EarFun launches AI-translation earbuds with dual-driver audio, plus a cheap Auracast sound-sharing dongle

Balanced armatures, dynamic drivers and AI translation

$99.99, available in the US from May 2025

USB-C Auracast transmitter for $19.99, also in May

EarFun has announced a new version of its Air Pro 4 earbuds: the EarFun Air Pro 4+. They're very slightly more expensive than the current model, but if their AI features are as good as EarFun says, they could be well worth the upgrade – and they're still considerably cheaper than some of their big-name rivals.

The Air Pro 4+ aren't the only new products EarFun are unveiling this CES. In addition to multiple new headphones there's also a brand new Auracast wireless transmitter that can stream to your headphones from pretty much anything.

(Image credit: EarFun)

EarFun Air Pro 4+ and Auracast dongle: key features, price and availability

The Air Pro 4+ are based around a Qualcomm SoC with aptX Lossless and QuietSmart 3.0 active noise cancelling plus a six-microphone noise-cancelling system for phone calls.

The earbuds come with AI-powered language translation which EarFun says makes them "ideal for global travelers and professionals", although as we haven't used the feature yet, we'll have to take EarFun's word for that.

The earbuds boast balanced armatures with 10mm composite dynamic drivers. Battery life is a promised 54 hours of total play time with fast charging, and the Bluetooth has multipoint pairing and a low-latency mode for video and gaming.

The price is a bit higher than the Air Pro 4, but we're still in affordable-earbud territory: when the Air Pro 4+ launch in May 2025 they'll be available on Amazon for $99.99 (about £79 / AU$159).

When we reviewed the EarFun Air Pro 4 we liked their low price and battery life, but we felt they were a little overcomplicated and presented far too many configuration options. Hopefully the 4+ will be a little more focused.

EarFun's other really interesting announcement is the EarFun UD100, which is an Auracast USB dongle with a price tag of just $19.99 (about £16 / AU$32). It connects to USB-C to transmit your PC, tablet or phone's audio output via Auracast over Bluetooth 5.4 to as many compatible devices as you want. Other supported codecs include aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, aptX LL, SBC and LC3, and it's capable of transmitting at up to 96kHz/24-bit with 20ms latency – a very useful little addition, potentially.

The UD100 will be available in the US in May 2025.

