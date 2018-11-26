Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 deals: the sales are now on

Kevin Lee Cyber Monday 2018 is now up and running, and the discounts on the site are coming, well, not quite thick and fast but we are seeing some nice options pop up for those looking to get their hands on new technology - especially if you want an Echo or Fire TV. We're seeing some drops for nearly all Amazon devices, with smart home bundles the name of the game in many ways, with Cyber Monday deals on 4KTVs and cheap laptops. Although some of our favorite laptops (like $99 Chromebook laptops and certain Nintendo Switch bundles) have sold out, Amazon has brought fresh Cyber Monday fodder at midnight to the party. Our best advice on getting the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals is to buy early. You can always cancel or send stuff back if it gets cheaper. If you miss a deal before it goes out of stock, you can't really go back in time and Amazon doesn't sell time machines... yet (although you could get a book, DVD or hard drive apparently). We're here to help you though, and below are the very best Cyber Monday deals we suggest you check out in 2018. There are still a few of the Black Friday favorites kicking around, and while there are thousands of 'deals' out there these are the ones that we'd actually recommend you spend time looking at and consider spending your hard-earned cash on.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: live today

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Fitbit Charge 3: $149.95 now $119.95

The Fitbit Charge 3 is one of the best fitness bands we've tested, despite the brand no longer being the tracking behemoth it once was. This isn't the cheapest on the web - it's been price matched a lot - but you're here so we wanted to show you. We're nice like that. View Deal

Logitech Harmony 950 Touch IR Remote Control: $170 now $149.99

The Logitech Harmony 950 can control up to 15 different entertainment devices in your home, with compatibility with over 270,000 products. It means you need just the one remote, and this one comes with a touchscreen as well as physical buttons.View Deal

23AndMe DNA Test Kit: $199 now $129

Score this half-off deal on one of the most popular genealogy products out there. Look into your past to prepare for your future for a cool $70 off the list price.View Deal

Sony 77-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV: $17,998 now $7,998

OK, we promised you deals you'd want to see, but this one is just so insanely expensive and with such a massive discount, that we had o tell you. This 4K OLED TV often comes at an unreal price, but this $10,000 discount makes it a more approachable purchase (for the select few).View Deal

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Wireless Speaker: $199 now $79.99

If you want loud 360-degree sound from a rugged speaker, pick up this Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 unit for a substantial discount: $120 off. The BOOM 2 is waterproof and shockproof with a 15-hour battery life.View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB Console: $499 now $399

The Xbox One X is Microsoft's latest and greatest console. Although the PS4 trumps it in console exclusives, the Xbox One X has greater backwards compatibility, 4K and QHD screen support and it's also $100 off.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1: $1,299 now $899

Looking for a versatile and powerful laptop? Well look no farther than the Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1. It's a well equipped 17-inch convertible laptop and was one of the best Amazon early Black Friday deals. Don't miss your chance to save $400 on this 2-in-1 laptop.View Deal

Vitamix 5200 Blender: $436 now $299.95

This professional grade blender will help making smoothies and all types of mixed drinks a breeze. So you shouldn't miss the chance to save $137 on it.View Deal

Amazon device deals

Kevin Lee Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader (7th Generation): $119 now $79

You're looking at the only discount for a Kindle (outside of the kid version listed below). If you're looking to buy this nearly perfect e-reader on a sale, this model is going for $40 off for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Kindle for Kids Bundle: $124 now $99.99

Kindles are great for getting kids to read more and this bundle was made especially for them as it comes with a sturdy case and two year warranty that covers accidents and drops.View Deal

Kevin Lee Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $49 $24 at Amazon

Save $25 on Amazon's latest smart speaker with this deal right here. This updated smart speaker features a completely redesigned 1.6-inches speaker to create booming 360-degree sound that's 70% louder than the previous generation Echo Dot.View Deal

Echo Dot (2nd Gen): $39 $19 at Amazon

Get the previous version of Amazon's smart speaker for just $20 after a $20 discount. Although it doesn't feature the enhanced speaker of its predcessor, it's still a very capable smart assistant hub that can answer your everyday question to manage your entire home.View Deal

Echo Dot Kids Edition: $69 $49 at Amazon

Get your kids their own smart assistant with this kid-friendly and kid-proof version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It comes in a variety of colors and a special $20 discount during Cyber Monday.View Deal

Echo Plus (2nd Gen): $149 now $109.99

Save $40 on Amazon's most premium smart speaker that features 360-degree audio powered by Dolby. Thanks to its 3-inch neodymium woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter, it can fill an entire room with fantastic sounding audio.View Deal

