iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders: where to buy Apple’s new phone ahead of its release date

The iPhone 15 Pro is now available to pre-order from Vodafone, Optus and Telstra along with outright retailers, so you have from now until the release date on September 22 to get your pre-order in. Most of the iPhone 15 Pro pre-order deals are around trade-ins, so if you’ve got an older phone you could get decent credit from it to put towards your new phone.

We’ve highlighted all the iPhone 15 Pro pre-order deals on this page, whether you’re looking to buy the phone on a plan or outright. If you are looking to get Apple’s latest on a plan, you’ll also find our pick for the best iPhone 15 Pro plan available on this page.

Apple launched the standard iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at its recent Apple event, and these new devices are also now up for pre-order up until September 22. We’ve got separate pages for each device, which you can jump to using the links below:

Best iPhone 15 Pro pre-order offers

Vodafone | trade-in and get up to AU$1,500 in credit + double data Vodafone’s trade-in offer can get you up to AU$1,500 in credit to put towards your iPhone 15 Pro purchase. The actual amount you’ll receive for a trade-in depends on the model and condition of your device, for example, you’d need an iPhone 14 Pro Max (1TB) in good nick in order to get the full AU$1,500 in credit. On top of this, Vodafone is also offering double data on all its mobile plans for anyone buying a new iPhone 15.

Optus | trade-in an eligible phone and receive a digital gift card worth up to AU$1,200 Optus is throwing in a digital gift card, potentially worth up to AU$1,200, when you pre-order the iPhone 15 Pro from the carrier. We say potentially, because the gift card amount will depend on what phone you have to trade in and the condition that it’s in.

Telstra | trade-in and get up to AU$1,250 in credit Just like Optus and Vodafone, Telstra is offering bonus credit when you trade-in your current handset for the new iPhone 15 Pro. The total amount you’ll receive is up to AU$1,250 in credit, which includes a bonus AU$350 just for trading a device in. As with all trade-in deals, the value you receive for your trade-in depends on the model and condition of your handset.

Amazon | outright from AU$1,849 Amazon isn’t offering any iPhone 15 Pro pre-order deals this year, so you’ll only be able to buy the device from AU$1,849 outright. Amazon offers free and fast delivery for its Prime members, and if you’re yet to sign up, you can do so now and get a free 30-day trial.

Kogan | AU$50 off for Kogan First members Kogan is the only retailer we’ve found offering an outright discount on the iPhone 15 Pro. Its Kogan First members will get an exclusive AU$50 discount on the device during pre-orders, which would make the iPhone 15 Pro available from AU$1,799 on Kogan. A Kogan First membership is AU$99 a year, but a 14-day free trial is available. If you don’t want to stay a member, be sure to cancel before the free trial if you want the discount to be worthwhile.

Apple | trade-in and get up to AU$1,255 in credit towards your iPhone 15 Pro Similar to previous years, Apple is offering a nice incentive to trade-in an older iPhone when you buy the latest iPhone 15 Pro. You’ll be eligible for a trade-in credit between AU$50 to AU$1,255 when you trade in an older device, depending on the model and its condition. With Apple trade-ins, you hold onto your handset until you receive your new iPhone, after which you’ll get instructions on how to drop your older device off. Once it’s been inspected, a credit will be applied to your account. Just note, Apple only accepts other iPhones for trade-in.

Best iPhone 15 Pro plan: our pick

Vodafone has the most affordable plans among the three major telcos, and if you’re looking for the best-value iPhone 15 Pro plan, our recommendation is to go with Vodafone on a 24-month contract.

Compare iPhone 15 Pro telco plans

Here’s a look at iPhone 15 Pro plans available from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. All the options shown here are for the 128GB model on a 24-month contract, just note that any trade-in offers aren’t applied.

What are the new features for the iPhone 15 Pro?

The iPhone 15 Pro has entered the world with a few key updates, but let’s start with its looks. It’s sporting new materials, namely a slick titanium frame that makes the phone lighter than last year’s iPhone 14 Pro, which came with stainless steel rails. The sharp edges of the 14 Pro are also gone, with the newer device offering softer sides.

This iPhone also no longer charges via Apple’s proprietary Lightning cable, it now uses a much more universal USB-C port, which is what you use to charge Samsung Galaxys, Google Pixels and plenty of other devices.

Also new to Apple’s Pro models is an Action button, which is similar to a button you’ll find on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It replaces the traditional ring/silent switch that’s featured on all iPhones for years now, and you can customise it to trigger up to nine different actions with a series of short and long presses. This gives you a much quicker way of accessing the camera or your favourite apps without having to swipe through your phone.

All signs point to the iPhone 15 Pro being a wildly powerful device, as it comes equipped with Apple’s brand-new A17 Pro processor. While we don’t have the benchmarks yet, we expect it to be one of the fastest phones money can buy. During the iPhone 15 launch event, Apple showed off how the 15 Pro is capable of running titles such as the remastered Resident Evil 4 at a smooth 30fps – we’re keen to test this further in our upcoming review.

The iPhone 15 Pro comes in four fairly subdued, mature-looking colours, including black, white, navy and a warm grey shade. If you’re keen to buy this Pro model, prices start at AU$1,849 for the 128GB model.