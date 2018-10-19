Black Friday iPhone deals in the US: how to get a good price on new iPhone

Finding the best iPhone deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday is difficult only because Apple's smartphone remains among the most popular gifts in 2018. Most stores are still selling the new iPhone at full price.

Fear not, even with the extreme demand, the iPhones XS and iPhone XS Max can be had either at pleasing discounts or buy one get one free (BOGO) offers. And there's a new phone in the mix now: the cheaper iPhone XR.

Of course, you'll find even better deals on older iPhones, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. These models run iOS 12 and still pack desirable features. And US carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint will offer great trade-in options.

When is Black Friday 2018?

iPhone deals start well ahead of the official November 23 Black Friday date. That's because Apple launched new phones in September, and we're seeing retailers already trying to get a jump start on holiday sales.

Cyber Monday is Monday November 26 this year. You're going to want to settle on a new iPhone for purchase before this date. The earlier you buy it, the better in some cases. Just incase that new iPhone XR is sold out in the color you really desire.

Which iPhone is best for me?

There are a lot of options this year, thanks to Apple launching three new iPhones at the same time. The biggest and best is the iPhone XS Max. We like it for its big 6.5-inch screen and camera. Even when you typing on the on-screen keyboard, it feels roomier.

On the lower end, the the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 still make the case for a great phones. They're screens are vibrant and they have home buttons, something we miss when it comes to the newer all-screen iPhone X models.

iPhone XS Max and XS

Is the iPhone XS worth it on Black Friday

The iPhone XS is a great phone and the best is you want something with a great camera in a one-hand-friendly size. But it's not leaps-and-bounds better than the iPhone X from last year. Smart HDR on the camera is nice and doesn't make a difference, but a lot of the changes are under-the-hood.

What iPhone deals should I expect on Black Friday 2018?

Your best bet is to look to TechRadar for deals, buy-one-get-one-free offers, trade-in deals and new line discounts.

Turning in an older phone can earn you up to $300 on a device contract through all of the major carriers. They'll give you even more if you're switching from a rival network, or pouncing on a BOGO offer.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

The ever changing deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are too much for one person to keep up with. That's why we have an entire team working on finding the best ones and keeping them up to date. So stick with us to get the lowest price possible on whatever you want.

We recommend having our main Black Friday deals hub handy into November and then keeping an eye on our Twitter account @TRDeals to get up-to-the-second deals as they appear and before they sell out.

Today's best iPhone deals

We have a dedicated all-year around guide to iPhone deals that you can check up on before and after Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018. But the best tariffs and SIM-free prices in the US can all be distilled from our custom-made price comparison below, featuring over one million individual deals!