Kevin Lee Fire Tablet deals

Kevin Lee Fire TV deals

Fire TV Recast 500GB: $229 now $179.99

The Fire TV Recast might be the perfect set top box as it can both stream and act as a DVR to record those said streams and other media for playback later. The only thing that makes it better is a $50 discount.View Deal

Ring 2 + Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit: $399 now $298

The Ring 2 is basically the ultimate doorbell, it lets you see whoever comes up to your front door, acts as an intercom and can serve as the keystone of your security system. For Cyber Monday Amazon is bundling the Ring 2 with a 5-piece alarm kit at a $100 discount, making it a great way to kick start your smart home.View Deal

TV deals

Kevin Lee 50-inch TV deals

Kevin Lee 55-inch TV deals

LG 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $2,196 now $1,696.99

The LG OLED55C8PUA is a spectacular 55-inch OLED 4K TV featuring incredible color and contrast at a very reasonable price. Amazon has also taken off $500 to make it an even sweeter value for anyone looking to buy.View Deal

Kevin Lee 65-inch TV deals

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $3,497 now $3,196.99

The LG OLED65E8PUA features one of the thinnest 4K panels on the market. On top of this, the 65-inch TV is equipped with an a9 Intelligent Processor that's designed to process and render rich colors, sharpness and depth to deliver ultimate picture quality. This UHD set is also seeing on of the biggest $1,000 discounts we've seen this Black Friday season.View Deal

Kevin Lee 75-inch+ TV deals

Sony 77-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV: $17,998 now $7,998

The Sony Bravia XBR77A1E may as well be the ultimate 4K OLED TV with a mammoth 77-inch panel and the best image quality in the industry. Unfortunately, this 4K OLED TV often comes at an unreal price, but this $10,000 discount makes it a more approachable purchase.View Deal

Kevin Lee Smaller TV deals

Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV (Fire TV Edition): $180 now $129.99

We know what you're thinking, a 720p television in 2018? As backwards at it might seem, this just HD television might be the perfect screen to put in your kitchen, garage or anywhere else you won't worry too much about image quality. It also comes with smart TV integration thanks to built in Fire TV functionality and it's going for a $50 discount to boot.View Deal

Insignia 39-inch Full HD Smart LED TV (Fire TV Edition): $249 now $189.99

This Full HD Smart TV was already incredibly affordable, but this $60 discount makes it exceedingly cheap. It doesn't have the sharpest picture next to modern 4K sets, but it could be perfect for adding a second or third Internet-connected screen to your home.View Deal

Laptop deals

Acer Swift 3 14-inch, Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $899.99 now $699.99

This Acer Swift 3 comes well stocked with a 14-inch full HD display, Intel 8th Gen Core i7 chipset, 8GB of RAM, GeForce MX150 GPU and a 256GB SSD. It can also boast up to 10 hours of battery life and of course, a Cyber Monday discount.View Deal

Dell I3565-A453BLK-PUS: $322 now $264 at Amazon

This low-power Dell laptop won't be able to power through any intense workloads, but it's the perfect gift for anyone that wants a familiar Windows laptop to browse the internet. Especially now that you can save $58 on Amazon.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad (15.6-inch): $499 now $329 at Amazon

You can get a 15-inch laptop with DDR4 memory and lots of storage for a cheap price. This Amazon deal has a Lenovo laptop for $150 off its usual retail price.View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C302A: $499 now $474.99 at Amazon

The most impressive to date from Asus has appeared on Amazon for a cool $100 off the list price. That's a 2-in-1 laptop with a 12.5-inch full HD display for a steal. Deal expires Nov. 24 2:59am ET.View Deal

Acer Aspire E 15: $599 now $569.99 at Amazon

The Acer Aspire E 15 is an affordable powerhouse that can get through basically anything you can throw at it. And, it's even cheaper this Black Friday on Amazon.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1: $1,299 now $899

Looking for a versatile and powerful laptop? Well look no farther than the Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1. It's a well equipped 17-inch convertible laptop and one of the best Amazon early Black Friday deals. Don't miss your chance to save $400 on this 2-in-1 laptop.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300: $1,299 $999 at Amazon

This $128 off deal scores you not only a new gaming laptop sporting an Intel Core i7 CPU and GTX 1060 graphics behind a 15.6-inch, 144Hz 1080p display, but a free copy of the new Call of Duty.View Deal

