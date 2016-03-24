Apple announces its first original TV series, and of course Will.i.am is involved

Apple is now making TV shows. Well, a TV show.

The company announced on Thursday that its first original TV undertaking is an unscripted series about apps. Narcos, it's not.

Apple is working with Will.i.am and veteran TV execs Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens on the series, which will take a look at the app economy, according to The New York Times. Silverman, who's an executive producer on Jane the Virgin, Marco Polo, and Flaked, came to Apple with the idea for the show.

Will.i.am, Silverman and Owens will executive produce the show.

There's no word on where it will be aired, what format it will take, how viewers will watch or even what it's called.

Apple SVP of internet software and services Eddy Cue said the show will be about app developers, specifically, those who make apps for Apple's own App Store.

"We've seen some really, truly inspiring and incredible stories from our developers in what they've done, where they come from, how they started and the problems they've solved," Cue told Billboard.

Silverman told the publication: "We can really tell their stories as we explore how apps are developed and created and incubated."

iNetflix?

Apple has produced music-centric content for Apple Music previously, including Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour LIVE, filmed interviews with artists and a docu-series on local music scenes with Vice.

It was rumored last month to have an original drama titled Vital Signs and starring Dr. Dre in the works, which could still be the case. Apple didn't announce that show today, and Cue did say not to take the app program as a sign of Apple is becoming Netflix, at least not right away.

"This doesn't mean that we are going into a huge amount of movie production or TV production or anything like that," Cue said. Instead, the company will continue to look for more exclusives or music-focused programming.

Apple may be testing the waters for original content in preparation for its long-rumored TV streaming service. It's reportedly made the rounds in Hollywood looking to drum up talent, and perhaps the apps show is its first salvo in a more robust original programming lineup.

Or, it could simply have the series live on iTunes and/or Apple Music.

Those are the more likely options, though sometimes with Apple, you just never know what it will do. Like make a show about apps.