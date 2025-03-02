New Sony WH-1000XM6 leak points to an imminent launch, and a choice of 3 colors
Here's what's coming
- Another Sony WH-1000XM6 leak has emerged
- Import documents suggest a launch is close
- The three colors may match the existing model
Our Sony WH-1000XM5 review will tell you that we've been very impressed with Sony's flagship over-ear headphones since they launched in May 2022 – but that's nearly three years ago. Now it seems that a follow-up pair are finally about to launch.
The team at The Walkman Blog (via Notebookcheck) has spotted what seem to be importer filings, listing a couple of the countries the long-awaited Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are expected to show up in: India and Vietnam.
In addition, there are references to three colors, which are assumed to be black, platinum silver, and midnight blue. The current Sony WH-1000XM5 model is available in those three colors, plus smoky pink, which was added later and doesn't get a mention here.
There's no other information from this particular leak, but it adds to the mounting evidence that the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are going to show up very soon now – perhaps before we're half way through the year.
The best new headphones of 2025?
While there are usually two-year gaps between flagship Sony over-ear headphone launches, the thinking is that the company has waited longer this time to get this series into sync with its earbuds – most recently, the Sony WF-1000XM5.
Whatever the reason for the delay, these headphones are now overdue, making a 2025 launch very likely at this stage. Once the new model is unveiled, it'll no doubt be contending for a space in our best headphones guide.
This is by no means the first leak we've heard around the Sony WH-1000XM6. Last month we saw some regulatory filings related to the device, which is always a sure sign that new hardware is about to become available to consumers.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
It seems we could be in line for a Bluetooth tech upgrade with these headphones, while there's also been talk of some tweaks to the design this time around. As soon as anything is made official, we will of course let you know.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Give your AirPods a dose of retro chic with Colorware’s pricey earphone redesigns
One of the most underrated headphones makers just launched new cheap ANC wireless earbuds, and I'm really looking forward to these