Dell Latitude 7480: $2,655 now $1,369.99 at Amazon

If you work on the go, and you need a reliable laptop with all the horsepower you could ask for, you can't go wrong with this business laptop. Especially when you can save $1,200 on Amazon.View Deal

HP Omen 15T (2018): $1,799 $1,699 at Amazon

This beefy flagship gaming laptop from HP is packed with an 8th-generation Intel processor, a 144hz G-Sync display and GTX 1070 graphics. And, with $100 off on Amazon, you can't go wrong.View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S: $1,999 now $1,799 at Amazon

This high-powered gaming laptop comes packed with an 8th-generation Coffee Lake processor, a GTX 1070, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – it'll power through everything. And, it can be yours for $200 off on Amazon.View Deal

Gaming deals

Kevin Lee Xbox console deals

Xbox One X 1TB Console: $499 now $399

The Xbox One X is Microsoft's latest and greatest console. Although the PS4 trumps it in console exclusives, the Xbox One X has greater backwards compatibility, 4K and QHD screen support and it's also $100 off ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

Xbox One X (1TB) Fallout 76 bundle: $499 now $429

Microsoft's gone and bundled the latest Fallout game with its most powerful console yet for the same price as the console on its own. However, save $70 off that price when you buy through Amazon. Amazon is out of stock at the moment, but the e-tailer is offering the console on back order, which will ensure you get this deal even if at a later date.View Deal

Xbox One X (1TB) NBA 2K19 bundle: $499 now $429

Microsoft's gone and bundled the latest NBA game with its most powerful console yet for the same price as the console on its own. However, save $70 off that price when you buy through Amazon.View Deal

Kevin Lee Gaming accessory deals

PowerA Wired Controller Plus for Switch: $29.99 now $24.99

As much as we love the Nintendo Switch, even our hands get tired of using those tiny JoyCons every once in a while. This cheap controller will remedy that, and at $5 off on Amazon, there's no reason not to get it.View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: $59 now $38.99

While PS4 deals are hard to come by on Amazon, you can save quite a bit on accessories and games. Take for instance this PS4 controller going on a $21 discount.View Deal

Cheap Xbox One/PC option: PDP Afterglow LVL 3: $39.99 $25 at Amazon

Need a headset for your online Fortnite sessions fast, or throwing one into a Fortnite gift bundle of sorts? This one should do the trick for not much cash.View Deal

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: $399 $199 at Amazon

For the Gran Turismo and Wipeout nuts out there, this PlayStation 4 racing wheel is a whopping 50% off the list price. Throw in compatibility with the PC, and you're set.View Deal

Kevin Lee Game deals

Atari Flashback Gold Console: $120 now $69.99

This Atari Flashback console comes with 120 classic Atari games (including Space Invaders and Pitfall to name a few) pre-loaded and two wireless controllers. You'll also definitely love saving $50 on its typical price.View Deal

NHL 19 for Xbox One: $59 $30 at Amazon

Catch up with the latest hockey season and check your friends online with the latest NHL 19 game. This Black Friday season, the game is 50% off when you buy digitally. Just know the deal is only available for Xbox One consoles.View Deal

Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One: $59 $29 at Amazon

Ready to tackle the EA's latest Madden NFL 19 game? Although we can't help you win the game, we can point you to this half off deal when you buy the game digitally from Amazon.View Deal

Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 5 & more up to 50% off at Amazon

Ubisoft is running an early Black Friday promotion with Amazon to tout some of its most recent and popular games for PS4, Xbox One and PC for up to 50% off retail prices of digital download codes.View Deal

Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves & more up to 50% off at Amazon

If you've got a new Xbox One or plan to get one this weekend, stock it up with new games straight from Microsoft at up to half the list price – if you buy digital download codes.View Deal

Dragon Ball FighterZ for Nintendo Switch: $59 $25 on Amazon

One of the best fighting games on the Nintendo Switch can be yours for nearly $34 off on Amazon, but only if you act fast and buy a digital code.View Deal

PlayStation Now 12-months code: $99 $79 at Amazon

Saving $20 on Sony's PlayStation Now plan might not seem spectacular, but remember this subscription service grants you access to reams of PS4 games and virtual collection is only getting bigger. So this is going to be a deal that pays dividends into the future.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: $59 $39 at Amazon

PlayStation Plus is arguably the best console-based subscription. Sure you need to pay for it to play any multiplayer on the PS4, but it more than pays for itself with a few free games every month. Here's your chance to save $20 on 12 months of PlayStation Plus membership.View Deal

