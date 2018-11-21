The best Amazon Black Friday deals 2018

Black Friday is now mere days away, so you're probably already licking the pencil and getting your wishlist of what you hope to buy this year. The good news is, there are already deals to be had.

Despite having its own sales earlier in the year on Prime Day, Amazon is one of the big hitters for Black Friday and Cyber Monday too. It's got the widest range of products on the market, and often goes toe-to-toe with the biggest electrical retailers in stocking the big-ticket items that people really want to buy.

Globally, 60% of all online transactions on Cyber Monday last year happened at Amazon which is staggering.

At TechRadar we're old hands at scouring the best that Amazon has to offer, sniffing out the top deals on the technology we really rate and letting you know when the massive online retailer has huge savings on them.

The deals started on November 16, and they'll be running until November 26. We've put together our selection of the best we've seen so far, but there's lots more to come as we get closer and closer to Black Friday on November 23.

Products will range from the best Amazon devices, assorted electronics, toys, fashion sports, beauty, home items and loads more. We'll also be keeping track of literally thousands of lightning deals which will last for only a limited time or until stocks last.

There are lots of sites online pulling together guides on the annual shopping bonanza, but none can offer the level of experience we have in terms of not only sniffing out the best deal but knowing which technology is truly worth you buying.

We'll also talk you through some of the best deals of last year, what we're expecting to see go on sale later in the year and give some solid advice on when you should keep your wallet secure and when you want to actually spend that cash.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

The new Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, can play audiobooks (via Bluetooth headphones), and the display is flush with the bezels meaning hair and dust have nowhere to get trapped. This really is the best-value ereader on the planet, and it's cheaper than ever. This offer will expire November 26.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | £249 at Amazon

If you don't need any games bundled in with your Nintendo Switch, then this is the lowest price we've ever seen the standalone console go for. That being said, you never know, you might be able to get it with a game for this price on Black Friday if you keep your fingers crossed (although that would be an all-time best deal).

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Just about 50% off this powerful little smart speaker makes for a pretty good deal in our books - with the intelligence of Amazon Alexa, far field voice recognition, and the ability to control your smart home, the Echo Dot is mightier than it looks.View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV media player and games console with remote £179.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Not much of a gamer? Though the Nvidia Shield TV is a great console as well as Android TV box, even with the gaming elements removed its well worth a look. This deal drops the controller in favour of just the voice-activated remote for an even cheaper price.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 running watch £439.99 £309.99 at Amazon

There may already be an updated Garmin Fenix 5 range of watches on sale, but this is still a fantastic device if you're after one of the most comprehensive running devices on the planet. This is the first time we've seen this top level running watch almost reach the £300 mark, so be sure to pick this up and get warming up.View Deal

Huawei Band 2 Pro fitness tracker £49.99 £35.99 at Amazon

One of the best fitness trackers money can buy is even better at this lower price. Huawei may have already announced the Band 3 Pro, but that doesn't make this one obsolete and with this low price it's a great choice ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man £44.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Finally a game to do the wall-crawler's web-swinging antics justice, Marvel's Spider-Man looks lush in 4K HDR, and brings to life one of the world's favorite superheroes with a storyline every bit as good as his comic book origins.

Nikon D3500: £499 now £399 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price we've seen for our pick of the beginner DSLRs out there right now. This deal sees Nikon's great D3500 come bundled with an 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 VR lens (you can up the non-VR image stabilised D3500 kit for £20, but it's worth spending the extra) for under £400, saving you £100 on the original price. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Amazon device deals

Looking specifically for one of Amazon's own devices? The best deals the retailer is offering on Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire tablets and Fire TV sticks can be found just below.

Audible subscription £7.99 £3.99 a month for four months

Audible is offering a huge discount on its one-book subscription plan for Black Friday. You'll get one audiobook per month, plus unlimited listening to Audible's original podcasts, the ability to exchange any book you don't enjoy, and special members-only deals on extra books. Once the four months are up, the price goes back up to £7.99 per month. Offer ends December 14.

