning to buy some other electronics or iPhone X accessories while shop.

Which retailers will have Black Friday iPhone X deals?

The big Black Friday and Cyber Monday players will likely have the iPhone X on sale. That means Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and Walmart will almost certainly have it, and Target may as well. However, some stores partner with carriers to offer phones, so you may be looking at similar offers to the ones you'd find with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon.

The four big carriers in the US will have the phone as well. We'll keep any deals they offer on the iPhone X for Black Friday and Cyber Monday posted here, so you don't have to jump around between carrier websites trying to see where you can save the most money. If you're interested in more phones beyond the iPhone X, we're also keeping track of all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday phone deals.