Smartphone and tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy S9: $719 $519 at Amazon

The Galaxy S9 is Samsung's latest flagship smartphone. Featuring some of the smallest bezels and most premium design of any smartphone. Here's your chance to grab it with a $200 discount.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB: $769 $750 on Amazon

Speedy, beautiful, and capacious, the 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be the perfect gift for anyone that needs a new smartphone. And, you can score $19 off on Amazon.View Deal

Moto X (4th Generation) 32GB: $259 $179 at Amazon

Moto are value packed and feature the closest thing to a stock Android experience after Google's much more expensive Pixel phones. Thanks to this Prime Exclusive deal you can pick it up for a $70 discount.View Deal

Huawei Mate SE 64GB unlocked: $249 $219 on Amazon

Huawei Mate SE is one of the best affordable smartphones and that was even before it got an additional $40 discount. This model comes with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, more than ample enough to keep you chatting, browsing the web and using apps.

iPad 128GB (9.7-inch, 2018) WiFi: $429 $379 on Amazon

Amazon has the latest iPad at a modest discount - but any money off for a tablet Apple introduced last month is a score. The deal has ended for the smaller 32GB version, but you can still get $50 off the bigger 128GB version.View Deal

Audio deals

(Image: © Jabra) Jabra Elite 65t: $169 $119 at Amazon

These are the best pair of truly wireless earbuds on the market thanks to their comfortable fit, great sound quality and long battery life. Right now they're going for $50 off in a deal that has taken them to their lowest price for the second time this year.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8: $299 $199 at Amazon

The Beoplay E8 are a bit fancier than your everyday truly wireless earbuds what with their stylish leather carrying case and minimalistic styling. Unfortunately, we've also consider them to be pricey, but this $100 discount brings the price down to being a reasonable purchase.View Deal

Plantronics BackBeat Wireless Earbuds $149 $129 at Amazon

If you're looking for a pair of workout headphones, than the BackBeat FIT 3100 are your best bet. The sweat and waterproof headphones are on sale for $20 off at Amazon.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones $349 $299 at Amazon

Get the powerful Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones while they're selling for $50 off at Amazon. These Alexa-enabled headphones sound great and they even allow you to adjust your level of noise cancellation. View Deal

Marshall Kilburn portable bluetooth speaker: $224.87 now $149.99

"The Marshall Kilburn is a great-looking and great-sounding Bluetooth speaker that, despite some flaws, we can’t help but fall in love with" said our review, with the pounding bass a real highlight (despite it not being the most portable speaker out there).View Deal

Camera deals

Kevin Lee Mirrorless camera deals

Sony a7R III (body only): $3,198 $2,799 at Amazon

Sony's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera is a beastt thanks to both its 42.4MP sensor and mammoth price. Good news is Amazon will help you save $399 on this amazing shooter. View Deal

Kevin Lee DSLR deals

Canon EOS 7D Mark II + EF-S 18-135mm IS USM Lens: $2,249 $1,799 at Amazon

If you're looking for an amazing sports shooting camera that won't miss a beat, the Canon EOS 7D Mark II is it. This camera comes with a 20.2MP sensor that captures up to 10 frames of action in a single second. This typically high-end DSLR is much more affordable after a $450 discount.View Deal

Canon EOS 80D (body only): $1,199 $899 at Amazon

The Canon EOS 80D was one of the best DSLRs for shooting video in its day and it's still is plenty great. Now's your chance to save $300 on it.View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel SL2: $699 $549 at Amazon

The Canon EOS Rebel SL2 is the smallest and one of the most affordable DSLR cameras as it was designed for beginners. You can pick up this 24.2MP camera along with an zoom lens for even cheaper thanks to this $150 discount.View Deal

Kevin Lee Compact camera deals

Fujifilm X100F: $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

Pick up Fujifilm's latest premium compact camera while its going for a rare $100 discount. This camera features an impressive 24.3MP APS-C sensor that's bigger than you'll find in any other pocketable camera aside from the Ricoh GR (II). The Fujifilm X100F is regarded as the best street photographer's camera, but it's also one of the best cameras in the world.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix LX100: $799 $597 at Amazon

The Panasonic Lumix LX100 is the big boy of premium compact due to its Micro Four Thirds sensor being much bigger than most pocket cameras with an 1-inch sensor. This bigger sensor lets it capture clearer 12.8MP photos and 4K video. It's also cheaper than other pocket cameras after a $202 discount.View Deal

