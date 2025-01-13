The 6 coolest audio innovations I saw at CES 2025, including purifying earbuds and smarter spatial audio

CES is when we tend to see audio manufacturers showing off devices and software that go beyond current design or functionality. It’s a time to show proof-of-concepts that demonstrate the endless possibilities of sound, and CES 2025 was no different. I walked about 500 miles (a rough estimate) around the show floor looking out for smart new audio ideas, and I found plenty.

From earbuds that double as air purifiers, to devices that convert to new hearing aids, to spatial audio conversions, audio innovations were happening all around Las Vegas. These are the audio tech innovations I tried that most stood out to me from the show – though follow these links if you just want the best headphones and earbuds of CES 2025, or the best speakers of CES 2025.

Octavio Harmony spatial audio box

Effective spatial audio is usually limited to devices and content that support spatial formats, such as Dolby Atmos, natively. French company Octavio hopes to change all of that through the Harmony, a processing system designed to deliver a spatial sound experience by working with all types of speakers, including passive, active, soundbars, and subwoofers

It uses patented technology to transform any audio content before it reaches the actual speakers. This includes placing music, films, podcast and videos games into 360-degree spatialized sound in real time. Its unique Harmony Network promises wireless, latency-free audio streaming, allowing you to enjoy a flawless, synchronized listening experience throughout your space, theoretically. All users have to do is plug the pre-amp-like device between the speaker and output device.

xMEMS Sycamore tiny speaker drivers

Semiconductor company xMEMS makes interesting solid-state audio drivers, and it recently released the latest version of its dual-driver technology through Creative’s Aurvana Ace Mimi earbuds (which combine a larger traditional magnetic driver with a small xMEMS tweeter). It also showed off its Sycamore speakers that prove that big sound can come out of the tiniest things.

The xMEMS Sycamore is a micro-fidelity audio solution and the company claims it's the world’s first MEMS loudspeaker capable of delivering full-range sound. Designed for compact mobile devices including the best smartwatches, smart glasses, AR/VR headsets, and the best open-ear headphones, Sycamore is remarkably compact – just one-seventh the size and one-third the thickness of traditional dynamic drivers.

I played various music through prototype smartwatches, glasses and earbuds, and it was a mindblowing experience to think how this could be implemented in the foreseeable future to provide surprisingly full sound from tiny devices.

Nuance Audio hearing-aid glasses

Hearing aids are vital for so many people, but not everyone loves their form factor. This is why Nuance Audio is introducing hearing eyewear that’s stylish and features advanced open-ear speakers to help people with some hearing loss to hear clearly what's happening around them.

Designed to reduce listening fatigue compared to in-ear options, the glasses offer personalized calibration for enhanced sound quality and clear conversations through low-latency response and beamforming microphone technology.

During my test at Nuance Audio's booth at CES 2025, these things worked so well, it sounded like I was in a quiet boardroom office instead of a noisy booth with thousands of people. There are various 'transparency' mode options through a phone app to tinker with as well. Right now, there isn’t a price or release date because Nuance Audio is awaiting FDA approval, since this is technically a medical device. AirPods Pro 2's easy hearing aid mode has interesting competition.

Airvida T1 air-purifying earbuds

Ible, a Taiwanese company known for its Airvida wearable air purifiers, showcased its innovative E1 and T1 earbuds at CES 2025. These wireless earbuds combine audio functionality with air purification, acting like an invisible face mask, in theory.

The Airvida E1 neckband earbuds feature 25dB of noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity, eight hours of battery life with audio, and a claim to remove 99.9% of PM2.5 particles, allergens, and viruses. The Airvida T1 true wireless earbuds integrate active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, and air purification but have a shorter battery life of five hours for music (though the case recharges them). Both devices highlight the trend of merging health and technology in wearables, and given how common it is to catch viruses at big conventions, I wished I could've taken some away with me to use on the CES show floor…

Leson DeepStereo spatial audio conversion

Music Unit is a Montreal-based music and sound creation studio founded in 2004, dedicated to offering innovative artistic experiences through collaboration with artists, broadcasters, and content producers. At CES, its spin-off company, Leson, showed off a new technology that can turn any mono or stereo audio output into spatial audio.

Speaking with co-founder Julien Chirol, I was shown a hardware technology they’re using to listen to various headphone manufacturers. It was awesome switching between base stereo versions of Lenny Kravitz’s Fly and Amy Winehouse’s Rehab to more dynamic and encompassing listening experiences.

The company also plans on delivering a plugin for Ableton Live and Logic Pro which will enables users to convert music to spatial audio. Chirol chuckled a bit when I asked him if this was the potential end of remaster re-releases.

Headphones That Use The Mind To Control Devices & Improve Brain Functionality

Naqi Neural Earbuds that control devices with your fave

Neural headphones and earbuds were a huge thing at last year's CES, and we finally got to try an actual product in the form of the Master & Dynamic MW75 Neuro over-ear headphones late last year. Not only are you getting that fantastic Master & Dynamic audio quality, but also a device that has potential to enhance focus, reduce stress, and perhaps combat burnout. I tried this at CES myself, and was able to play a game using my focus levels, and find out my brain age which is a year older than my actual age. That could have just been the CES fatigue setting in, though.

On a different end of the spectrum, we got to try out an earbud prototype from Naqi Logix. The Naqi Logix’s Naqi Neural Earbuds enables users to control digital devices using subtle facial micro-gestures, eliminating the need for touch, voice, or visual input. The company aims to do something like Elon Musk's Neuralink, just without brain implants, while being applicable in accessibility, gaming, healthcare and robotics. During a test, I got to play some games and use a light switch without using my hands, which worked beautifully. I'll be fascinated to see what kind of partners the company can get on board for a real-world launch.