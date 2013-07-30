The OCZ Vertex 450 is a beacon of hope and courage in the face of almost totalitarian power. In financial terms, OCZ is but a rounding error on Samsung's balance sheet, so we doff our hats to the firm for bringing this competitive SSD to market.

This is no simple re-badge job. Nor does OCZ simply half-inch components from other companies' shelves. (Well, it does have to take memory chips from the open market. For the record, OCZ uses Micron's 20nm MLC NAND.)

No, the impressive bit is that OCZ makes its own controller chipset. At least, that's the case as far as we can tell. OCZ has previously made claims in this area that didn't quite hold up, but the latest Indilinx Barefoot 3 controller appears to be the real, proprietary deal.

Going by our benchmarks, we'd say that's true, because the 450 carves out something of a unique niche. A lot of our drives are very closely matched, but there are enough differences to make out a pattern.

Benchmarks

4K random read performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 23

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 23

Crucial M500 480GB: 21

Intel 520 480GB: 24

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 19

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 26

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 23

Seagate 600 480GB: 22

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 20

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 18

Zip file decompression

ZIP: Seconds: Quicker is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 23

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 23

Crucial M500 480GB: 23

Intel 520 480GB: 24

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 23

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 24

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 23

Seagate 600 480GB: 23

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 24

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 22

4K random write performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 18

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 50

Crucial M500 480GB: 54

Intel 520 480GB: 19

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 54

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 51

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 54

Seagate 600 480GB: 44

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 18

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 45

Sequential read performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 505

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 503

Crucial M500 480GB: 492

Intel 520 480GB: 499

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 504

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 520

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 515

Seagate 600 480GB: 508

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 502

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 514

Sequential read performance (compressible)

ATTO: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 551

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 556

Crucial M500 480GB: 539

Intel 520 480GB: 545

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 551

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 561

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 555

Seagate 600 480GB: 554

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 538

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 552

Sequential write performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 298

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 470

Crucial M500 480GB: 414

Intel 520 480GB: 218

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 497

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 500

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 468

Seagate 600 480GB: 437

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 259

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 469

Sequential write performance (compressible)

ATTO: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 519

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 506

Crucial M500 480GB: 432

Intel 520 480GB: 475

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 534

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 535

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 518

Seagate 600 480GB: 473

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 465

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 519

Verdict

The Vertex 450 is right up there in almost every metric. Sequential reads and writes are close enough to the competition that it hardly matters, and so are our application tests, though you can say that of every drive. Random write performance is as good as it gets, too.

The chink in the armour is random reads. Is 19MB/s versus, say, 26MB/s a disaster? Not really, but since random performance is the metric that most worries us, it's notable.

It's also a shame we couldn't get hold of the 512GB version to see how it fares against Samsung's.