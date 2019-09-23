Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teasers suggest an extremely curved screen

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha (officially stylized as Mi MIX α) will be unveiled in China on September 24. The teasers shared by the company point towards a display that is curved beyond 90-degrees, potentially bringing a screen-to-body ratio of more than 100%.

Xiaomi’s Mi MIX series has been known to bring innovative ideas to the MIX to make a smartphone design that is as bezel-less as possible. It’s done a tremendous job at that in the past with displays well over the 90% screen-to-body ratio mark, but with the Mi MIX Alpha, the company might just break the 100% barrier as well.

Xiaomi MIX α，Has proceeded to the fourth stage. pic.twitter.com/rAXivEd1UmSeptember 20, 2019

For the record, a phone’s screen-to-body ratio is calculated as the area of the entire display (when flat) to the entire physical footprint of the front of the device (like a silhouette). Devices with a curved display are inherently at an advantage, as the display gets a little bigger when factored in as flat. This makes a visual difference too, as the side bezels are almost invisible when viewed straight-on.

Based on the teasers posted by Xiaomi, the Mi MIX Alpha has a display that curves almost all the way to the back on at least one side, outclassing the nascent trend of “waterfall displays” that was seen on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Vivo NEX 3.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha specifications

The Mi MIX Alpha is a concept device by all means but is still likely to house monster specifications similar to other current flagships. The display will be a curved Super AMOLED panel with a 100% screen-to-body ratio. AN in-display fingerprint scanner is likely to embedded along.

One can expect the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset with 8 or 12GB of RAM, a triple camera setup with Samsung’s new 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor, a battery in the range of 4,000 mAh with support for Mi Charge Turbo (40W wired fast charging). 5G capabilities are also likely to make the cut.

It’s still unclear if we will get a mass-market release of the Mi MIX Alpha or will it remain a concept device without being mass-produced, simply acting as a reminder of what designs Xiaomi can pull off. Our questions should get answered tomorrow (September 24) when the device gets unveiled.