Ridiculous tech predictions from 1990s business magazines that actually came true

The 1990s were a fascinating period of technological transition. As the internet emerged from academic obscurity into public consciousness and mobile phones became slightly less brick-like, business publications were filled with bold predictions of technology.

Many got it wrong - spectacularly so. However, amid the skepticism and shortsightedness, some predictions that seemed absurd then have since become our everyday reality.

Here's a look at some of the most ridiculous tech predictions from 1990s business magazines that, against all odds, actually came true.

"Your phone and computer will become one device"

In 1995, tech columnist Clifford Stoll wrote in Newsweek: "I don't believe that phone books, newspapers, magazines, or corner video stores will disappear as computer networks spread. Nor do I think that my telephone will merge with my computer, to become some sort of information appliance."

This statement reflected a viewpoint common at the time, where many believed in the resilience of traditional media and businesses against the tide of digital innovation.

Fast forward to today, smartphones have evolved into what Stoll dismissed -sophisticated information appliances that seamlessly integrate the functionality of telephones with unprecedented computing power.

These powerful pocket-sized devices not only facilitate communication but also redefine how we access information and entertain ourselves.

As a result, they have significantly contributed to the decline of traditional resources such as phone books, print newspapers, video rental stores, and many other businesses.

This evolution contradicts Stoll's assertion that certain industries would remain unaffected by technological change, showcasing how quickly innovation can reshape consumer habits and market landscapes.

The idea that we would walk around with powerful computers capable of performing complex tasks - ranging from browsing the internet and managing schedules to streaming high-definition videos - seemed far-fetched in an era when mobile phones struggled to handle basic text messages, and computers were primarily stationary devices tethered to wall outlets.

The transformation of mobile technology has not only made these devices ubiquitous but also central to modern life, marking a dramatic shift in societal behavior and expectations.

"People will watch TV shows and movies on demand"

"Video-on-demand, that killer application of communications, will remain a dream," predicted Clifford Stoll in the same 1995 Newsweek piece.

At the time, VHS rental stores were at their peak, and the idea that people would stream entertainment on-demand seemed technologically improbable and economically unviable.

Fast forward to today, and services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and countless others have made video-on-demand not just a reality but the predominant way many people consume entertainment.

The corner video store didn't just decline - it practically vanished.

"Computers will be carried everywhere, even when fishing"

In a thought-provoking column published in the New York Times in 1985, Erik Sandberg-Diment expressed skepticism about the role of technology in leisure activities, stating, "No matter how inexpensive the machines become, I still can't imagine the average user taking one along when fishing."

At that time, this outlook seemed entirely reasonable, reflecting a worldview dominated by cumbersome hardware and limited technological integration.

However, this prediction largely underestimated the transformative impact of technology on our everyday lives and recreational pursuits.

Fast forward to today, and we find that many fishing enthusiasts are not just embracing technology but are integrating it seamlessly into their experience on the water.

Waterproof smartphones and tablets have become essential companions for these outdoor adventurers, enabling them to check real-time weather conditions, record their catches with ease, and even utilize advanced sonar applications to locate fish - all from the comfort of their boats or along the shore.

The notion that computers could evolve into indispensable tools that are portable, durable, and rugged enough to accompany users into previously considered "tech-free" environments - such as fishing, hiking, or camping - would have seemed laughable in the era characterized by fragile, bulky devices.

Yet, the rapid advancement of technology has not only made this possible but has also enriched the outdoor experience, marrying nature with the conveniences of modern digital tools.

Unfortunately, some predictions didn’t come true, including the following.

Ecommerce will never replace traditional shopping

Clifford Stoll wasn’t right about everything. In a 1995 issue of BusinessWeek, he expressed deep skepticism about ecommerce: "The truth is no online database will replace your daily newspaper, no CD-ROM can take the place of a competent teacher and no computer network will change the way government works."

While the prediction about the government might still be debatable, ecommerce has fundamentally transformed retail. Amazon, which began as an online bookstore in 1994, is now one of the world's most valuable companies, selling everything from groceries to cloud computing services. Traditional retailers who failed to adapt have largely disappeared.

The idea that people would regularly order everyday items online instead of visiting physical stores seemed unlikely in an era when internet connections were slow and online payment systems were viewed suspiciously.

"Social media won't change how people communicate"

Before social networks became ubiquitous, many business analysts predicted that computer-mediated communication would remain a niche activity primarily for technical professionals.

The idea that billions of people would share details of their daily lives online seemed unlikely.

Today, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok have fundamentally transformed how people connect, share information, and express themselves.

These platforms have not only changed personal communication but have revolutionized marketing, news distribution, and even political campaigning.

"Only Technical People Will Use the Internet"

Many business publications in the early 1990s predicted that the internet would remain primarily the domain of technical professionals, academics, and hobbyists. The interfaces were too complex, the content too specialized, and the average person would have no reason to go online.

Today, internet access is considered so essential that many countries have declared it a basic right.

From young children to the elderly, people of all technical skill levels rely on the internet for communication, entertainment, shopping, banking, healthcare, and countless other services.