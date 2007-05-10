Sony drops new Blu-ray VAIO laptop range

Sony has unleashed the brand new Blu-ray toting VAIO FZ-Series laptop. Based on the brand-new Santa Rosa Intel Centrino platform and configured with up to 2GB of RAM, Sony says the FZ-Series reaches new levels of performance.

"From the astonishingly realistic colour of the new-generation X-black LCD screen to the integrated Blu-ray Disc optical drive, the VAIO FZ-Series takes the concept of the home notebook to a higher level," Sony said.

Despite the widescreen 15.4-inch panel, the FZ-Series is compact and easily portable around the house.

The VAIO FZ-Series comes packing the powerful and brand new Nvidia GeForce 8400M GT notebook graphics processing unit. This means the laptop is powerful enough to handle very high bit rate playback for optimum results with HD movies.

Power house

What's more, the VGN-FZ11Z model has an integral Blu-ray drive making it the perfect choice if you want to watch the latest HD format Hollywood releases on your lap.

And if you want to play movies on your HDTV, the laptop comes with HDMI connection for plugging into your bigger screen.

As well as playing new Blu-ray Disc films, the drive can also record. That gives you a very handy 50GB of general-purpose archival capacity per disc. The FZ-Series is capable of both editing full HD video, and playing the results in 1080p Full HD, so it can become your personal HD video editing suite.

Wherever you look, there are useful features. Be it the cleverly integrated webcam in the bezel or the handy provision of three USB 2.0 ports for no-fuss connectivity to your peripherals.

The new series is also available in a wide range of configurations which makes it easy to select the model most suited to your needs. Processor choices include the Intel Core 2 Duo Processors T7100 and T7300. 1GB or 2GB SDRAM is supplied depending on the model, and hard disk sizes go up to a fairly hefty 200GB

FZ-VGN-FZ11Z features: