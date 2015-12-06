Here are 8 more PlayStation VR games you can look forward to

PlayStation VR games from PSX 2015
PlayStation Experience 2015's keynote was full of supplemental trailers and tidbits of games announced at E3 2015 but there were exciting PlayStation VR titles on stage too.
No release date was revealed nor a price point, but there seem to be a decent amount of games on the horizon for the PS4 virtual reality headset.
We've already been impressed with our demo time and are looking forward to Q1 of 2016 when we'll hear more about PSVR.
Until then, add these eight titles to the growing roster of VR games you'll be able to play next year.
If you've missed the keynote where these games were shown for PSVR, here's the whole presentation.
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin tells the story of what happens immediately after the cliffhanger ending of Psychonauts.
The VR title is a new game that bridges the story gap between the original Psychonauts and the forthcoming sequel, Psychonauts 2.
Rez Infinite
Sega's classic shooter Rez is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR as Rez Infinite.
The PS4 version supports 1080p resolution, 60 fps and 7.1 channel audio support while the VR version supports 120fps and 3D audio.
Creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi noted during the PSX panel that "Technology has caught up to Rez" which is why there will be a VR version of the game.
Golem
Exclusive to PlayStation, Golem seems like a truly meta-looking VR game where you don't play as the golem - rather you're someone with the ability to control golems, seeing through their eyes and directing their movements.
Eagle Flight
Eagle Flight was developed by Ubisoft Montreal's FunHouse division. Eagle Flight's version of Paris is complete with the city's famous landmarks, but with a slight twist: the setting takes place 50 years after humans left the city.
Job Simulator
Announced earlier in the year, for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, it looks like Job Simulator will also be available on the PSVR.
Job Simulator is what it sounds like, if you also include robots who have taken over the world's boring jobs.
Modern Zombie Taxi Co.
Modern Zombie began as a fun VR demo with the player driving a car around filled up with rag dolls but that soon evolved into a full game.
Full of slapstick humor, you're basically driving the undead around town as their taxi driver.
100ft Robot Golf
100ft Robot Golf looks completely nuts and insanely fun. Apparently you'll get to control giant robots...who golf.
Smash buildings to sabotage your fellow players, customize robots and more.
Ace Combat 7
The latest installment in the Ace Combat franchise from Bandai Namco will be exclusive to PlayStation VR.
The game has been alive and well for over 20 years so making the move to VR should give the aerial dogfighting series a new life.