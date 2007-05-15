Draft 802.11n Wi-Fi certification coming

The Wi-Fi Alliance has given in to market pressure by confirming that it will launch a pre-certification scheme for 802.11n Draft 2.0 products in June.

The group previously said it wouldn't certify any products released before the final 802.11n wireless standard appears but has now seemingly given in to pressure. Having a certification scheme for 802.11n products ahead of the finalised standard makes sense, the Wi-Fi Alliance said.

The wireless specification is unlikely to be finalised until March 2009 at the earliest, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has said.

The wireless 802.11n standard can offer up to five times faster transfer speeds, and up to twice the range of current Wi-Fi products. It will also be stable enough to be able to stream HD video. It'll allow speedy transfers of photos and music, as well as online gaming with multiple users on the same network.

Achievement

"We are proud of the achievement of our member companies in developing this breakthrough certification program," said Wi-Fi Alliance managing director Frank Hanzlik.

"This milestone means that consumers and business users alike can feel confident that the 802.11n products they buy will deliver the user experience they require," Hanzlik added.

The 802.11n certification scheme is set to launch in late June. Accredited products will carry a new logo after this date. Tested products will offer better interoperability, security, and be backward compatible with previous products.

"Consumers can now purchase products with improved performance and will be assured of interoperability. Prospective buyers should understand that the Wi-Fi Alliance will provide future certification for the eventual 802.11n final specification and assess its own timeframe for a movement to 802.11n," said Ken Dulaney, vice president at analyst firm Gartner .