Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock review: Reliable and feature-packed yet dull

The Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock has everything you could need from this kind of speaker. There's aux-in, Bluetooth, DAB/FM and even wireless charging. Where it falters is its lack of style and a lightweight build that feels a little cheap.

Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock: Two-minute review

Sure, you can almost always use a web browser or smart speaker to listen to the radio, but sometimes you want a traditional all-in-one solution like the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock. It offers everything you could need on your bedside cabinet. That means plenty of ways to listen including DAB, FM, Bluetooth and aux-in. It also has simple to use alarm settings and you can always charge other devices with it thanks to a wireless charging pad up top and a USB charging port.

Sounds perfect, right? Yes and no. The coolest thing about the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock is the fact it's named after the Greek god. Other than that, it's not exactly good looking and won't compete with the best DAB radios in terms of style. Plasticky and very lightweight, it feels cheaper than it is. It's cheap anyway but this feels like the bad kind of cheap.

It's solely mains-powered too and has no waterproofing or anything that would suggest it should go any further than your bedroom or maybe your kitchen. Still, it's low in price and it has the essentials. If you prefer to not rely on one of the best smart speakers to keep you entertained, this is a more traditional way to listen to the radio.

Dozens of presets can be set up across both DAB and FM so a short time spent setting it up soon leads to plenty of time saved. As a radio, sound quality is pretty crisp too although the letdown comes from Bluetooth connectivity. Connect your phone to it and you'll have to crank up the volume to be able to hear it. When we say crank it up, that's across both the radio and your phone.

If you want great Bluetooth performance, stop reading now and go find something dedicated to the job in our best Bluetooth speakers guide. However, if you want a little bit of everything, the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock will suffice. As a radio, it works well and the convenience of wireless charging is always good, even if it could be faster. At this price, the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock is rather more compelling too, saving you the need to buy multiple devices.

Released in June 2022

Officially priced at $69.99 / £59.99

The Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock was released in June 2022 for £59.99. Since then, there have been modest price cuts to £54.99 in the UK, but it's not currently possible to buy outside of the country.

Only the one color option is available: black. This isn't a radio for style fans looking for the perfect aesthetic. At this price, its main rival is the Pure Elan Connect+ DAB/Internet radio, although the Groov-E offers more features like wireless charging. For good looks, you're going to have to spend more.

The Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weight: 810g Dimensions: 27.3 x 11.7 x 9.7 cm Connectivity: DAB, FM, Bluetooth 5.0 Drivers: 6W Aux in: Yes Microphone: No Waterproof rating: NA

Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock review: Features

DAB and FM radio

Wireless charging built-in

EQ options

The amount of features within the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock is easily its strongest point. Setting up the radio side of things is likely to be your first port of call. It takes moments for the DAB radio to scan through your options, instantly setting aside relevant presets. What's likely to be less popular these days is the FM side of things, but there's still room for 60 presets with 30 each between the two.

Working your way through the buttons may take a moment or two but hidden within the options are things like EQ presets and the ability to brighten up the screen. Holding down the Menu button and using the forward and back buttons are the key to finding what you need, and it's worth poking around. None of this is necessary but they're nice additions to have. There are alarm settings too with either a buzzer or the radio waking you up. A sleep timer can put the radio into standby for up to 90 minutes too.

Adding to your options are Bluetooth connectivity and an aux-in port. Bluetooth is pretty weak here. It takes moments to pair up with your phone but the sound quality is woeful until you crank up the volume. More on this later but don't buy this radio for Bluetooth. Aux-in goes far better than that.

Also making the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock more something to have by your bedside is its charging options. There's a wireless charging pad on the top of it that promises 10W. In reality, it feels slower than that but as something to leave your phone or earphones on overnight, it's fine. USB charging is also possible if you'd rather go down that route.

Features score: 4/5

Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock review: Design

Black and plasticky

Lightweight and easy to carry

Clearly marked buttons and ports

The Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock won't win prizes for looks. While other DAB radios have delightful retro stylings, this one sticks to the very basics. It is lightweight though and small enough to hold in one hand. The only obtrusive part is the aerial, which sticks out when needed but that's understandable.

The front of the radio offers up the main buttons along with the LED screen. The screen is bright but sometimes you may find yourself needing to get closer to see what's being displayed. The buttons are clearly labelled, although there's no tactile quality to them to help those hard of sight from knowing which button is which.

