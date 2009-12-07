AMD to demo 3D Blu-ray standard

AMD has announced it is to show off its 3D Blu-ray technology at CES 2010, showing the technology world just what the future Blu-ray standard will be capable of.

Even though the Blu-ray 3D standard hasn't been finalised yet, AMD has decided to jump the gun to show off its version of the technology, in conjunction with software makers CyberLink.

New entertainment experience

"AMD has a long, proud tradition of delivering leading technologies to market – technologies that have a meaningful and positive impact on the PC experience," explained Rick Bergman, Senior Vice President, AMD Products Group.

"Stereoscopic 3D is set to be one of these technologies, and that's why AMD has committed the time and resources to ensure that when Blu-ray stereoscopic 3D is ready for the world, AMD will be ready to bring it to consumers, just as we have done recently with DirectX 11-capable hardware to support DirectX 11 gaming."

There's no other news regarding just what will be shown off, although Alice H Chang, CEO of CyberLink, has hinted that: "AMD has been a valuable partner, developing hardware optimised for the highest quality video and audio experience with PowerDVD Ultra" and that CyberLink is "ready to bring consumers an incredible new entertainment experience in the coming year".

For more on what's happening with CES 2010, check out TechRadar's coverage here.