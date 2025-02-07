Since their release in 2022, the Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones have ranked as elite contenders for our lists of the best noise-cancelling headphones and best headphones overall. We've praised them for their superb sound quality, strong active noise cancellation (ANC), and comfortable design.

But now, as we move further into 2025, newer models from Sony and its competitors are shaking up the mid-range and premium over-ear headphones market. Fresh features, improved battery life, and, in some cases, lower prices are becoming the new standard. So, are the XM5 still a smart buy?

Yes and no. They do remain a great choice – especially because prices have dropped. However, with strong contenders from the likes of Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony itself, each offering unique strengths at different price points, the decision comes down to what matters most to you. Which is all to say, there’s no clear winner here.

In this guide, we’ll explore how the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones stack up in today’s market, who they’re still best suited for, what the top alternatives bring to the table, and what’s truly worth your money in 2025. Whether you’re looking to splurge on a pair of the best headphones, stick to a budget, or already own the WH-1000XM5s and wonder if it’s time to upgrade, we’ve got you covered.

Are the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones still a good choice today?

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones remain an excellent all-round choice, offering reliable performance, great sound, strong ANC, and a comfortable design. However, competitors now offer better value or superior features in some areas.

By today’s standards, the XM5 are still expensive, and several alternatives provide similar or better performance at a lower price. Battery life, in particular, has been surpassed; while the XM5s deliver 30 hours with ANC on and 40 hours with it off, models like the Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 now offer up to 100 hours without ANC and 60 hours with it on.

The design has also always been less portable than some rivals, as the XM5 don’t fold down for compact storage. This is even more apparent now many brands are considering how well their headphones will travel, and you can get very premium folding options from Bose.

Feature-wise, the XM5 also lack Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which some competitors such as the Sonos Ace now offer, and there’s no USB-C audio support. And Sony’s ANC remains very good, Bose has taken a comfortable lead in this area, and other brands are closing the gap, offering strong noise cancellation at lower prices.

However, the WH-1000XM5 headphones still do cover more bases than most alternatives. Although they no longer have a single standout "must-buy" feature, they continue to deliver an extremely well-balanced mix of quality, reliability, comfort and performance.

If you value comfort, premium sound, and top-tier features – and you’re willing to pay for them – they remain a great option even years after launch. Of course, pricing is a key consideration, but with frequent discounts, you’ll now find them for $329 / £299 / AU$549, a significant drop from their original $399/£380/AU$649 price tag. Even more significantly, we've seen them fall under $300 / £250 during Black Friday, making them even better value.

They're definitely a good choice, but now let's look into what the alternatives are, to see if they're a better fit for you.

What about the upcoming Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones?

We can’t talk about the XM5 and their competitors without mentioning the almost-certain upcoming launch of their successor, the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. At the time of writing, details about Sony’s next flagship over-ear headphones are scarce, but they are expected to arrive at some point in summer 2025.

What we do know is that the XM6 will retain the same driver size but feature a redesigned hinge, a welcome update given that some users reported issues with the XM5’s hinge (we never had a problem, though). The big question, then, is whether it’s worth waiting for the XM6 if you’re currently in the market for over-ear headphones. Should you even consider the XM5 with their successor on the way?

While the XM6 will likely introduce some upgrades, they will also surely come with a premium price tag, probably in line with the original $400 price of the XM5. If Sony follows its usual pricing strategy, the launch of the XM6 could make the XM5 an even more attractive option, especially if prices drop to a new record low when the latest model comes out.

This means that if you’re after some excellent noise-cancelling headphones but don’t want to pay flagship prices, the XM5 could soon offer even better value, so if you find a great deal on the XM5, you may not be sad you didn't get the XM6 at all.

Sony WH-1000XM5 alternatives to consider

We think there are many compelling reasons why the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are still well worth your time and your money – but not for everyone. Let’s take a look at some of the alternatives we’d suggest looking at – and who each is best for.

