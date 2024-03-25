Quick! The best Beats headphones are still at a record-low price in Amazon's Big Spring sale

If you're looking for some stylish and great-sounding headphones and don't want to pay top dollar for them, Amazon is still offering some pretty big discounts on Beats headphones and earbuds in both the US and the UK.

Its most recently launched over-ears, the Beats Studio Pro, are down from $349.99 to $199.55 at Amazon in the US, but in the UK, you can find the 2023-launched headphones for a record-low price of £249 (was £349) at Amazon. Meanwhile, the Beats Studio Buds (launched in 2021) have a steeper discount in the US, where you can find them for $99.99 (was $149) at Amazon – compared to the UK's £199 (was £159) offer at Amazon.

These are impressively low prices on impressive headphones, and there are plenty of other deals available in the Amazon Spring Sale. If you're not in the US or UK, scroll down to see the best deals in your region.

Today's best Beats headphones deals in the US

Beats Studio Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBeats-Studio-Pro-Personalized-Compatibility%2Fdp%2FB0C8PR4W22%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $349.99 now $199.95 at Amazon

These Beats over-ears are gorgeous looking, easy to use and they sound really great with lots of bass, (read about it in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/audio/headphones/beats-studio-pro-review-stylish-but-not-exceptional" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Beats Studio Pro review). The main downside here is that they don't have multi-point pairing, but they do auto-switch between different Apple devices. Although this isn't the cheapest we've found the Studio Pros for, it is the best discount we've see so far in 2024.

Beats Studio Buds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBeats-Studio-Cancelling-Earbuds-Built-Bluetooth-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB096SV8SJG%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and right now Amazon has them down to a price that's just $10 of their record-low of $89.95. For that price, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and impressive audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2 (which are regularly priced at $234), this deal is a great alternative: you're getting premium earbuds for less than $100.

Today's best Beats headphones deals in the UK

Beats Studio Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBeats-Studio-Pro-Personalised-Compatibility%2Fdp%2FB0C95J98LV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was £349.99 now £249 at Amazon

As with all Beats headphones the Beats Studio Pro look beautiful, and they come with great smart features for both Apple devices and Android. In our review, we praised their sound quality and ease of use when it came to features like personalized spatial audio. If you're not bothered about the lack of wearer detection, this Beats deal – which is a record-low price – is hard to, ahem, beat

Beats Studio Buds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBeats-Studio-Buds-Cancelling-Built%2Fdp%2FB0979RDMR4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was £159.99 now £119 at Amazon

Amazon is running a 26%-off deal on the original Beats Studio Buds right now. We'd recommend acting soon if you're interested, as although this isn't the cheapest we've found them, it isn't too far off. Note that these are not the newer Beats Studio Buds Plus, released in May 2023, (which also received four stars under intense review), but still, if you're after a set of Beats-branded buds for silly money, this deal is impossible to, er… beat!

Since Apple acquired the Beats brand they've become a great way of getting Apple-style features and sound quality without Apple prices – and these deals make them even more attractive. By combining good looks with excellent sound and decent bass both the over-ears and earbuds deliver a lot of fun for not too much money.

In our review of the Beats Studio Pro, we praised their excellent sound quality and their typical Beats good looks, noting that "as always with Beats, there's some powerful bass here with no subtlety and that's no bad thing at all". And we described the Beats Studio Buds with their active noise cancelation as "some of the best buds you can buy... easily the best-sounding earbuds Beats has ever made".

