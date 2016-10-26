Strava’s mobile app just made exercising a group event

Let's face it: Exercise takes diligence, and it's hard to stay on track when you go it alone.

Because running or cycling in a group builds healthy habits more easily, (or misery loves company, take your pick) the workout-centric social network Strava is bringing the ease of exercise clubs to its mobile app.

Instead of hitting the trail alone, users can now search over 134,000 Strava active clubs based on location, social circle, or interests using just a phone or smartwatch.

From there, club members can learn about upcoming jogs, track their activity, or even ask the group what kind of equipment is recommended.

"A lot of our athletes rely on their mobile devices for running and riding," says William Lee, product manager at Strava, "so it made sense to bring clubs to mobile and make them as easily accessible as other Strava features."

Social gains

In addition to heading to mobile, clubs on Strava are also getting an overhaul to make finding a group, posting messages, receiving notifications, and even sharing an event on Facebook or Twitter that much easier.

Strava on mobile also allows users to compare their progress to other members of the group, using a scatter plot graph to help goal-oriented runners keep track of where they want to be - or give more competitive types something to brag about.

Social media as an exercise motivator may have started with the gym selfie, but other companies have latched onto the concept. For example, the Nike+ Run Club uses its dedicated running app to set running goals among friends as well as provide encouragement and leaderboard tracking.

Strava's club features for mobile are available now for iOS and Android.