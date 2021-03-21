Where to watch Tell Me Your Secrets: stream every episode online

If tangled multi-layer thrillers are your thing, then you’ll want to watch Tell Me Your Secrets. The show was originally filmed for TNT in 2018, but in 2020, the channel chose not to air it. Amazon Prime then picked it up and aired it in 2021.

Watch Tell Me Your Secrets online Air dates: 2021 Total seasons: 1 (10 episodes) Creators: Harriet Warner Cast: Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Enrique Murciano, Amy Brenneman, Chiara Aurelia Stream now: FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

This series sees the lives of three characters, each with a disturbed past, as they intertwine. You have Karen, whose serial killer boyfriend was arrested for the murder of nine women, but she claims to know nothing about it. Then there’s Mary, a distressed mother searching for her daughter, who was last seen with the serial killer before disappearing. The third character is a reformed rapist, John, whom Mary hires to search for her daughter. Sounds complicated enough?

Filled with storylines and plot twists that’ll keep you on the edge, this show is likely to take you to dark places. Let’s take a look at where you can watch Tell Me Your Secrets.

Related: all the best Amazon Prime shows

Where to watch Tell Me Your Secrets online for free with Prime Video

Since it’s an Amazon Original, you’ll find all episodes of Tell Me Your Secrets on Amazon Prime Video . Amazon’s streaming platform is available to all those who have subscribed for Amazon’s Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to its Prime subscribers, and students receive a whopping 6-month free trial. The subscription comes with a plethora of benefits, such as free same-day and two-day delivery on eligible items, unlimited streaming of TV shows and films, unlimited access to millions of songs, and many other exciting offers. If you decide to subscribe after the trial, then you’d have to shell out $12.99 a month or $119 a year to become a member of Amazon Prime in the US. In the UK, it’ll cost you £7.99 a month or £79 a year. In the US and the UK, you also have the option of subscribing to Prime Video only for a lesser fee rather than paying for the complete Amazon Prime membership. Subscribing to just Prime Video will cost you $8.99 a month in the US and £5.99 a month in the UK. In Canada, the monthly subscription is CA$7.99 and the annual subscription is CA$79. For residents of Quebec, there’s no free trial. Instead, they receive a 2-month membership for CA$7.99 a month. In Australia, a subscription will set you back AU$6.99 a month or AU$59 a year. Amazon Prime Video is available across many devices. Users can access it through the Fire TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PS4, PS5, Android and iOS devices, compatible Blu-Ray players, and web browsers.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Where else can I watch I watch Tell Me Your Secrets online

Tell Me Your Secrets is an Amazon Original, so it’s available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. However, the show isn’t available across all regions. Amazon Prime users in the US, Canada, and Australia can access the show, but not users in the UK.

How to watch Tell Me Your Secret online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

More from Amazon Prime Video: