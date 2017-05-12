Your Android Wear watch could soon control your Chromecast

Android Wear 2.0 may soon gain the ability to Cast content to your television and audio system, according to a teasing tweet from a Google employee.



Although the new software update has done a lot for making smartwatches more independent, lacking the ability to connect to other Cast-enabled devices, like Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast Audio among many others, is a nuisance.



Despite all of this newly-gained freedom with native apps, you’re still tied to using your phone to do simple things like queue up a song or YouTube video.



Given that Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches have no issue connecting over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, bringing the ability to Cast things about your home seems like a logical next step for the platform, given that it’s something that the Apple Watch currently cannot do.



We’ll have to wait and see if Casting comes to Android Wear 2.0 at next week’s Google IO 2017, where the company will take the stage to talk Android O and a wide range of other topics.