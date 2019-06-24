USA vs Spain live stream: how to watch Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Having set a record for most goals scored during the group phase with 18, as well as the best-ever goal difference achieved during the stage after not conceding in any of their opening three games, the free-scoring USA go into today's game as strong favorites with Betfair. While the 2019 Women's World Cup marks only Spain's second appearance in the tournament, and they've perhaps surpassed expectations after making their way out of a tough group that included South Africa, Germany and China. It feels like it might be a one-sided affair, but we'll tell you how to get a USA vs Spain live stream from anywhere.

Live stream Spain vs USA - where and when Today's match takes place at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Stade Auguste-Delaune, in the north-eastern French city of Reims. Kick-off is at 6pm CET, meaning a 5pm BST for viewers in the UK. That's a 9am PT,and 12pm ET start for fans cheering on the USWT from the States.

This is only the second ever meeting between the two countries, with the last encounter taking place in January this year during a friendly in Alicante which saw the US winning 1-0 thanks to a 54th-minute goal from Christen Press.

The USWNT already seem imperious at this early stage of the tournament, and it's hard to see today's game being quite as tight with so much more a stake. Nevertheless, Spain have shown no small amount of reliance to get to this stage, and if her teammates are able to create chances for her, ruthless Atletico Madrid striker Jennifer Hermoso will likely bury them.

Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Spain vs USA wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

Live stream the USWT in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 9am PT, and 12pm ET.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to stream Spain vs USA live in the UK

The good news for those looking to watch today's match in the UK and all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup is that every match will be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be live on BBC2, with coverage set to start at 4.45pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

How to watch Spain vs USA live stream in Australia

While the quarter finals, semi-finals and final will all be available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service, this match isn't. If you're looking to tune to Spain vs USA in Oz, Optus Sport will be showing the game in the region, which means you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, but will give you access to every match of the tournament live. Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a very early start as kick off is at 2am AEST. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch a Women's World Cup live stream in New Zealand