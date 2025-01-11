The 5 best speakers of CES 2025

CES 2025 has been another breakthrough moment for interesting audio devices. Between new applications for innovations like spatial audio, to devices getting smaller and more powerful, to extra feature ideas or ways of using existing features, the world of speakers keeps developing.

After my week in Las Vegas, I've left the most impressed by these speakers that represent different types of audio experiences (though I'm not including soundbars or similar systems).

Stormberg Twin 2 Speaker

(Image credit: Future)

Stormberg-Carlson, a historic audio brand, is making a global comeback with a range of audio devices, including the innovative Twin 2 portable speaker. Available in two sizes, the Twin 2 stands out with its two-in-one design, allowing it to split into two separate speakers connected by magnets. The split feature provides impressive portability and functionality, enabling the speakers to operate up to 20 feet apart.

During hands-on testing at CES, the Twin 2 demonstrated strong sound quality, including 20 watts of power and a 2.25-inch subwoofer in each unit. Independent volume control for each speaker and a 10-hour battery life via USB-C add to its appeal. With stylish color options and Bluetooth connectivity, the Twin 2 blends design and performance like no other manufacturer.

Kanto UKI

(Image credit: Future)

Set for release in the second half of 2025 for an accessible price of $199 / £199 (around AU$320), the Kanto UKI desktop speakers have some incredible sound quality. The budget-friendly sibling to the Kanto Ren and Ora 4, the UKI has a signature Kanto design that’s ultra elegant in its black, white, colbat and sage colors available.

Audio is driven by three-inch concave cone drivers, and 3/4-inch silk dome tweeters – plus subwoofer output if you want to add it. When it comes to connectivity, there are options for USB-C, RCA, and Bluetooth 5.0 input, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for output if you want it. They look ideal for those who want a small but powerful audio option.

Soundcore Rave 3S

(Image credit: Soundcore)

Big karaoke speakers are nothing new in this day and age. Of course, the best ones do a fantastic job of blending great sound quality, battery life and a solid feature set. Soundcore is taking things to new interesting levels through the Rave 3S. Priced at $349 when it releases soon, the speaker uses artificial intelligence in an interesting way, including vocal enhancements, reverb and a vocal removal feature for any song. This means that any song on your music streaming app can be used for karaoke. Beyond that is a powerful 200-watt speaker with LED lighting that is designed to fill spaces up to 1,076 square feet.

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am

(Image credit: Future)

Musician, producer and tech nerd will.i.am has had a history in audio through his previous ventures with iam+ and Buttons brand of earbuds. The Black Eyed Peas frontman is now collaborating with LG for the new range xboom speakers. The Bluetooth speakers have a tidy design, with an angled bottom for optimal sound projection despite being small enough to fit into a car cup holder.

For its size, we think it offers impressive base with clear vocals and undistorted performance. Right now, there isn’t a release date other than this year, or price point.

Victrola Zen Outdoor Rock Speaker

(Image credit: Victrola)

Victrola may be more known for its various lines of great-value turntables, but it has a few variety of speakers that are filled with the same quality. This includes the Zen Outdoor Rock Speaker that comes in a set of two, but allows wireless connections with to up to twenty similar speakers.

That's on top of solar charging and a rock-like design that fits perfectly into any backyard or outdoor garden. This latest refresh comes with a smoother design and the ability to connect to an unlimited amount of speakers due to Bluetooth Auracast technology, which is brilliant addition. It basically enables a multi-speaker outdoor system with no Wi-Fi needed. The Zen Outdoor Rock Speaker is set to be released in spring this year for $199 each.