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II: $529 $399 at Amazon

The pocket camera is surprisingly powerful despite its diminutive size thanks to its capable 1-inch 20.1MP sensor and Digic 7 image processor. Better yet you can save $130 off during Cyber Monday.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix LX10: $699 $547 at Amazon

The Panasonic Lumix LX10 is the perfect pocket camera. It's small enough to tote around everyday to take stunning 20MP photos and 4K video at a moments notice. It's also one of the cheapest premium compact cameras you'll find on sale during Cyber Monday after this $152 off deal.View Deal

Sony RX100 V: $998 $898 at Amazon

The Sony RX100 V is an incredibly versatile and powerful pocket camera. Featuring a 20MP sensor, 3.6x optical zoom lens and 4K video recording, this premium compact camera is more capable than most DLSRs. Best of all its going for an incredible $100 discount.View Deal

Kevin Lee Action camera deals

GoPro Hero7 Silver: $299 $229 at Amazon

The GoPro Hero7 Silver is arguably the best handheld video camera. Not only is it compact and shoots 4K video, it cam completely smooth out any shakiness in your footage. Best of all its going for $70 off ahead of Cyber Monday.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 White: $199 $179 at Amazon

If you're looking for a modern action camera without breaking the bank, the GoPro Hero7 White is a solid choice. Although it only shoots Full HD 1080p footage, it features some impressive video stabilization and is waterproof out of the box. It's also the cheapest GoPro you'll find on sale during Cyber Monday thanks to a $20 discount.View Deal

Kevin Lee Camera lens deals

Canon EF 40mm f2.8: $199 $129 at Amazon

The EF 40mm f2.8 is one of Canon's smallest and most affordable camera lenses. This Canon lens is designed to capture photos with nearly the same field of view as the human eye and its compact nature lets it sit almost flush with any Canon DSLR camera. Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is making it even more affordable with this $70 discount.View Deal

Olympus 25mm f1.8: $400 $249 at Amazon

Looking for a great and cheap normal lens to walk around with and take photos of basically everything? Well this is just the thing you've been wanting and best of all its going on sale for $150 off.View Deal

Olympus M.Zuiko ED 45mm F1.8: $400 $249 at Amazon

This is possibly the most affordable portrait lens you'll find during Black Friday. Don't think it being cheap, and further discounted by $150, means this is a bad lens though. The M.Zuiko ED 45mm F1.8 is an excellent piece of glass you'll want to add to your arsenal.View Deal

Mevo: $299 $179 at Amazon

The Mevo is essentially what you would call a web camera on steroids. Not only does it feature 4K video recording, you can control it remotely to shift around the camera frame and zoom into specific things you're recording. Better yet you can snap it up for with this $120 discount.View Deal

Kevin Lee Drone deals

DJI Mavic Air with Remote Controller: $799 $649 at Amazon

The DJI Mavic Air is the drone we recommend to most people. It features a foldable design that makes it perfectly portable, decent flying time, smart sensors and a load of other features that cater to beginners. We also recommend it.View Deal

DJI Mavic Pro Platinum: $1,099 $899 at Amazon

The DJI Mavic Pro Platinum might be a generation old now, but it's still one of the top drones in the world. It features 4K video, a decent amount of flying time and easy to pick up controls. Now is the perfect time to buy it with a $200 discount.View Deal

DJI Mavic Pro (Fly More Combo) $1,299 $939 at Amazon

Looking to fly the DJI Mavic Pro for longer and with a real controller? The Fly More Combo includes the remote control, two additional batteries, a special charger to keep those batteries topped off and a carrying case for everything. This particular bundle is comes with almost $400 in instant savings.View Deal

DJI Spark with Controller Combo: $399 $359 at Amazon

The DJI Spark is the perfect drone for beginning fliers. Not only is it the most affordable quadcoptor in DJI's lineup, you can even control it with a wave of your hand like you're a Jedi using the force. The DJI Spark's price has been lowered even farther thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal.View Deal

Parrot BeBop 2 Drone FPV Bundle: $499 $249 at Amazon

The Parrot BeBop 2 is basically the only drone not made by DJI at this point and its lasted this long because it's one of the best-value drones on the market. It features a portable design, excellent performance, intuitive companion app and decent stamina. You save $250 when you get this drone bundled VR headset for first-person flying.View Deal

Smart home deals

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa: $249 $199 at Amazon

The smart Ecobee4 Thermostat promises to help you save 23% annually on heating or cooling costs. As if that wasn't a fantastic value already, you can save 20% off this unit at Amazon right now.View Deal

Furbo Dog Camera: $249 $134 at Amazon

The Furbo Dog Camera lets you check in on your dog and give it a treat when your away from home. This luxurious purchase is a little more reasonable during Black Friday thanks to this $50 off deal.