Amazon Echo: £89.99 now £54.99

You'd have to have been living under a rock to have not heard of the Amazon Echo by now - and this is the model that finally sees Amazon working on some improved sound quality. It's not the greatest audio experience on the market, but for the cash here it's a strong choice indeed.View Deal

Echo Plus 1st gen with Hue bulb £148.99 £89.99

There's a new generation Echo Plus in shops, but at this price, and with a Philips Hue smart bulb thrown in for free too, you'd be hard pressed to find a better spot at which to enter the smart home fray.View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (2018) and Philips Hue Bulb: £139.99 now £109.99

Like the upgraded Echo, this new smart speaker offers improved sound and a better Alexa experience - plus you get your very first smart bulb with a Philips Hue option. While there are better speakers with Alexa built in, this is still worth a look as a decent smart sound system.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot: £119.99 now £89.99

This doesn't offer the greatest saving compared to some of the other Amazon devices listed on the site during Black Friday, but it's a good screen if you're investing in a smart front door bell and want to see the camera from wherever you are and don't want to whip out your smartphone. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2018) + Philips Hue bulb: £219.99 now £169.99

The Echo Show has a large screen to help you see lyrics to songs, find out who's at the door, get briefings on the news with video - but no YouTube, as Amazon and Google bicker over whether the service should be on there. However, you're getting a Philips Hue bulb in the mix as well, to help you begin your smart home empire.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick: £39.99 now £24.99

The easiest way to turn your television into a smart TV, giving you access to the likes of Netflix, Prime video and a host of catchup and other video apps, is now just £25!View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 now £34.99

Make the most of your 4K Ultra HD TV with the Fire TV Stick 4K, giving you access to fantastically high resolution video streaming from the likes of Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and the BBC.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 now £29.99

Amazon's cheapest tablet is now even cheaper thanks to this Black Friday deal chopping £20 off the asking price. It's great as an inexpensive tablet for web browsing and emails.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: £79.99 now £49.99

The Fire HD 8 has only just been rebooted, but it's still getting the Black Friday treatment with £30 off. You get a HD display, 10 hours of battery life and new storage options.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: £149.99 now £99.99

If you want big-screen tablet action at a bargain price the Fire HD 10 Black Friday deal is the one. There's a full HD 10-inch display, 10 hours of battery and plenty of storage for all your movies and games.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition: £99.99 now £59.99

If your kids break the Fire 7 Kids Edition, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked. It does come with a protective bumper case though, and the kid-friendly interface keeps them safe online.

Phone deals

Moto G6 £239 £195.99 at Amazon

Our favourite cheap phone is even less right now thanks to Amazon's deals. A cut of £40 is a significant discount, so if you're after an affordable phone this time is a great time to buy.View Deal

TV deals

TCL 43DP648 43-inch 4K TV £ 3̶9̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ £329 at Amazon

TVs in this category haven't offered much of a saving over the 50-inch+ offers recently, but this is a great price for a 43-inch model. This TCL model itself isn't going to win any awards, but as cheap TVs go, you could do far worse than this model with smart apps built in and HDR technology included too.

LG 43UK6300PLB 43-inch 4K TV £̶5̶9̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ £346 at Amazon

We had to double check this was an LG model at this super low price. It really is though and a 2018 model at that, which makes this one of the best cheap TV deals of the week. Save a massive £254 today on this excellent 4K smart TV.

Samsung UE40NU7120 40-inch 4K TV £529.99 £365 at Amazon

This is a fantastic reduced TV sale highlight this week as it's one of the newer 2018 range of Samsung 4K HDR smart TVs. Amazon has knocked £165 off this week making it the best price on a 40-inch TV of this quality.

Samsung UE55NU7100 55-inch HDR 4K TV £̶8̶0̶0̶ £511 at Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £295 off this excellent 4K Samsung Smart TV. That's a stunning price, especially given this is the 2018 model, so you're getting the most recent version of Samung's excellent Smart Hub, which will run your streaming apps like a dream. Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+ will be a fine match for modern gamers too.

Samsung UE55NU7300 55-inch curved 4K TV £899 £598 on Amazon

This 2018 edition Samsung TV has a gorgeous 55-inch curved 4K HDR screen for an incredible immersive experience. £578 is a super cheap TV price too for a set of this calibre, saving you £296 today.

Hisense H55U7AUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV £799 £599 at Amazon

This is a fantastic 4K HDR model from Hisense. It has a centre stand instead of feet on the sides too, which is much better for smaller TV cabinets or tables when buying a smart TV this large.

