LG's new Dolby Atmos earbuds have a better design and unique drivers – and its new Bluetooth speakers look smart too

LG is expanding its audio offerings by introducing several new XBOOM speakers and some upgraded wireless earbuds known as the Tone Free T90S, which sport a smaller case, upgraded speaker drivers, Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and the ability to connect to wired audio sources via the case.

The old Free T90 earbuds came in a bulky charging case, which made carrying them around more annoying than most of the best true wireless earbuds. Now, though, the case is smaller, so it can better fit inside your pockets.

One of the other key changes is that the 11mm dynamic driver is now larger, and is made of 'pure graphene' – ie, not graphene coated, but solely made of the wonder-material. LG says this is a world first in wireless earbuds. According to the company, this boosts the performance of the speakers while also reducing the amount of unwanted vibrations. This ensures a “well-balanced” output consisting of deep bass and “enhanced… high-range frequencies.”

The buds also include LG's usual UV anti-bacterial tech, to help stop the earbuds becoming such a haven for nasties.

Software features

The earbuds retain many of the same software features. Thanks to Dolby Atmos support, they’re still capable of immersing the listener in a bubble of surround sound. But this time, they now offer Dolby Atmos Optimizer, which lets you alter the level of surround sound to suit your preferences.

Dolby Head Tracking is back, too. If you’re unfamiliar with it, it’s a type of software that can adjust audio output to the movement of your head on the fly, giving you the full spatial audio experience, so it feels like you're in a room of speakers, rather than wearing them.

The T90S' have been upgraded to support high-resolution audio up to 24bit/96kHz, too. Other notable features of the Tone Free T90S include Plug & Wireless, which allows the earbuds' case to function as a transmitter for any wired device, which is all too rare among wireless earbuds. It means you can plug the case into an airplane entertainment system, or a games controller's audio port, or your work PC, and get sound on your earbuds without having to pair Bluetooth.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The buds also offer multi-point pairing, and adaptive noise cancellation, so they'll be fighting for a place among our list of the best noise cancelling earbuds when they're available.

LG says they should be available in May 2024, with a price of £229 in the UK – we'd expect it to cost around the same in the US.

New speakers

(Image credit: LG)

Regarding the XBOOM speakers, four are being added to the lineup – each one specializing in a unique area. One of them is the XBOOM Go XG2 (above), a small and rugged Bluetooth speaker. Wrapped in a military-grade design, LG states the XG2 is a compact device capable of 10 hours of audio playback. It even has a resistance rating of IP67, meaning it is completely protected against dust and will compete against the best waterproof speakers. This speaker costs £69.99 / $79.99 (about AU$130) and is available now.

There's also the XBOOM XO2 and the XBOOM Go XG8. The XO2 is a 360-degree speaker, using a conical design to emit sound in every direction, and has a maximum battery life of 15 hours, plus a cool mood light that can be adjusted from the app. This speaker costs £199 / $199 (about AU$340), and is also available now.

The XBOOM Go XG8 is basically a big and beefy portable speaker, and has the same 15-hour battery life, plus a resistance rating of IP67. It has an adjustable handle to make it easy to carry around – it's competing with the bigger and more powerful of the best Bluetooth speakers, such as the Tribit Stormbox Blast. This speaker launches at the end of May, and we don't have a price yet.