The Bose bargains are strong this EOFY – and our exclusive TechRadar discount code will let you snag premium audio gear for even less

If you’ve been keeping an eye on our coverage of the EOFY sales in Australia, then you'll likely have seen the incredible deal on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, which has seen them plummet to their lowest-ever Aussie price of just AU$359.95 when you buy from Bose direct and enter one of our exclusive (and unique) Bose coupon codes. This deal is particularly impressive due to the fact it applies to all four QuietComfort Ultra colours, including a couple available only at Bose.

However, since our exclusive coupon code can score you 10% off all orders over AU$200, now is the perfect time to pick up any other Bose audio gear that might have been on your wishlist, including its other well-regarder in- or over-ear headphones, speakers and soundbars.

For example, if the Ultra over-ears are still a bit out of your price range, you could instead pick up the excellent QuietComfort Headphones for a smidge under AU$300, or the mightily impressive Smart Ultra Soundbar for less than AU$900 – a saving of more than AU$600.

We’ve picked out some of our favourite deals from the Bose EOFY sale below, including the two just mentioned – but we'd also encourage you to shop all of Bose’s discounts on its website. Remember, to get the best saving, you’ll need to generate your own unique 10%-off code at our Bose coupons page and apply it at the checkout.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was AU$1,499.95 now AU$892.75 at Bose APAC Save $607.20 This flagship Bose soundbar will automatically calibrate its sound output wherever it’s placed, ensuring you get the best possible performance. Once it does, you’ll be treated to a wide, detailed soundstage – dialogue is notably impressive with regard to clarity. While it’s true that some may wish for a bit more low-end grunt, you can add on a Bose subwoofer to get your room shaking. And, as expected for Bose, it’s impeccably built and arrives with a comprehensive control app. It was down to AU$899 on Amazon recently, but one of our codes will shave off a little more.

Bose Music Amplifier: was AU$1,099.95 now AU$717.25 at Bose APAC Save AU$382.70 If you’ve been keen to get into the world of convenient hi-fi, the Bose Music Amplifier is an ideal solution. It’s a smart-looking, compact box that can drive up to two sets of speakers, and is capable of supporting a couple of external sources via analogue and digital inputs. Its main party piece is its ability to stream, however, via AirPlay 2, Chromecast or Bluetooth. As with the Ultra Soundbar, you can connect a subwoofer if you want more bass.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was AU$449.95 now AU$269.95 at Bose APAC Save AU$180 If you want best-in-class noise cancellation from a smaller earbud form factor, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds should be at the top of your list. Not only are they comfortable and secure to wear for longer sessions, but their ANC performance is second to none. Plus, they benefit from an Immersive Audio mode that turns any song into a spatial audio track, no matter the streaming service.

Bose SoundLink Flex (Gen 2) bundle: was AU$499.90 now AU$359.92 at Bose APAC Save AU$139.98 The Bose SoundLink Flex is a terrific little Bluetooth speaker that delivers a powerful sound that belies its size. It’s built to an extraordinarily high standard and it's fully protected against dust and water – it can even float! While you won't currently get a discount just buying one of these speakers, the Bose store has this two-speaker bundle at a considerable price cut – and when you add on our coupon code, it makes the package rather attractive.

These recommendations are just a small selection of what's available during Bose's EOFY sale. Remember, our exclusive coupon code nets you an additional 10% saving when you spend over AU$200. Be sure to check out the full range of products on offer on the Bose website.

Bose is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does that mean?)