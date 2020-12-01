Sony Xperia 1 II is getting Android 11 imminently, with other phones to follow

If you have a Sony Xperia 1 II you’ll soon be getting a major software update, as Sony has revealed when it will be bringing Android 11 to some key handsets, and the Xperia 1 II is first in line.

In a press release the company announced that Android 11 would hit the Sony Xperia 1 II at some point in December, meaning at the time of writing that there’s at most a month to wait. And it’s set to arrive with some extra goodies, as the update will also bring 4K HDR 120fps slow motion video recording to the phone.

Next up there’s the Sony Xperia 5 II and the Sony Xperia 10 II, both of which are scheduled to get Android 11 from the end of January, and then the Sony Xperia 5 and Sony Xperia 1, which will get it from early February.

There’s no mention of any other phones, which might well mean these are the only Sony ones that will get the Android 11 update, but we’ll let you know if we hear anything more.

As for what Android 11 brings, features include conversation bubbles that can be pinned on top of other apps, the ability to record your screen, a quick toggle to switch between headphones and speakers, and more control over the permissions apps have.

Those are just some of the highlights – as a new numbered version of Android this is a big release, so it should help your phone feel fresh.

Via Phone Arena