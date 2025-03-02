New Sony WH-1000XM6 leak points to an imminent launch, and a choice of 3 colors

Another Sony WH-1000XM6 leak has emerged

Import documents suggest a launch is close

The three colors may match the existing model

Our Sony WH-1000XM5 review will tell you that we've been very impressed with Sony's flagship over-ear headphones since they launched in May 2022 – but that's nearly three years ago. Now it seems that a follow-up pair are finally about to launch.

The team at The Walkman Blog (via Notebookcheck) has spotted what seem to be importer filings, listing a couple of the countries the long-awaited Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are expected to show up in: India and Vietnam.

In addition, there are references to three colors, which are assumed to be black, platinum silver, and midnight blue. The current Sony WH-1000XM5 model is available in those three colors, plus smoky pink, which was added later and doesn't get a mention here.

There's no other information from this particular leak, but it adds to the mounting evidence that the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are going to show up very soon now – perhaps before we're half way through the year.

The best new headphones of 2025?

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones in black (Image credit: Future)

While there are usually two-year gaps between flagship Sony over-ear headphone launches, the thinking is that the company has waited longer this time to get this series into sync with its earbuds – most recently, the Sony WF-1000XM5.

Whatever the reason for the delay, these headphones are now overdue, making a 2025 launch very likely at this stage. Once the new model is unveiled, it'll no doubt be contending for a space in our best headphones guide.

This is by no means the first leak we've heard around the Sony WH-1000XM6. Last month we saw some regulatory filings related to the device, which is always a sure sign that new hardware is about to become available to consumers.

It seems we could be in line for a Bluetooth tech upgrade with these headphones, while there's also been talk of some tweaks to the design this time around. As soon as anything is made official, we will of course let you know.