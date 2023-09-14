Bose launches three new QuietComfort headphones and now I can’t decide which one I want

Bose has today launched three brand-new models in its acclaimed QuietComfort series of headphones. Despite the fact that they remain well-regarded and competitive, the QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, the QuietComfort Earbuds II and the QuietComfort 45 are no more. Say hello to the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and, um, the QuietComfort Headphones.

Each new pair of headphones feature Bose’s brand-new ‘Immersive Audio’ technology. This is a variation on the established ‘spatial audio theme’. Bose has deployed Inertial Measurement Units along with some proprietary digital signal processing software in an effort to conjure a ‘layered’ and ‘multi-dimensional’ effect from any old source material. The company suggests that rather than presenting music as extremely close ‘left’ and ‘right’ channels, ‘Immersive Audio’ lays a recording out to sound as if it’s in front of you. ‘Still’ and ‘motion’ modes mean sound should either remain in a fixed position or respond to your movements.

All three new offerings are also compatible with Bose SimpleSync technology. This means they can pair with appropriate soundbars and speakers for a personal listening experience – volume control is independent, naturally, so the speaker can be silent while the headphones are as loud as you prefer. And like the best Bose headphones, all three are compatible with the Bose Music control app.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: key features and specifications

(Image credit: Bose )

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are now the flagship of the Bose wireless headphones range, which we rank among the best headphones. Thoroughly reworked over the model they replace, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones feature a sophisticated microphone array intend to improve what was already impressive active noise-cancellation.

The beamform arrangement they form is also supposedly able to be able to differentiate the sound of your speech from 360 degrees-worth of ambient sound. Super-clear, dependable call quality and voice-assistant interaction ought to be the result. Battery life is a claimed 24 from a single charge, and Bose suggests the array of physical controls is the most intuitive and reliable it’s ever developed.

This new model features the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, so sturdy connectivity to premium Android devices should be assured. Google Fast pair maximises ease-of-use, and wireless connectivity is via Bluetooth 5.3 with aptX Adaptive codec compatibility.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: key features and specifications

(Image credit: Bose)

The new QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds take over from the very accomplished QuietComfort Earbuds II, and Bose is claiming this new model improves on what was already widely acknowledged to be the best active noise-cancellation available in any pair of earbuds.

Newly developed dynamic mic mixing works with adaptive filters to improve far-field call quality, and the shinily slippy design has been moved upmarket thanks to some metallic treatment on the body of the earbuds themselves.

Battery life is six hours from a single charge, according to Bose, and the company is ready to sell you a silicone charging-case cover that makes wireless charging possible. The slip-case is also compatible with the outgoing QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Also, like the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones above, this earbuds equivalent also features the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, Google Fast pair, Bluetooth 5.3 and aptX Adaptive codec compatibility.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: key features and specifications

(Image credit: Bose )

The new QuietComfort Headphones, meanwhile, intend to replicate the excellent noise-cancellation and competitive sound quality of the model they replace while adding a few welcome flourishes.

Adjustable active noise cancellation with custom options, for example. Bluetooth 5.1 with multipoint wireless connectivity, too. Battery life that’s claimed to be 24 hours from a single charge.

How much does Bose' new QuietComfort headphone range cost?

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are on sale from early October, and preorders begin today at bose.com. They’re both available in either ‘black’ or ‘white smoke’ finishes and cost £449 and £299 respectively.

Meanwhile, the QuietComfort Headphones are on sale now. In addition to ‘white smoke’ and ‘black’ finishes, they’re available for a limited time in a ‘cypress green’ alternative, and they’re priced at £349.