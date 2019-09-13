Sony's 16K Crystal LED display could be yours... for $5 million

Sony has announced its Crystal LED screen will finally be available for the general public to buy, having previously been the domain of cinema exhibitors.

According to Sony, the breathtaking display will be sold through "a select group of specially trained and certified Sony dealers", coming in sizes of up to 63 feet wide, and staggering resolutions of 16K.

The problem? For a Crystal LED display of that size, you're looking at a price tag that's up in the millions.

Staggering prices

Happily, you don't have to go for the biggest size and highest resolution when it comes to the Sony Crystal LED display, as it's a modular technology. That means it can be installed in "virtually any desired size and resolution" to suit your home (and your bank balance).

According to Engadget, each 16 x 18 micro-LED module sports three tiny LEDs for every pixel, working like an OLED screen – but much brighter. These individual models can be put together to create your perfect screen.

In a press release, Sony offered a few example configurations, including a 4K size, comprising 72 individual units. This particular configuration is 16 feet wide and 9 feet tall, with a diagonal span of 220 inches.

According to What Hi-Fi?, this particular setup would set you back $877,000 to install in your home.

What about the behemoth 16K model? Well, with each module reportedly costing $10,000, Engadget estimates that it would cost you an incredible $5.8 million. Better start saving up your pennies...

