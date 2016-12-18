From Hoth to Bespin: The planets of Star Wars are more real than you think

"If there's a bright centre to the universe, you're on the planet that's farthest from," says Luke Skywalker in A New Hope. Rocky Tatooine does look a bit dull, but with two suns it's not all bad. The double-sunset Luke witnesses in ANH has to be one of the most iconic scenes in the entire series, but surely there's nothing like that in real life?

Actually, it's our solitary Sun that's the odd one out here; astronomers reckon that about 80% of stars are multiple-star systems, which means that worlds with two, three or even seven sunsets are the norm. The half-gas, half-rock, Saturn-like Kepler-16b was the first circumbinary planet found, around 200 light years from Earth in the direction of the constellation of Lyra, but scientists have since found nine more.

Multiple star systems are everywhere you look; next time you're outside in clear night skies, look north to find the second star in from the tip of the handle of the Plough/Big Dipper and you'll notice that it's an obvious double star.

However, the bigger star Mizar is actually four stars while smaller star Alcor is two, all gravitationally bound. Beat that, Tatooine.