On the back are ports for USB charging, the power port and one for aux-in. The aerial pulls out here too, while up top is the wireless charging pad. It's all just fine but not exactly exciting. The black exterior is functional but distinctly plasticky and uninspired. The lack of accessibility for those with limited vision (or who are simply leaning over without looking) is a missed opportunity though.

Design score: 3/5

Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock review: Sound quality

The Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock isn't really made for fantastic sound quality. That's not to say that audio doesn't sound crisp and clear, but that you're probably not buying this 6W driver-based radio for thumping bass. Listening to the radio is a pleasant experience. With the aerial on your side and everything correctly tuned in, dialogue comes across clearly.

Where the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock falters most is with its Bluetooth connection. It's incredibly quiet. You'll need to turn up the volume on both your phone and your radio to hear music clearly. Go too high and it can sound distorted. It's only really wise to use the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock for streaming music if you absolutely have to. Weak bass and those volume issues really will put you off for future endeavours.

On the plus side, you can pick out EQ settings hidden away in the menu to provide a slightly better experience. Still, stick with these for radio rather than Bluetooth. It really is dreadful.

Sound quality score: 3/5

Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock review: Value

For its price, the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock packs a lot in. It has all the essentials you could need and at a lower price than some of the DAB radio competition. That's in part because it doesn't have the style of pricier DAB radios but if you don't mind having super stylish tech, this is a good deal.

The only issue that may truly put you off is its poor Bluetooth performance. If you plan on playing a lot of music via Bluetooth, the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock isn't the one for you. Despite that though, the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock does work well as a bedside all-in-one unit.

Value score: 4/5

Should I buy the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Rating Features Not always perfect but certainly feature-rich 4/5 Design Dull but functional is the best description here 3/5 Sound quality It's not the greatest at all times but the radio side of things is crisp 3/5 Value Cheaper than most competitors, you can forgive it a lot 4/5

Buy it if...

You want an effective DAB radio

Ideal for listening to the radio in either form, the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock is easy to use and crisp sounding.

You want a great budget radio

Keeping costs down compared to more stylish fare, the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock is great for the budget savvy.

You want to save on space

Got a wireless charger next to your bed along with a speaker? This saves all that hassle.

Don't buy it if...

You want style

The Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock isn't the ugliest of devices but it's not exactly eye-catching in the right way.

You want Bluetooth connectivity

It's there but you don't want to use it. It's pretty weak and involves cranking up the volume to uncomfortable levels.

Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock review: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Roberts Revival RD70 Sony XDR-P1 PureElan Connect+ Weight: 1.7kg 169g 643g Dimensions: 106 x 250 x 160mm 115 x 57 x 24.5mm 115 x 82 x 247mm Connectivity: DAB, FM, Bluetooth DAB, FM DAB, FM, Bluetooth Drivers: NA 1.5W 3W Aux-in: Yes No No Microphone: No No No

Roberts Revival RD70

If you can afford it, the Roberts Revival RD70 is fantastic in nearly every way and it looks gorgeous too with a handy carrier strap.

Sony XDR-P1

For something more portable, the Sony XDR-P1 saves you needing to plug it in. It is a more compact option, but that means that its small buttons can be awkward though.

Pure Elan Connect+

The Pure Elan Connect+ may be plasticky but it is potentially better looking and offers most of the key features already seen in the Groov-E Zeus.

How I tested the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock

Tested for one week, listened against the JBL Tuner 2, Earfun UBoom L and Roberts Beacon 310

Used at home (in the bedroom and bathroom)

Listened to DAB and FM radio, Apple Music and Spotify via Bluetooth and an iPhone 14 Pro

To get a full overview of what the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock felt like to use regularly, I used it throughout the day for a solid seven days. This meant using it as a radio between nine and five every day, usually listening to LBC or BBC Radio 1. Primarily, I listened to it through DAB but tried out FM a few times as well to check it worked effectively.



In the evenings, to test out the Bluetooth facility, I listened to Apple Music and Spotify through it and my iPhone 14 Pro. I also tested out the wireless charging bonus feature by leaving my iPhone on the top of the radio to do its thing. I listened to a variety of music including classical music playlists along with more bass-heavy rock. I also spent some time listening to familiar podcasts to see how it sounded on the Groov-E Zeus DAB/FM radio clock.



I've been testing and reviewing audio products for over 10 years. Outside of doing so for work, I appreciate the delights of great sounding music and crisp audio when I'm going about my day.

First reviewed: August 2023