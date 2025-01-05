Lenco launches 3 budget turntables all perfect for beginners – plus a light-up disco ball 'record stabilizer'

3 record players including one with integrated speakers and long legs

A record stabilizer with built-in RGB lighting

January launch for UK and EU; US launch will be in April

Affordable audio specialist Lenco has not one, not two, but three well-priced turntables to show off at CES 2025 this year – and it's also got a "chunky puck" that doubles as a disco ball while stabilizing your records, which is surely a hole in your life you've been desperate to fill.

Let's start with the puck, or the TTA-080SI Record Stabilizer as it's officially known. It's a dome-shaped device that sits atop the label of your LP to keep it nice and flat on the platter, pulses to the sound of your records, and offers up to eight hours of RGB lighting effects before it needs recharged via USB-C. It's coming on 6 January to the UK and EU for £39 and €39 respectively; US buyers can get theirs in April for $49.

Lenco's LBT-215 comes with an Audio Technica AT-VM95E Moving Magnet Cartridge. (Image credit: Lenco)

A tasty trio of turntables

The new Lenco LBT-215 is a belt-drive turntable in black gloss with an Audio Technica AT-VM95E Moving Magnet Cartridge. The platter and tonearm are metal and there's a fully adjustable counterweight. The turntable has USB for easy digitization and there's Bluetooth transmission for your headphones.

The LBT-215BK will be available from January 6th in the UK and EU, priced at £299 / €329. It'll be on sale in the US from April and will cost $359.

The fully automatic LBTA-165 with Audio Technica AT3600L Moving Magnet cartridge and switchable pre-amp. (Image credit: Lenco)

Next up there's the fully automatic LBTA-165 with Audio Technica AT3600L Moving Magnet cartridge and a switchable pre-amp. Once again there's Bluetooth transmission, and you have a choice of wood or black wood.

The LBTA-165WD is available from January 6th in the UK/EU for £199 / €219. The US launch is once again in April and the price will be $249. Fully automatic and with Bluetooth for this price looks like a real sweet spot for vinyl beginners.

(Image credit: Lenco)

Last but not least there's the LS-570WA, an all-in-one that can stand on its own four feet. It has an integrated 80W four-speaker sound system, Bluetooth reception for streaming from other devices, and a moving magnetic cartridge. The preamp is switchable and the design is wonderfully retro with four long legs (which you don't have to use, but should).

The LS-570WA is available from January 6th for UK and EU customers and will cost £389 / €389. US customers will be able to get one in April for $469.

