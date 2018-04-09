Spotify’s latest feature could put DJs out of a job

The mix masters over at Spotify are hard at work on a new feature - and it should have DJs all over the globe shaking in their glow stick-stained sneakers.

The feature, which has rolled out to a number of undisclosed playlists, allows for songs on shuffle to be properly mixed together - that means finding natural transitions between songs just like a DJ would at your favorite club.

To try it for yourself, open the Desktop Spotify client and pop on the Drum & Bass Fix playlist. Set the mix to shuffle, and turn off crossfade if you had it turned on.

Listen for a few minutes and what you should see happening are songs seamlessly transitioning to one another - taking you from the end of one song to an appropriate spot in another song with no audible transition between the two.

Spotify is testing a feature that auto-mixes playlist tracks together, even if you’re listening on shuffle. Listen and watch below: note the bar at the bottom during the transition... Full story: https://t.co/woZ6MkE94i - this ISN’T the existing ‘crossfade’ mode pic.twitter.com/v67S1XFiTRMarch 8, 2018

All your bass are belong to us

Beyond the ability to re-create club music in a very convincing way, the algorithm that Spotify has cooked up here has some neat implications: One day you might be able to get personalized sets from your favorite artist, seamlessly mixed together or radio stations that can offer non-stop, personalized and seamless entertainment all without any work on Spotify’s part, effectively replacing terrestrial radio.

It's something services like Deezer have been trying to do for years but have had less-than-stellar success with audiences outside of its home country of France.

The ideas listed above are just two of the many possibilities for machine-controlled mixing, all of which could make streaming music services more personalized and less invasive than ever before.

Does that mean that starting tomorrow artists like Skrillex, Deadmau5 and Mashmello will no longer have a spot on stage - or be replaced by algorithm-based cyborgs? Probably not.

But, that being said, we should all keep an eye on Daft Punk … just to make sure they aren’t collaborating with the machines.

Source: Music Ally