Hot 1080p projectors land from InFocus

The InFocus Big Play IN82 offers a compelling argument for skipping an HD TV

Don't play small, 'play big'. This is the catchy angle that InFocus is taking as it lines up two new full HD 1080p projectors for their UK debuts.

First, there's the InFocus Play Big IN82 (£2999). Armed with the latest DLP DarkChip3 technology, the IN82 full HD 1080p projector offers a native 4000:1 contrast ratio.

A video-optimised brightness of 1,500 ANSI lumens makes The IN82 nearly twice as bright as most other home theatre projectors. In fact, InFocus claims that this projector is bright enough to deliver film-standard, D65K colour accuracy in nearly any home cinema setup.

The Big Play IN81 (£2499) dials down the wow factor a tad. This model boasts a DarkChip2 chipset, 3000:1 contrast ratio and has a video-optimised brightness level of 1,400 ANSI lumens.

The ultimate in HD TV?

Both projectors, however, feature extra image enhancement courtesy of integrated Pixelworks DNX 10-bit video processing technology.

The Pixelworks magic consists of a number of techniques - noise reduction, standard and high definition video format motion adaptive deinterlacing, 10-bit color processing, advanced scaling, dynamic edge enhancement, and low-angle line smoothing technology.

The IN82 and IN81 also boast two HDMI 1.3 inputs, and ship with a 2 metre HDMI cable and M1-to-HDMI adapter. An optional anamorphic lens attachment, says InFocus, allows 2.35:1 movies to be shown in full 1920 x 1080 resolution. Nice.

For more information about the InFocus Play Big line, point your browser towards www.csesolutions.co.uk .