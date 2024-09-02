My favorite Bose headphones have amazing deals at Amazon right now

My favorite headphones of the moment are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, thanks to their astounding active noise cancellation and incredibly rich music quality. However, they're also rather expensive – which is why today's Bose Labor Day deals at Amazon are so welcome: you can get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $349 at Amazon (was $429).

If that's above your budget, you can also get the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249 at Amazon (was $349), and this gets you noise cancellation that's practically as good as the Ultra. I've tried them both, and the difference in noise blocking is minimal.

Things are even better if you're in the UK, where these headphones have hit record low prices. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are just £329 at Amazon UK (was £449) and the Bose QuietComfort Headphones now £259 at Amazon UK (was £349).

There are lots more audio deals among this year's best Labor Day deals, but really wanted to highlight the Bose deals because I love these Bose cans so much – as you can read in my full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review.

Today’s best US Bose headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $349 at Amazon

This is nearly the cheapest that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have ever been – they dropped to $339 briefly earlier in 2024, but that's it. This is a fantastic price for headphones that sound a cut above the rest and have the best noise cancellation you can currently buy – all in a very light and comfortable package.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

Based on our testing, these offer noise cancellation that's effectively as good as the Ultra headphones above. The sound quality isn't as good (boost the mids a little using the EQ in the app to improve them) and they don't have spatial audio support, but for noise blocking power, you can't do better for this price right now. These have fallen to $229 previously, but I consider this a very good deal still.

Today’s best UK Bose headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449 now £329 at Amazon

This is the cheapest that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have ever been – they dropped to £335 once earlier in 2024, but otherwise their lowest price has been £379. At this price, they're a stone-cold mega-bargain for headphones that sound a cut above the rest of the premium headphones market, and have the best noise cancellation you can currently buy – and all in a very light and comfortable package.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £349 now £259 at Amazon

This is the joint-cheapest price these headphones have ever been in the UK. Based on our testing, these offer noise cancellation that's effectively as good as the Ultra headphones above. The sound quality isn't as good (boost the mids a little using the EQ in the app to improve them) and they don't have spatial audio support, but for noise blocking power, you can't do better for this price.

Bose makes some of the best headphones around with a particular penchant for making the best noise-cancelling headphones.

The sweet spot here is being able to block out surrounding noises while still feeling comfortable on your head – something that both Bose QuietComfort headphones absolutely nail. There’s multipoint connectivity so you can connect it to two devices and easily switch between the two as well.

Thanks to that, these are the headphones you can wear throughout the working day. Put them on for meetings then easily switch over to listening to music on your phone. With plenty of comfort from the plush earcup cushions, you won’t notice any pesky pinching like you might with cheaper headphones, or firm clamping like some other premium headphones.

The Bose Ultra are my headphones of choice even though I've tried a ton of the competition, and I've written about how they're worth every penny despite being high-priced. I just couldn't go back once I'd used them, and I especially think they're the best travel headphones around.