Gaming deals

PS4 Pro | FIFA 19 | £349.99 at Amazon

Most stores were selling the Pro alone for £350 recently. Thankfully, this offer has come to the rescue with this PS4 Pro bundle that includes FIFA 19 too for just under £350.

View Deal

1TB Xbox One S | Forza Horizon 4 | £239.99 at Amazon

This 1TB Xbox One S deal comes with a download code for Forza Horizon 4, the latest entry in the hit open-world racing franchise. this time we're swapping the lush jungles, beaches and sunshine of Australia for... Scotland. Prepare for rain.

View Deal

Xbox One X | Forza Horizon 4 | Forza 7 | £429.99 at Amazon

You're totally covered if you're a racing fan with this Xbox One X bundle. You're getting the brand new Forza Horizon 4 for your open world racing kicks. Then, when you fee a bit more orderly, you can take your skills to the tracks with Forza Motorsport 7. Both look incredible on the Xbox One X too.

View Deal

Xbox One X Gold Rush Edition with Battlefield V £449.99 at Amazon

This upcoming limited edition Xbox One X bundle deal comes with a new style of console with a cool gold to black fade on top. Better yet it comes with a free copy of Battlefield V: Deluxe Edition which would set you back an eye-watering £70 if bought separately. If you're not too keen on the console colour, the regular black version is the same price at the Microsoft store.

View Deal

Black Xbox One X | Fallout 76 | £449.99 at Amazon

If you prefer the original black version of the Xbox One X, the Fallout 76 bundle is available in that colour too. The white one looks a bit too similar to an Xbox One S for our liking in all honesty. Or maybe it all boils down to wanting a black or white controller.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Edition Pack | £339.99 at Amazon

Similar to the deal above, but this version comes with the Let's Go, Eevee! game instead. Otherwise you're getting the same limited edition console and controllers. We'd expect the Pikachu version to sell out first, but this one won't be far behind. Actually, both are proving difficult to find at most stores now. Also available at the Nintendo store if Amazon sells out.

Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee! | £291.99 at Amazon

If you'd prefer the Eevee edition of the new Pokemon game, this this is the Nintendo Switch bundle for you. Pokemon bundles are going to be massive sellers before Christmas, so we wouldn't wait long on deals like this.

View Deal

FIFA 19 | PS4 | £48.53 £34 at Amazon

Pick up the latest addition to the FIFA franchise on PS4 for under £40 at Amazon. Still not the cheapest it could be but, considering FIFA 19 only released in September, we'll take it. This deal expires at midnight on November 29.

View Deal

FIFA 19 | Xbox One | £46.40 £34 at Amazon

Amazon also has an offer on FIFA 19 for Xbox One. If you've been waiting to grab the latest FIFA for Christmas then now could be the right time, though it will continue to come down in price over time. This deal expires at midnight on November 29. View Deal

Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One / PC £42.95 £32.49 at Amazon

One of the most beautiful racing games ever made is now discounted on Amazon. You can play this download code on Xbox One or PC, and it's the cheapest we've seen the game so far.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete on PS4 £44.99 £24.99 at Amazon

The past few years have been great for open world games, be they Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. But PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn, with its apocalyptic future setting, superb story, inspiring protagonist and incredible robot dinosaurs needs to be seen to be believed.

View Deal

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on PS4 £29.99 £12 at Amazon

Just because Nathan Drake has hung up his holster, that doesn't mean the Indiana Jones-style adventuring has to stop. This spin-off game featuring series' favourite character Chloe Frazer is every bit as good as those that came before it, and can now often be picked up at a bargain price.View Deal

Overwatch Legendary Edition on PS4 £49.99 £19.99 at Amazon

It's quite rare to see Blizzard's console games get discounted – but this discount on Overwatch, one of the smartest team hero shooters in recent times, is well worth your money. It takes some practice, but find your favourite character and it becomes incredibly addictive.

View Deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 £49.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Can't teach an old dog new tricks? Then you've obviously not had a run around with this latest entry into the Call of Duty franchise. Focussing entirely on the addictive multiplayer aspect of the franchise, it throws the popular 'battle royale' play style into the mix. With the series' renowned, tight shooting mechanics, it's a great change of direction for the revered FPS.View Deal

Far Cry 5 on PS4 £45.99 £24.99 at Amazon

If you've somehow got the time to attack another open world game, Far Cry 5 is a stunner. Charged by the current political climate, it sees you take down a dangerous cult leader in the southern states of America. Hours of tactical first-person fun, made all the better when playing with friends.

View Deal

Shenmue I & II | Xbox One | £24.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Finding Sega's re-release of Shenmue I & II for less than £20 (brand new and on console) is definitely an offer you should consider. Two games for the price of one, with 24% off the original price. This deal expires at midnight on November 30.View Deal

Computing deals

Surface Pro 6 (Core i5/8GB/256GB) with Signature Type Cover £1,299.99 £899 at Amazon

Step up to the model with a 256GB SSD – which is otherwise the same as the above machine except for the greater amount of storage – and you can save yourself a whopping £400.99.View Deal

Asus FX504GM 15.6 gaming laptop £1,399.99 £1,049.99 at Amazon

This is a good gaming laptop deal from Amazon that cuts £200 from the usual price. You get an 8th generation Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB graphics card and a 120 Hz 15.6-inch display for silky-smooth gameplay.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Core i3 £419 £299.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap laptop that can handle light tasks, then this deal, which knocks £119 off the price, is worth looking into. Comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go (4GB/64GB/Wi-Fi) £379.99 £344.95 at Amazon

This is the base model with 64GB of eMMC storage, and it’s been reduced by £31 which is a tidy saving of just over 8%. Again, as with all the US deals, the Type Cover isn’t bundled with these offers.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go £509.99 £450.16 at Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of Microsoft's brilliant tablet/laptop hybrid by £60. Comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for an impressively low price. It's worth noting that it doesn't come with the Type Cover, however, so you'll need to buy that separately if you want a keyboard.View Deal

Asus C101PA-FS002 Chromebook Flip £349.99 £299 at Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Flip is one of the best Chromebooks in our view, and Amazon has cut the price by £50. It features some great specifications for a Chromebook, including 4GB RAM and a design that allows it to be used as a tablet. This deal ends at 11:59pm November 28.View Deal

BT Whole Home Wi-Fi pack of 2 £149.99 £94.99 at Amazon

BT's mesh Wi-Fi kit has also had a discount, this time by £55, and while that's not as much of a drop as the Linksys has seen, the kit as a whole is a lot more affordable. It comes with two extenders for small and medium-sized homes.View Deal

Netgear Orbi RBK20 Whole Home pack of 2 £229.99 £179.99 at Amazon

Netgear's Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system is one of the best router/extender combos around, and Amazon has knocked £50 off for the pack of two. If you want the best mesh Wi-Fi system in our eyes, this is the one to get.View Deal

Netgear D7000-200UKS Nighthawk AC1900 modem router £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Give your home Wi-Fi a major boost with this excellent modem router from Netgear, which is now less than £100 for Black Friday. If you have ADSL/VDSL phone line broadband (from the likes of BT and TalkTalk) then this is definitely worth considering.View Deal

Samsung LC34F791WQUXEN 34-inch curved monitor £699.99 £529.99 at Amazon

This brilliant ultra-wide monitor has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and curves around you for an impressively immersive experience. Meanwhile, quantum dot technology supplies gorgeous colours, and it's had a hefty £170 price cut.View Deal

Corsair Crystal 570X RGB Glass ATX Mid Tower case £182.99 £131.74 at Amazon

If you're building a PC and want to make it really stand out from the crowd, then this gorgeous ATX case with mirrored tempered glass will certainly do the trick. Save £51.25 with this deal.View Deal

WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive £69.36 £52.99 at Amazon

This external hard drive is designed for both PCs and games consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One, and ups the capacity to a huge 2TB of storage. It connects via USB 3.0 for speedy file transfers. This deal expires midnight November 25.View Deal

WD Blue 3D NAND Internal SSD M.2 SATA 2TB £369.99 £279.99 at Amazon

If you want to give your PC a serious speed increase, then an M.2 SSD is the way to go, offering much faster speeds than standard SSDs. This deal has had £80 knocked off, and offers a huge 2TB capacity. This deal expires midnight November 25.View Deal

