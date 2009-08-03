Government wants more CCTV cameras in homes

The UK Government's Children's Secretary Ed Balls has announced a controversial new CCTV monitoring scheme, in which thousands of problem families are to be monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Balls claims that the £400 million "sin bin" scheme will put up to 20,000 problem families under 24-hour surveillance in their own homes, to ensure children go to bed and school on time and eat proper meals.

"Private security guards will also be sent round to carry out home checks, while parents will be given help to combat drug and alcohol addiction," reads a report in the Sunday Express.

Family Intervention Projects

Mr Balls wants every local authority to fund such 'Family Intervention Projects', noting that: "This is pretty tough and non-negotiable support for families to get to the root of the problem.

"There should be Family Intervention Projects in every local authority area because every area has families that need support."

Pupils and their families will have to sign 'Home School Agreements' which set out parents' duties to make sure their kids attend school.

However, privacy campaigners are already up in arms over the latest government plans to install surveillance tech within people's homes.

Via Sunday Express