Master & Dynamic's new wired headphones are stylish Sennheiser alternatives ready for USB-C or 3.5mm out of the box

Brass acoustic enclosures with 8mm drivers and USB-C / 3.5mm

On sale from 5 December

Priced at $199 / £169 (about AU$330)

Master & Dynamic, the NYC-based luxury audio brand, has updated one of its most popular products: the ME05 wired Earphones.

The original ME05 featured premium materials, and that's true with the 2024 versions too: the acoustic enclosures are made from precision-machined brass. Inside there are custom 8mm high-excursion bio-cellulose drivers, and in addition to the 3.5mm jack on the end, there's also a hi-res USB-C adapter included in the box. The buds also include an improved mic for voice calls, making them a very strong competitor to the best wired earbuds on paper.

(Image credit: Master & Dynamic)

Master & Dynamic ME05 Earphones: key specs and pricing

The included USB-C DAC supports up to 32-bit / 384kHz resolution, and that's the only tech spec Master & Dynamic has currently published. But we know what to expect because we reviewed previous ME05s way back in 2017 and found them to be very fine indeed, as good to listen to as they were to look at.

In fact, they were so good that there were only two real criticisms: the cable was a bit noisy, and there weren't enough eartips to suit all sizes. That latter issue has definitely been addressed: the new versions come with two sets of foam tips and five sets of silicone tips.

The new ME05 Wired Earphones will be available for purchase in Gold/Black and preorder in Gunmetal/Black, Palladium/Black or Palladium/White for $199 / £169 from 5 December at MasterDynamic.com. They'll be available from Amazon too, but later.