WD My Passport Portable SSD 512GB £156.56 £109.99 at Amazon

This My Passport model has a solid state drive, which means it's much faster to move files between your PC and this drive. While the 512GB capacity isn't huge, it should be enough for many people, and its price has been cut by £35. This deal expires midnight November 25.View Deal

WD My Passport Portable SSD 2TB £494.58 £389.99 at Amazon

Fancy a larger capacity version of the above? This still features an SSD, but ups the capacity to a huge 2TB. The price jump is quite high, but Amazon has dropped it by £104. This deal expires midnight November 25.View Deal

WD My Passport Portable 4TB £135.99 £91.99 at Amazon

Give your PC, laptop or console a huge storage increase with this My Passport external hard drive. It provides 4TB of space, which is enough to hold thousands of photos, videos and more. This deal expires midnight November 25.View Deal

Trust GXT 155W Gaming Mouse £38.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Here's another decent saving on a gaming mouse from Trust. This one offers you loads of customisation options, giving you complete control over how it feels and performs. Note that this deal expires midnight December 16. View Deal

Speakers and smart home deals

Sony NW-A45 3.1-inch Hi-Res Audio Walkman £169 £114.99 on Amazon

For when your phone's amp or battery life just isn't enough: Sony's modern take on its iconic Walkman is a sleek touchscreen device with 16GB storage, 45h battery, and ability to play high-res files in all their glory. The black, red, and gold models are discounted to only £114.99 – for today only.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-93 soundbar system £179.95 £109.99 at Amazon.co.uk

This soundbar has dual front speakers and dual built in subwoofers - and now has £70 off, meaning you can improve your home cinema setup without breaking the bank.

Q Acoustics M4 soundbar £349 £199 on Amazon

Q Acoustic's first soundbar had a lot to prove – but won 4.5 stars in our M4 soundbar review. Plain to look at, and with no Wi-Fi in sight, this 2.1 channel soundbar nonetheless impressed with its great sound and straightforward interface. At almost half price it's never been a better time to buy.

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase £299 £229 on Amazon

Need an upgrade to your TV's tinny speakers? The M2 Soundbase doesn't have jaw-dropping surround sound or work with Dolby Atmos, but it offers truly solid audio detail for your films and shows at a very reasonable price – even more so after a £70 discount on Amazon. It's not as big a saving as its M4 sibling, but you might consider this newer model for its sleeker design and added HDMI ports.

Wearable deals

Huawei Watch 2 4G £228 £179.99 at Amazon

This is a touch more expensive than the Huawei Watch 2 model above, but it comes with 4G internet so you can use the watch without your phone. For under £170, that's a great price for the Huawei Watch 2 4G.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 2 £99.99 £74.99 at Amazon

This isn't the best price we've ever seen for the Fitbit Charge 2, and it may go down further nearer to Black Friday but if you're after a fitness tracker you'd be hard pressed to go wrong with this discounted Fitbit. View Deal

Tablet deals

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4: £299 now £219.99 at Amazon

Save almost £80 on this mid-range Android tablet which now boasts a more budget price tag thanks to this early Black Friday deal. It's a premium slate that's a great alternative to the iPad Mini 4.View Deal

Huawei MediaPad M5 10: £346.48 now £258.99 at Amazon

Save over £85 on this big-screened Android tablet which has now become highly affordable with this early Black Friday deal. There's plenty of power, a big 2K screen and a premium design to be had.View Deal

Camera deals

Expired pre-Black Friday deals

Below are some early Black Friday deals we've seen from Amazon that have already expired. We've left them here so you know what kind of thing has gone on sale before Black Friday as there's the chance these items will go on sale again.

Acer Chromebook R11 CB5-132T £279.99 £199.99 at Amazon

This is a more powerful version of the above, with an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. With £70 taken from the price, this is a great deal. This deal ends at 11:59 PM November 27.

