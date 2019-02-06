Vivaldi gets automatic tab stacking to keep your browser clutter-free

Vivaldi, the fully customizable web browser, has received its first major update of 2019, introducing a whole new way to wrangle with your tabs: auto-stacking.

One of Vivaldi's standout features over recent years has been its ability to group tabs together into stacks so you don't end up with a mass of tiny, indecipherable icons at the top of your browser. You can create several tab stacks, and give them handy names (like 'social media' and 'work', for example) to make similar sites easier to find and access.

Until now, you've had to do this manually, but with the release of Vivaldi 2.3, the browser can now stack tabs for you automatically.

To activate the new feature, go to Settings > Tabs > New tab position and select 'As tab stack with related tabs'. Now, whenever you click a link in a page, it will open within the current active stack.

How to enable tab auto-stacking. Image credit: Vivaldi (Image: © Vivaldi)

Come here often?

The latest Vivaldi update also lets you add frequently visited web pages to the drop-down list that appears when you click the address bar. These are based on your browsing history.

To activate this feature, go to Settings > Address bar > Address field drop-down menu and select 'Include frequently visited pages'.

Frequently visited sites in the address bar. Image credit: Vivaldi (Image: © Vivaldi)