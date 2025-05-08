These AirPods Max lookalikes have ANC – and incredibly cost less than Apple's USB-C audio cable

Groove-e's two models have identical specifications and ANC

Fusion comes in black or white, Rhythm in black, pink or blue

Incredibly, they cost £34.99 and £29.99 respectively

Affordable UK audio brand and airport duty free stalwart Groov-e has launched two new pairs of over-ear wireless headphones, and they look very familiar: squint a bit and the new Fusion headphones look awfully like Apple's AirPods Max, while the Rhythm are closer in spirit to Sony over-ears like the mighty WH-1000XM5.

They're a bit cheaper, though, and by "a bit" I mean "fourteen times". Where the AirPods Max currently retail in the UK at £499, the Groov-e Fusion are £34.99. And the Rhythm are cheaper still: just £29.99.

Clearly, you're not going to get an Apple or Sony out-of-body audio experience at this price point. But the spec is pretty impressive for the price – here's what you get...

Groov-e Fusion and Rhythm headphones: key features

The AirPods Max (above) have a more premium design and better audio experience, but Groov-e's latest have ANC and are firmly in airport impulse territory. (Image credit: Future)

Both sets of headphones feature 40mm drivers, a long battery life of up to 32 hours and, incredibly at this price, ANC. There are built-in mics for voice calls and voice assistance, and an attachable 3.5mm cable for listening when the battery is low or flat.

Where they differ is in their outside design. The Fusion model get a padded headband and that Apple-esque design, and you can choose between black or white. The Rhythm are a bit less zen-like and come in black, blue or pink.

Given the spec and the price, both sets of headphones appear to be both cheap and cheerful; I wouldn't buy them for an audiophile experience but as something to drown out engine drone on an airplane while you listen to your favourite podcast, the price makes these a very tempting pre-flight purchase.