McAfee 2019 Internet Security £9.99 £3.99 at Amazon

This is a brilliant deal - for around the price of a supermarket meal deal, you get antivirus protection for three devices for a year. Well worth investing in. This deal expires midnight November 12. View Deal

Kaspersky Internet Security 2019 £30.75 £19.99 at Amazon

This package is great for families with lots of gadgets, as it gives you protection for 10 devices for one year. Mac, PC or Android devices are supported. This deal expires midnight November 12. View Deal

Sony Xperia XZ1: £399 now £219 at Amazon

The Sony Xperia XZ1 is a flagship smartphones that's only just over a year old, but LOOK AT THIS PRICE. £219 for a phone with a heap of power, strong camera and plenty of storage is fantastic.View Deal

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact: £329 now £199 at Amazon

It's hard to find a phone with flagship power that comfortably fits in one hand, but the Xperia XZ1 Compact offers just that. It may be over a year old, but a sub-£200 price tag makes it great value.View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | £169.99 at Amazon

Considering the VR headset was £350 at launch, this bundle has come a long way as it includes the PS4 camera (which is required for PSVR to function in the first place) and a copy of VR Worlds, a fine selection of minigames to get you going.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 £249 £134.99 at Amazon.co.uk Premium style and sound at a not-so-premium price, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 are at a particularly attractive price at Amazon, so long as you pick up this snazzy charcoal colour option.View Deal

Acer Chromebook R13 CB5-312T £399 £299.99 at Amazon

Amazon is cutting a decent £100 off this great Chromebook from Acer. It offers 12 hours of battery life, a 1080p touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge that turns it into a tablet-like device.

Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-132 £179.99 £129.99 at Amazon

This is a great budget Chromebook, and although on paper it looks like it has some pretty weak specs, remember that Chromebooks don't need powerful components to run. Definitely worth checking out.

Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank £̶2̶1̶.̶9̶9̶ £16.71 at Amazon After a powerbank to keep your phone charged up? This one comes in either black (the link above) or a white version, and it has 10000mAh inside that will be able to charge even the largest phones at least twice before needing a top up. This deal expires midnight November 12.

Anker 5 wireless charging pad £̶1̶6̶.̶9̶9̶ £13.59 at Amazon Does your phone support Qi wireless charging? This isn't the most powerful charger, but for under £15 it's a steal so you can charge up your device on your desk or bedside without having to plug in a cable. This deal expires midnight November 12.

Huawei Watch 2 Sport £179.99 £139.99 at Amazon The cheapest version of the Huawei Watch 2 doesn't have the most premium design, but for under £150 this is a great deal for a Wear OS watch to track your fitness stats and more.View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 Classic £249.99 £193.99 at Amazon The Classic model of the Huawei Watch 2 isn't any older than the other two above, but it comes with a more premium look and for under £200 for the first time is a great price.View Deal

Kingston SUV500 480GB 2.5-inch SSD £77.14 £49.99 at Amazon

Give your PC, laptop or even PS4 a speed boost with this great solid state drive. It comes with a generous 480GB capacity, and has £27 knocked off its price. This deal expires midnight November 12.View Deal

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner NV681UKT £̶2̶9̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ £166.99 at Amazon After a new vacuum cleaner this Black Friday? This deal is on a corded vacuum, so look down below if you're looking for a great deal on a cordless vacuum. This deal expires midnight November 12.

View Deal

Shark cordless stick vacuum IF200UK £̶2̶7̶5̶.̶1̶8̶ £188.99 at Amazon After a powerful cordless vacuum in the run up to Black Friday and the Christmas period? This one from Shark is 33% off today, and that brings it below £200. This deal expires midnight November 12.

View Deal

TP-Link AC2800 Dual Band Modem Router £179 £134.99 at Amazon

This is a fast modem router that replaces the free modem your ISP gives you, as long as you use a phone line (BT, TalkTalk, Vodafone). It offers fast network speeds and wide Wi-Fi coverage and is £44 cheaper for today only.

TP-Link AC1200 Wireless Dual Band Modem Router £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The more affordable Archer modem router gets a £20 price cut. It's not as fast as the router above, but still offers some great features including a VDSL/ADSL modem for phone line connections and USB port for sharing devices over your network.

TP-Link Archer C50 V3 AC1200 Dual Band Cable Router £39.94 £25.99 at Amazon

If you've got a cable internet connection from a service like Virgin Media, then this is a great Wi-Fi router that's now more affordable thanks to a £14 price cut. Features 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands, has four LAN ports and guest Wi-Fi functionality.

