The OnePlus 7 Pro is starting to disappear, hinting at the arrival of the 7T Pro

When the OnePlus 7 series launched in May 2019, it included the base model and the OnePlus 7 Pro, but when the OnePlus 7T launched on September 26 in India... in arrived on its own. However, it looks like me may get the more-premium OnePlus 7T Pro soon.

That's based on the fact several retailers around the world have stopped selling the OnePlus 7 Pro in their online stores - generally a good indicator that a new model is on its way.

As Phonearena discovered it's not available on T-Mobile in the US, however in the UK it's still readily available at both Three and via the OnePlus website (although only two out of five of the models are in stock with the latter).

This is what we thought of the OnePlus 7 Pro

These are the best OnePlus 7 Pro deals

What's new in the OnePlus 7T?

What does it mean?

What does this mean? Will you never be able to enjoy the OnePlus 7 Pro's silky refresh rates, marvel at the novelty of its pop-up camera, or enjoy its snappy performance?

None of the above: it looks pretty likely that OnePlus is starting to stop selling its 'older' device in preparation for the imminent launch of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

We know the company is hosting a worldwide launch on October 10, following the September 26 India-only launch, and the company teased it'll have new products to launch that weren't shown at the India event, which showed us the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV.

This product is likely the OnePlus 7T Pro. So far we don't know a huge amount about the device, but OnePlus' decision to only launch the base model initially could suggest that device is the really impressive one, so it's possible the 7T Pro is only a minor step up from the 7 Pro.

If the OnePlus 7 Pro is right up your alley, and you're not interested in a newer device, it's still available on Amazon, as well as second-hand from a range of places, so the device hasn't disappeared off the face of the earth.

We'll likely find out more about the OnePlus 7T Pro on October 10, so stay tuned to TechRadar then to see what's new in the premium smartphone world.