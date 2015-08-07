How to use Maps on Apple Watch

Apple Maps has long been the unwanted navigation app on our iPhones, and is often quickly shuffled off into a bloatware folder after downloading Google Maps. At least, that's always been the case for me whenever I get a new iPhone.

Imagine my disappointment then when I realized using Apple Maps would be the only way to get directions on my wrist.

However, after using the much hated Apple Maps with my Apple Watch, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it works...and works well. Granted Siri does a lot of unnecessary, rapid fire talking but on the whole, Apple Maps has successfully given me driving directions every time I've used it.

If you feel like using Siri as your Apple Watch Maps guide, here's how to do it.