How to get the best deals at Amazon on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

It's very difficult to say when you'll be able to buy the absolute very best deals, but we know the company is planning to start offering deals from November 16 all the way through to November 26.

Most of this year's tech has been announced and we're starting to get a clear picture of what you'll be able to buy come the last full weekend in November.

November 23 is Black Friday, while Cyber Monday will be on November 26. Expect to see great deals across the whole weekend from a variety of retailers, but for Amazon it's set to be an even longer period.

Last year, we saw some impressive deals in those first few days but they weren't in the same league as the discounts that appeared over the weekend, and we'd expect the same thing to be happening this year.

The company sold more than 210,000 pairs of headphones last year, and the last version of the Amazon Echo Dot and Call of Duty WWII were in the most popular items sold in 2018.

Our advice would be to decide what you're happy spending, keep an eye on the deals as they begin and if you see something that you want at the right price then snap it up there and then - yes, it's worse when something is discounted again, but there's every chance it might disappear too, only to reappear at a higher cost.

Last year, the company also brought extra Lightning Deals out each day in the run up and over the Black Friday weekend.

These are only active for a very short amount of time or until the stock is gone. Anyone can buy these, but if you were an Amazon Prime customer you were able to get access to these half an hour before everyone else.

We'd recommend being an Amazon Prime customer for that benefit, plus it also gives you access to the Amazon Prime Video service, free one-day delivery and a series of other benefits too.

The best part is, if you've never been an Amazon Prime subscriber before you can get a whole month for free.

If you haven't subscribed before, don't do it yet. You should activate your free 30 day trial a few days before the Lightning Deals begin, and that way you'll get all of these benefits across the whole sale period.

Our last bit of core advice is to check back at TechRadar for our selection of the best deals, and don't rely on Amazon having the lowest prices over the Black Friday period. Yes, it's competitive, but that's what we're here for: working out whether it can be found somewhere else.

We'll be covering a wide range of retailers including Currys, Argos, John Lewis, Carphone Warehouse, AO.com and a variety of other topics like the best Black Friday PS4 deals, laptop and TV deals, plus many many more.

5 best deals we know about... so far

Amazon has announced its pre-Black Friday plans for the US, and as the company hasn't unveiled what will be going on sale in the UK, we've included some of the US products that we would expect to see here too.

Just to be clear, none of this Amazon tech is guaranteed to be discounted in the UK but the fact it's dropping down in the US gives us a clear idea that it'll be doing the same around the rest of the world.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) tablet - is $119.99, soon $99.99 Current UK price: £149.99 The 10-inch Amazon Fire tablet is already affordable, but from November 16 it'll be a touch cheaper in the US... $20 cheaper, in fact. At under $100 for the first time it may be worth grabbing as it comes with Alexa built-in and all of Amazon's services in easy reach. Read our Amazon Fire HD 10 review

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) - is $49.99, soon $24 Current UK price: £49.99 The 2017 Echo Dot is also on sale in the US from November 22 but we'd only recommend going for the newer edition as it features better audio and a more attractive design. At half price, this is going to be a steal and it's the perfect way to access smart assistant features for the first time. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) review

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Generation) - is $149.99, soon $109.99 Current UK price: £139.99 Want the best audio possible from an Amazon Echo speaker? This year's Echo Plus is one of our favorite smart speakers money can buy and this $40 discount is not to be sniffed at. Hopefully a similar discount will be offered in the UK. Read our Amazon Echo Plus review

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation) is $229.99, soon $179.99 Current UK price: £219.99 Want your Echo to have a screen? You'll need the Echo Show, and Amazon is planning to discount this speaker that it launched earlier this year by $50. It's worth waiting until November 22 for this, and hopefully we'll see a similar discount on this side of the pond. Read our Amazon Echo Show review

Amazon Smart Plug is just $5 when you buy an Echo product Current UK price: Not available This is our wildcard deal, and while it's an instant recommendation for those in the US it's unlikely to be offered in the UK. That's because the Amazon Smart Plug isn't currently available in the UK... but we've got our fingers crossed this Black Friday period may be the first time we get to use one and Amazon introduces the tech here.

5 best deals at Amazon last year

Below we've put together five of the best deals we saw over the Black Friday period last year, but bear in mind you are no longer able to buy these at the discounted prices. There's no gurantee we'll see the same deals this year, but it gives you an idea of the discounts we're used to seeing.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - was £79.99 (usually £109.99): Pound for pound this is the best value Kindle device. This is a step up on the entry level model, with an improved screen resolution and the all-important back-light for night reading. This matched the best ever price on the device and we didn't see a better deal for an ereader appear over the sale period.

Amazon Echo Plus with built-in smart home hub – includes Philips Hue White Bulb - was £109.99 (usually £139.99):

This was the newest version of the top product in the Echo range last Black Friday (although has since been usurped). The Plus is tempting over the regular Echo thanks to the built-in smart home hub which is great if other smart devices have cables spewing from your router - yes you, Philips Hue Bridge, begone!

Sony PlayStation 4 (500GB) with FIFA 18 + GT Sport + Knowledge is Power was £199.99 (usually £275.85):

Want to get a little more social with your gaming? Knowledge is Power encourages others to play along with their phones, and you also got two AAA titles of 2017 on top for the quieter times when you just want to game with brilliant effects too. This was one of our favourite deals for the PlayStation 4 last year.

Sony Bravia KD65XE7002 4K - was £1,079 (usually £1,500):

If you wanted a top-end home cinema TV but with a cut price, this was a fantastic option last Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, it's still expensive but you got a massive 4K HDR TV with a 20% saving over the original cost. The price isn't far off this now in 2018, but it was an especially cracking deal a little under a year ago and we'd hope either this model or something similar goes even further down in price.

Audible audiobooks: 50% off for three months

Amazon owns Audible which is by far the biggest player in the audiobooks market. One of the best deals last year was the fact you could get 50% off your first three months of an Audible subscription. That was three whole audiobooks for half the normal price.

5 deals predictions for 2018

New Amazon Echo devices

Announced in September this year and ready for release at some stage in October, we may end up seeing some discounts for the latest Amazon Echo devices come Black Friday. We don't expect substantial discounts as the new Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Plus will be only a few months old, but you may be able to save a tenner or so.

Kindle discounts... and maybe even the Oasis

The Amazon Kindle Oasis was announced back in 2017, and that meant we didn't see any substantial discounts for it over last year's Black Friday. Instead the big deal came on the Paperwhite, which you can see above. Now it's over a year old, we think you may see a reduction in the price of the Oasis when November comes around. We may even see a discount on the new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite that launched earlier in October.

Fancy 4K? Perhaps an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K?

Last year we saw some significant discounts on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, so it'd make sense if the company decided to drop the price of the newer 4K version in 2018. There's no guarantee that'll happen, but we hope you'll be able to buy the 4K version of the TV Stick for a bit less later in the year.

A truly impressive Nintendo Switch deal?

We can dream... and that dream is likely to come true again this year. Last year's Black Friday was when the Nintendo Switch was a relatively new console, and while we did see some discounts it wasn't the cheapest we've ever seen it go. If you're looking to buy the portable console, Black Friday may be the best opportunity.

Lots of other top TV, laptop and gaming tech

Previous years have seen Amazon excel at giving discounts for top of the range TVs, laptops, games consoles and much more. If you're looking for a top deal from headphones to an electric toothbrush, you'll enjoy scrolling through our best Amazon deals come the Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Reasons to choose or avoid Amazon

Most of the products on sale over the Black Friday period through Amazon will be included in the Amazon Prime section of the site, so you'll be able to get next day delivery if you subscribe to the service.

If you don't already subscribe, be sure to hold off as you'll have a 30 day free trial you'll be able to use closer to the time to ensure you're getting the best deals from Amazon.

There may also be some big offers on Amazon's own services too. We've previously seen fantastic deals on the Amazon Prime service as well as Audible and some other services provided by Amazon.

Also bear in mind that there are other retailers to choose from too. Amazon's own products are sold at third-party retailers, and considering the retailer now has its own big day in Amazon Prime Day we may start to see lesser deals over the Black Friday period.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best deals

We don't yet know what deals Amazon will offer over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, but we can gurantee one way you'll be able to find the best deals; coming back to TechRadar.

We'll be sifting through the deals Amazon and all the other top retailers around the UK will be offering and giving you honest advice on what and where is the best place to buy your big purchases.