View Deal

Instant Pot Duo 80: $139 $79 at Amazon

After making that massive Thanksgiving dinner we can imagine that you'd never want to cook again, but that's exactly why you should invest in an instant pot. It turns that 10 hour roast into a two hour breeze. Now is the perfect time to get it as it's currently going for $60 off during one of the first Black Friday deals.View Deal

Philips Hue White ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit: $144.79 now $99.99

If you want to get into the world of smart lighting, this pack of 4 A19 bulbs and the bridge you'll need to get it to work with many smart speakers is a good deal from Amazon for those that don't want to start with a single bulb. View Deal

ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch: $87 now $78.29

Although not a great saving, with built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors, and built-in Amazon Alexa you can control your home's lighting like never before. You'll also be able to control your lights from anywhere using the smartphone app.View Deal

Computing deals

Acer Predator XB271HU: $699 $549 at Amazon

Here's a great 1440p gaming monitor that delivers sharp visuals and seamless frame rates thanks to Nvidia G-Sync. Soon enough you'll be able to also save $150 on this stellar gaming monitor.View Deal

Asus VS278Q-P: $172 now $134.99

Here's a big, if a bit basic, 27-inch monitor that resolves a Full HD 1920 x 1080 picture. It was already cheap to begin with, but thanks a Cyber Monday discount you can basically buy it with some spare money.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming: $599 $549 at Amazon

The GeForce RTX 2070 is the most affordable way to get started with playing ray traced games and during Black Friday, you'll be able to save $50 when purchasing this version. (Available 11/23 – 11/26)View Deal

WD Black NVMe SSD 1TB: $449 now $276.37

The WD Black NVMe SSD is one of the fastest solid-state drives available on the market. Now its coming at incredible $190 discount. Seriously a 42% off sale like this doesn't come around very often, so don't miss out.View Deal

MSI RX Vega 64 AIR Boost 8G OC: $699 now $449.99

This factory overclocked version of the Radeon RX Vega 64 is ready to take on modern games. Sure it doesn't feature any newfangled ray tracing cores, but this card is 4K gaming ready.View Deal

MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost: $649 $409 at Amazon

AMD's Radeon graphics cards don't get enough love, but that might change with this $330 off deal at Amazon after rebate. You'll be able to power through all your games at 1440p on the cheap.View Deal

MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 GPU: $408 now $388 (after rebate)

The Radeon RX Vega 56 packs three display ports, 8GB of video memory and the ability to deliver immersive VR experiences. It also comes with MSI's afterburner, giving you full control of overclocking, so you can get the most from it.View Deal

Gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 580: $359 $299 at Amazon

Start gaming on a budget with this mid-range AMD graphics card that's designed to play games at Full HD like a champ. Best of all it's going for $60 off during Black Friday.View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti SC Gaming (4GB GDDR5): $219 $196 at Amazon

Jumping into PC gaming on a budget? Well then this $23 off deal on the EVGA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB SC might just be what you need to complete your computer build on the cheap. (Available 11/23 – 11/26)View Deal

MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost: $649 $408 at Amazon

AMD's Radeon graphics cards don't get enough love, but that might change with this $330 off deal at Amazon after rebate. You'll be able to power through all your games at 1440p for more than half off.View Deal

Kevin Lee Processor deals

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X: $349 $265 at Amazon

AMD's first flagship Ryzen processor has been steadily going down in price as we close in on Black Friday. It's currently selling for $84 off and it's the biggest discount we've seen so far.View Deal

Kevin Lee SSD and HDD storage deals

Adata XPG SX8200 NVMe SSD: $239 $199 at Amazon

The Adata XPG SX8200 NVMe SSD is surprisingly affordable for being of the fastest operating drives on the market and you can pay even less for it with this $50 discount.View Deal

Adata XPG SX8200 NVMe SSD: $239 $199 at Amazon

The Adata XPG SX8200 NVMe is one of the fastest and cheapest SSDs you can buy. Better yet, you can take advantage of a $50 discount.View Deal

Toshiba X300 8TB Hard Drive: $214 now $171.99

This gianormous eight terabyte hard drive not only gives you a ton of storage space, its 7200 RPM speed and 128MB Cache makes it gaming capable. View Deal

Kevin Lee Memory deals

Ballistix Sport LT 16GB Kit (8GBx2) DDR4-3000: $189 $129 at Amazon

Need to speed up your PC the quick and cheap way, there's nothing better than an memory upgrade. This 16GB kit of DDR4 RAM is just what the PC doctored ordered whether you have a ho-hum PC or extreme gaming desktop. With memory prices hitting all-times high this year, its great to see Early Black Friday sales finally bringing out sales like this $90 discount.View Deal

Corsair Vengeance RGB 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000MHz: $215 $149 at Amazon

It's fast and it lights up with all the colors of the rainbow, you can't ask for much more from a memory kit such as this. This RAM is all you need to build out a high-end gaming PC.View Deal

Kevin Lee Other computing hardware deals

Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming Motherboard: $122.49 now $94.99

Grab this Cyber Monday deal for a new gaming motherboard to reinvigorate your rig ahead of the Christmas. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen AM4 and packs plenty of customization options allowing you to fine-tune the setup to your liking.View Deal

Corsair Crystal 570X RGB Mid-Tower Case: $179 $139 at Amazon

This case comes with three RGB fans, cable routing channels, easy access USB 3.0 ports and tempered glass sides, with room for up to six case fans inside. Best of all you can save $40 on it right now.View Deal

Google WiFi system 3-Pack: $299 $249 at Amazon

Spruce up your home Internet setup with the Google Wifi system. These mesh Wi-Fi units create an amplified wireless network so there are no internet dead zones in your home. This three piece kit is perfect for most homes and can be had for a nice $50 discount.View Deal

Seagate 4TB External Hard Drive: $149 $79 on Amazon

Need to back up a ton of data? This Seagate hard drive offers a whopping 4TB of information for around half its normal list price. This discount knocks $70 off.View Deal

Razer Ornata Chroma Keyboard: $99 $69 at Amazon

There's a 30% off deal on the Ornata Chroma full size keyboard this Black Friday, with 16.8 million backlit colors, leather wrist rest and software support all included. The Mecha-Membrane keys combine membrane rubber domes and mechanical switches to deliver a soft, tactile experience. View Deal

Razer Tartarus V2: $79 $54 on Amazon

Yeah, it looks weird, but we promise that after you use the Razer Tartarus, you're not going to be able to play games without it. And, you can score $25 off on Amazon for Black Friday.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse: $69 $39 at Amazon

With an advanced optical sensor and great ergonomics, the DeathAdder Elite mouse is a great choice for any budding professional gamer - and you can save $30 with this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse: $39.99 $14.24 at Amazon

This general use mouse from Logitech connects wirelessly to your laptop or desktop via a USB receiver and last for up to two years on a set of two AA batteries.View Deal

Ultimate webcam: Logitech C922x Pro (1080p): $99.99 $49.99 on Amazon

If you work from home often or like to broadcast your PC gaming sessions online, then it'll be tough to beat this webcam deal over the Black Friday weekend. Half off while supplies last.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Flight: $159 now $99.99

You won't find a longer lasting wireless gaming headset like this. HyperX claims this set of cans will last for up to 30 hours and we can confirm that. We can also tell you that this gaming headset is incredibly comfortable and it delivers head pounding gaming audio.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 5: $99 $74 on Amazon

SteelSeries is kind of the name to beat when it comes to gaming headsets. You can find out for yourself why, when you save $25 on the amazing SteelSeries Arctis 5.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger: $49 $39 on Amazon

One of our favorite budget gaming headsets is even cheaper for Black Friday on Amazon. You can score 20% off the HyperX Cloud Stinger on Amazon right now.

View Deal

Toy deals

Cyber Monday Amazon deals you've missed

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 GPU: $418.99 now $299.99

Does your gaming PC need a graphical upgrade? Then this could be the Cyber Monday deal you've been looking for. The GeForce GTX 1070 is VR ready, packs in 8GB of GDDR5 and can run longer and cooler thanks to ACX 3.0 Cooling.

RAVPower Power Bank 26800mAh: $56 now $32

Grab this hefty power bank - enough to recharge your smartphone 6 to 8 times over - for fairly cheap on this Cyber Monday deal.

