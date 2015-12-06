Here are 8 more PlayStation VR games you can look forward to

PlayStation Experience 2015's keynote was full of supplemental trailers and tidbits of games announced at E3 2015 but there were exciting PlayStation VR titles on stage too.

No release date was revealed nor a price point, but there seem to be a decent amount of games on the horizon for the PS4 virtual reality headset.

We've already been impressed with our demo time and are looking forward to Q1 of 2016 when we'll hear more about PSVR.

Until then, add these eight titles to the growing roster of VR games you'll be able to play next year.

If you've missed the keynote where these games were shown for PSVR, here's the whole presentation.