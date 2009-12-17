Blu-ray 3D specification finalised

The Blu-ray Disc Association has finalised the specification for Blu-ray 3D. The announcement is clearly pre-empting some announcements at CES from various vendors including AMD.

The specification has opted for the Multiview Video Coding (MVC) codec, which is "an extension" to the ITU-T H.264 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) codec currently supported by all Blu-ray Disc players.



The key detail of this is that while Blu-ray 3D will deliver "Full HD 1080p resolution to each eye", the MVC codec means that 3D will only require an extra 50 per cent of storage space versus 2D.

Also crucial is backwards compatibility and Blu-ray 3D will have full 1080p resolution backward compatibility with current 2D players.

The Blu-ray 3D specification is also designed to allow the PlayStation 3 to play back Blu-ray 3D content in 3D, while 2D disc players will be able to play back 3D content (in 2D).

The spec for Blu-ray 3D is display agnostic, so it can deliver a 3D image to any 3D screen regardless of the display technology used.

The Blu-ray Disc Association believes that the current appetite for 3D cinema will make it into the home. "Throughout this year, movie goers have shown an overwhelming preference for 3D when presented with the option to see a theatrical release in either 3D or 2D," says Victor Matsuda, Chairman, BDA Global Promotions Committee.

"We believe this demand for 3D content will carry over into the home now that we have, in Blu-ray Disc, a medium that can deliver a quality Full HD 3D experience to the living room."