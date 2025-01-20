B&O's earbuds with replaceable batteries for a 'longer-lasting product' get slammed for not being very replaceable

iFixit gives the Beoplay Eleven one out of ten

Says the batteries are no more replaceable than AirPods'

Beoplay Eleven are "far behind" Apple in terms of tech

One of the big selling points of Bang & Olufsen's gorgeous Beoplay Eleven earbuds was their replaceable batteries, which promised a longer lifespan.

As we noted at the time, that replacement was only via service techs, and now iFixit has taken a look and concluded that they're going to need to be very special service techs.

Giving the earbuds a "dismal" one out of 10 for repairability, iFixit says that "these earbuds are so unrepairable, in fact, we don't even think they'll meet the upcoming 2027 EU Battery Regulation" – and B&O gave meeting sustainability rules as a key reason it offered the battery replacement service.

So what's the problem?

Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Eleven Teardown - A $500 Repairability Letdown - YouTube Watch On

Why iFixit is slamming B&O's "replaceable" batteries

According to iFixit's Shahram Mokhtari, you won't just be able to take your buds down to the local electronics shop to get the batteries swapped out. And you definitely won't be able to do it yourself.

"The batteries are serviceable only at B&O centers, and the design makes DIY repair nearly impossible", iFixit says. Replacement requires "specialized jigs, heating, prying, and tackling soldered and welded components."

Not only that, but "our teardown shows that the Beoplay Eleven is nearly identical to the three-year-old Beoplay EX, with minor microphone and software updates". Some interior components are even labeled 'Beoplay EX'.

To say that the iFixit article is scathing would be an understatement. And there's one bit in particular that B&O is going to be really unhappy about: iFixit suggests that the Beoplay Eleven are not premium earbuds. "From the control board to the wiring, a side by side comparison of the Beoplay Eleven buds and the AirPods 4 buds show how far behind the Beoplay Eleven is in terms of hardware design."

TechRadar has contacted Bang & Olufsen for comment, and we'll update the story when we hear back.