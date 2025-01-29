Zig-Zag (yes, the rolling papers) just launched a turntable right before the Grammys to say: don't you forget about Dre

A suitcase-style turntable with speakers and Zig-Zag branding

USB in plus Bluetooth, RCA and headphone outs

$99 (around £79 or AU$159, if you can find one)

There's a long tradition of brands doing weird things for publicity, and for every Elon Musk stunt that makes you want to push every Tesla into a lake there's a brand that gets it right. And I think Zig-Zag is in the latter category, because it's come up with a rather inspired idea.

If you're not familiar with Zig-Zag, it's a very famous brand of rolling papers – so famous that their product inspired the cover of Dr Dre's 1992 album, The Chronic. And to remind you of that fact (and of course to ensure that you don't forget about Dre), the company has decided to make an – ahem – smokin' record player just in time for the Grammys…

(Image credit: Zig-Zag)

The Zig-Zag Record Player: key features

The Zig-Zag Record Player is, as you'd expect, a record player with Zig-Zag branding. It's a suitcase design with the classic logo on top, and it has built-in stereo speakers so you can have music wherever you go. In addition to the turntable there's also a USB port so you can also play digital files without lugging all your vinyl around.

It's a three-speed belt-driven turntable – ideal for all your, er, rap 78s – and it has RCA outputs and a headphone jack too. There's Bluetooth streaming to headphones or powered speakers, and there's even a handle so you can carry it around.

According to Chisto.com, "Nothing beats the sound of spinning a vinyl whilst you’re chilling at dwelling. If you’re restricted on house however maxing out on chill vibes (particularly throughout Dry January), then you definitely want this... It’s the last word improve out of your standard transportable speaker that units the temper in any room with out the cumbersome setup of your typical document participant." Now, I don't know what many of those words mean, in that order, but I think they liked it…

The Zig-Zag Record Player is available now for $99, which is around £79 or AU$159, if you can find it.