The best cheap but similar alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

(Image credit: Future)

The biggest threat to the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones is the model's predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4. Yes, they’re older, but stick with us, because they’re still fantastic. There’s a reason they’ve remained at the top of our best over-ear headphones and best wireless headphones lists for years, despite the XM5 being around.

Even with the XM5 on the market, the WH-1000XM4 headphones continue to be one of the best noise-cancelling options available when it comes to value, and frequent large price drops make them a smart choice for those after premium features at a (relatively) lower price.

Despite being a previous-gen model, the WH-1000XM4 headphones hold their own, offering strong ANC, rich and finely balanced sound, and a lightweight, comfortable fit – including a folding design, unlike the XM5. Features such as multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness, and auto-play/pause add to their everyday versatility. They also support 360 Reality Audio and LDAC for high-resolution streaming, all just like the XM5.

At the right price – especially during sales – these headphones are tough to beat, offering the best balance of features, sound quality, and ANC for most users. So, if you’re deciding between the two and spot the WH-1000XM4 at a discount, they’re likely the better value. And if you already own the XM4, upgrading to the XM5 might not feel like a huge leap.

That said, they're ageing, and while they’re still fantastic all-rounders, newer competitors in this guide outperform them in specific areas like ANC or battery life – and we don't know how much longer they'll be on-sale. Read on to see what else is out there.

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM4 review

The best cheaper alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones may have seen price drops, but they’re still a premium investment. Which means if you're after Sony quality on a mid-range budget, the Sony ULT Wear headphones are a strong alternative.

Sitting between the high-end WH-1000XM5 and the budget-friendly Sony WH-720N headphones, the ULT Wear are a new-generation Sony model that costs $199 / £179 / AU$289 and pack in an impressive feature set. You get Bluetooth 5.2, LDAC support, 30-hour battery life (with ANC on), and extensive EQ customization via the Sony Headphones app.

While they won’t rival the XM5’s excellent audio (but you wouldn't expect that at this price), the ULT Wear headphones do deliver enjoyable sound. There are some different options to choose from, ULT 1 mode adds a controlled bass boost that enhances most tracks, while ULT 2 cranks it up to sometimes overpowering level – these headphones are definitely best-suited for bass lovers.

The design borrows from the XM5, featuring sleek earcups and a lightweight build, though the matte plastic finish does feel more functional than premium here, but then again that’s to be expected. Comfort is a plus, with cushioned earcups and a secure fit.

Of course, mid-range pricing means compromises. The ANC and sound quality aren’t class-leading, and the design feels a little… plain. But for under $200/£200, these trade-offs are expected and unlikely to deter anyone looking for similar Sony quality on a budget.

In short, the Sony ULT Wear headphones deliver many of the XM5’s best features for less. They offer strong bass, solid ANC, and a comfortable fit, making them an excellent budget-friendly alternative. If you want the best audio, the XM5s are still the top choice – but if value for money from current Sony headphones is your priority, the ULT Wear headphones are a worthy pick in our book.

Read our full Sony ULT Wear review

The best audio alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones that deliver a close level of sound quality, the Sennheiser Accentum Plus are a fantastic pick. While these headphones don’t outperform the XM5, they come closer than most alternatives – especially for the far lower price.

An upgrade to the Sennheiser's entry-level Accentum headphones, the Accentum Plus add a carry case and aptX Adaptive codec support, making them a worthwhile step up. Battery life is a standout feature; you're getting 50 hours per charge here, far exceeding the XM5’s 30 hours with ANC on (or 40 with it off).

Design-wise, these Sennheisers stick to a minimal look, with a snug fit that may not be ideal for those with larger heads. Sound quality is strong, though slightly bass-heavy and not quite at XM5 levels. That said, they do deliver a full-bodied, dynamic sound that many will appreciate.

Like the XM5, the Accentum Plus cans come from a trusted audio brand and offer exceptional value for mid-range wireless headphones. If you're after top-tier performance, the XM5 still have the edge. But if budget is a priority, the Accentum Plus is a fantastic alternative at just $229 / £199 / AU$399, and we've seen them fall to under $130 / £130 on Black Friday, and they often fall under $150 / £150 – a significant saving compared to the XM5’s $329/£299/AU$549 price at the time of writing.

It’s worth noting that while the Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones offer excellent value, if you’re looking for a true like-for-like alternative to the XM5, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are the better match. Sonically, they hold their own against the XM5 in most areas, making them a great choice for Sennheiser fans who don’t mind paying a premium price.

Read our full Sennheiser Accentum Plus review

The best ANC alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones deliver great ANC, but if any brand can rival Sony in noise cancellation stakes, it’s Bose – especially with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. At the time of writing, these are our top premium pick in our best noise-cancelling headphones guide.

We tested them in every environment you're likely to encounter – from international flights and city streets to buses, offices, and at home with appliances and the vacuum cleaner running – and they outperformed everything else we’ve used when it comes to pure noise cancellation. If your priority is silence and focus, we highly recommend them. And it’s not just the ANC that impresses. These headphones also deliver Bose’s best sound quality to date, which we described as “electrifying” in our full review.

That level of performance comes at a cost. The QuietComfort Ultra are actually the only option in this guide that are more expensive than the XM5, officially priced at $429/£449/AU$649, but we've seen them fall under $300 / £300 during sales. They're an excellent choice if you’re looking for a premium ANC experience, particularly for frequent travelers (they have a folding design!) or those who love the cocoon-like silence that top-tier noise cancellation provides.

However, they’re not perfect across the board. Battery life is limited to just 24 hours, which is disappointing compared to some competitors. If battery longevity is your priority, check our next recommendation.

If you like Bose’s ANC and comfort but want a more budget-friendly option, consider the non-Ultra Bose QuietComfort headphones, released in 2023. While they lack some of the Ultra’s refinements, they still deliver excellent comfort, ANC that's effectively as good as the Ultra, and good sound quality. Just make sure you’re getting them at a reduced price – they often fall below $200 / £200.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review

The best battery alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

If battery life is your top priority but you still want great sound and features, the Cambridge Audio P100 headphones are strong contenders. With a huge 100-hour battery life (or 60 hours with ANC on), they outperform much of the competition – including the XM5, which max out at 30 hours (or 40 with ANC off).

But these headphones aren’t just about battery life. During testing, we were impressed by the audio quality, describing it as “lively, detailed, and confident” in our full review. There’s also a seven-band EQ for sound customization. ANC is effective, though it’s not class-leading like Bose – it’s very good, just not the best.

Visually, the P100s look and feel premium, with detachable earpads, a mix of vegan leather and memory foam, and a padded headband for comfort. They’re comfortable for long wear, but less portable than other options as they don’t fold down as compactly – something to keep in mind if you’re traveling light.

At $279/£229/AU$479 at the time of writing, the P100 headphones are significantly cheaper than the XM5, making them an appealing choice for frequent travellers or anyone who doesn’t want to worry about constant charging – and as with the other cans here, they get big regular discounts. While they won’t beat the XM5 in every category, they do deliver excellent battery life and strong all-around performance – a great alternative for those who prioritize longevity on the go and want to save some money.

Read our full Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 review

Conclusion – are the Sony WH-1000XM5 a good buy in 2025?

Thanks to the price drops, we think the XM5 are a good buy if they're in the budget you want to pay – they're just such good all-rounders. It's just that they may not be the best buy if you have particular priorities, such as keeping a lower budget, getting a longer battery life, or wanting the best active noise cancellation.

Hopefully our guide above has helped you work out if one of the alternatives fits your wants best – but if you still want a good already, you'll be well-satisfied with the Sony WH-1000XM5.