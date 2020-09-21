WhatsApp's next game-changing feature is nearly ready for testing

WhatsApp's long-awaited multi-device support feature will soon be ready for testing, allowing you to stay logged in on several phones at once.

Currently, signing into WhatsApp on a second device will log you out of the first one as a security precaution, which can prove frustrating for anyone who regularly switches between phones (for work and personal use, for example).

Now, according to new resource files discovered by the sleuths at WABetaInfo, who specialize in finding evidence of forthcoming app features hidden in WhatsApp beta releases, that's finally about to change.

Multi-device support for WhatsApp has been on the cards for a long time, with hints first appearing back in March this year. It's not surprising that it's taken a long time to implement, though – the feature not only involves multiple logins (up to four), but also needs to securely sync messages and files between devices.

That syncing feeling

Now, it seems multi-account support will soon be available for WhatsApp beta testers to try. WABetaInfo has discovered a new settings screen with a toggle button that will allow you to enroll in early access, and a button for linking additional devices to your account.

You will also be able to see a list of all the devices currently linked to your account – and they won't need to be connected to your main phone in any way for the feature to work.

If you want to be the first to test it, you'll need to join the WhatsApp Beta Program. Sadly the program for Apple devices is full, though it's worth keeping an eye on the Testflight page to see if a space opens up.

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

To join the beta program for Android, visit the WhatsApp Beta page on the Google Play Store and enter your details. If you already have the public version of WhatsApp on your device, it will be updated to the beta version automatically (bear in mind that this might take a few hours).

We'll keep an eye out, and let you know once multi-device support is ready for testing – and when it's available for everyone to use.