Samsung Galaxy S9 256GB: $839 $639 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is already one of the best phones you can buy today, but with 256GB of storage, you're going to have space to store all the music, apps and photos your heart desires. And, you can save a whopping $200 on Amazon.View Deal

Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV: $999 now $499

Snag this big 4K smart TV for half off - a $500 discount - on Amazon. Keep in mind that this deal of the day is going dark on November 24, so grab it while you can!

Google Pixelbook: $1,199 now $899

One year later and we're still in love with the Google Pixelbook. And, right now on Amazon you can save $300 on this mid-range model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Book 2: $2,899 now $2,435

Microsoft's stellar Surface Book 2 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops that's ever existed. And, now you can save over $462 on this high-end model on Amazon.

Surface Go: save $50 on both 128GB models

Right now, you can grab either variety of the 128GB Surface Go (with 4GB or 8GB of RAM) tablet for a neat 50 bucks off the list price. Of course, those prices do not include the accessories.

Dell Inspiron 13 5000: $649 now $599

If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop that can get the job done, look no further than the Dell Inspiron 13 5000. Plus, you can save $50 on Amazon for Black Friday.

LEGO DUPLO Around The World: $99 $85 at Amazon

LEGO DUPLO is the fun and safe way to get your kids started with LEGO, so be sure to pick up this rare $14 discount on this kid friendly set. This is an Amazon-exclusive so you won't find this deal anywhere else.View Deal

How to get the best deals at Amazon on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

Kevin Lee While it’s tempting to smash that 'buy now' button as soon as you see anything on sale, you should think twice about almost every purchase you make around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For deals appearing in the days leading up to Black Friday, it’s actually better not to spend your money until later. You’ll often find the same products that were on sale the week ahead of Black Friday with even bigger discounts after the event actually kicks off. Amazon often starts throwing down the biggest discounts as soon as everyone is done with their Thanksgiving dinner at roughly 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Thursday, November 22. Then the deals only get better when Black Friday actually starts.

Kevin Lee At this point, the race is on. Black Friday discounts will end at 12:00am PT sharp on Saturday, November 24th and products on sale will often run out of stock well before that. This is especially true of Lightning Deals, that often slash prices with even more significant discounts, but usually only last for a few hours (or until they're sold out). We'd also recommend signing up for Amazon Prime, if you’re not a subscriber already. Now this doesn’t necessarily have to cost you a dime as you can sign up as a new user – if you’ve never been an Amazon Prime subscriber before – to get a whole month for free. Best of all you also gain access to all of Amazon’s services – such as the Prime Video streaming and the Kindle eBook lending library – for the month on top of free expedited shipping with most orders.

Kevin Lee Of course, we at TechRadar will be scrubbing Amazon for the best deals, so you don’t have to trudge through Amazon’s entire online catalog to find the lowest prices over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. We'll also be closely monitoring other retailers like Walmart, Jet, Newegg and Dell for the best deals around the web. If you’re looking for deals on specific products and product types, we’ll be tracking topics like the best PS4, laptop and TV deals, cameras plus many many more.

Reasons to choose or avoid Amazon

Kevin Lee Although Amazon is still regarded to be the world’s biggest e-tailer, its become a hardware maker in its own right. This becomes evidently clear on when Echo and other Alexa-powered devices are given prominent placement on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – or worse, they were the only thing you could buy on Amazon Prime Day when its servers were overtaxed. Amazon might be a great source of deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the company also has a vested interest in selling its own products first. So you may find less impressive deals on products for which Amazon makes a direct competitor. The way Amazon reserves it’s best deals and Lighting Deals for Prime Subscribers is also a huge turnoff, especially if you’re not able to take advantage of the 30-day free trial. Unfortunately, getting Prime shipping with your purchases is almost essential at this time of year when everyone and their mother is making online purchases.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best deals

Kevin Lee We can’t predict what products will go on sale with perfect accuracy, but we’ll be tirelessly updating this article for the latest deals, bundles and other discounts you shouldn’t miss from Amazon on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you want to keep an eye on the best deals, we'd whole heartily recommend following TRDeals on Twitter plus you can enter your email address below to join our mailing list so you'll get all of the information ahead of the Black Friday deals later in the year.

Get the best Black Friday deals before anyone else We'll let you know about all of the very best deals on the greatest tech products at the most popular retailers as they go live Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from TechRadar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Dell Latitude 7480: $2,655 now $1,369.99

If you work on the go, and you need a reliable laptop with all the horsepower you could ask for, you can't go wrong with this business laptop. Especially when you can save $1,200 on Amazon.View Deal