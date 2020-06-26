Tenet is delayed yet again – but you can watch Inception in Fortnite this weekend

Christopher Nolan's mysterious spy movie Tenet has been delayed again, after a surge of new Covid-19 cases in the United States. Tenet has moved from a release date of July 31 to August 12. It was originally set to launch on July 17.

Tenet was largely expected to be the movie that jump-starts the worldwide box office again after almost three months of cinemas being closed in the US, UK and other countries.

According to a report on THR, Disney's Mulan, another big blockbuster that currently has a release date set for July 24, is likely to be delayed again, too.

Theaters will reopen in July in the US and UK, but in the absence of new releases, they're likely to show older movies until new films arrive. That includes anniversary screenings of Nolan's 2010 movie Inception, as well as the Star Wars movie The Empire Strikes Back.

If you're worried about needing to rush to the theaters to see Tenet, you don't have to be. "In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release," a Warner spokesperson told Deadline. "We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy."

So, don't feel like you have to go to the theaters until you're comfortable doing so.

You can watch a Nolan movie in Fortnite this weekend, though

If you're in the mood to enjoy older movies from Christopher Nolan's back catalogue, though, you might want to jump into the game Fortnite this weekend. Epic Games is hosting in-world screenings of his movies – yes, really – though the film on offer depends on where you live.

Check here for more details, but Inception is showing in the US, while The Prestige is showing in the UK. Sadly, some countries, like Australia, will miss out due to licensing restrictions.

The screenings are happening on Friday, June 26.