The best record player you can buy now has a successor – and it's seriously pricey

Pro-Ject USA has launched its latest product, the Debut Pro Turntable. A follow-up to last year’s Debut Carbon Evo, the retro inspired Pro focuses on premium analog reproduction and high quality stereo hi-fi sound, in an effort from the company to revisit its roots for its 30th anniversary.

Retailing for $899 (around £649 / AU$1,209) in the US, it’s definitely an item for true vinyl enthusiasts, though there’s currently no word as to whether the Debut Pro Turntable will launch in territories beyond the US.

The Debut Pro Turntable packs many promising features that could seriously delight stereo buffs and record player lovers alike, with what looks like a high-quality build, a pre-adjusted Sumiko Rainer cartridge, a hand-painted MDF chassis and a precision aluminum platter complete with TPE damping.

The best record players you can buy today

How does vinyl work and is it really better than streaming from Spotify?

The history of the turntable: how vinyl survived CD and MP3

The turns have tabled

While record players aren’t the most technologically advanced pieces of audio kit out there, they’ve recently enjoyed a resurgence in popularity, with more of us looking to the audio gear of the past to bring us the high definition sound that most streaming platforms don’t offer.

In fact, there’s quite a wide range of turntables available to purchase across a variety of budgets these days, many of which come with modern conveniences like Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports.

The price tag for the Debut Pro is on the more expensive side, but we hope that only speaks to the record player’s quality. It costs almost twice as much as Pro-Ject’s previous effort, the Carbon Evo, which seriously blew us away with its rich sound, impressive specs, and high quality build.

If you own a vinyl collection or are looking to invest in the analog format, the Debut Pro should at least be worth looking into. And if you can’t match the admittedly eye-watering price tag, Pro-Ject’s prior and more affordable creations have been remarkably impressive still. On that note, we’re looking forward to seeing how well Pro-Ject can justify the Debut Pro’s higher cost, as well as how it compares to its older counterparts.