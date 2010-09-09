AMD Phenom II X6 1090T Black Edition

At last, an AMD Black Edition chip worthy of the name. But slightly overpriced.

Welcome back AMD, we've missed you. With the launch of the Phenom II X6 1090T Black Edition a few months ago, AMD signalled a revival of its CPU business. The 1090T is based on Thuban, a new six-core chip and easily the best processor design from AMD in years.

Admittedly, it's not an all-new CPU. It's mostly a six-core rehash of AMD's existing 45nm quad-core architecture, known as Deneb. Of course, Deneb was essentially a 45nm respin of AMD's 65nm Barcelona chip. Rinse and repeat right back to the original Hammer core from 2003.

Still, you only have to look at the Phenom II X6 1090T BE's power rating to appreciate what AMD has achieved. This six-core, 45nm, 3.2GHz chip is rated at 125 Watts. The quad-core, 45nm, 3.4GHz Phenom II X4 965 Black Editionweighs in at 140 Watts. Clearly, AMD has at last got to grips with the 45nm production node.